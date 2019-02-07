TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Saint Louis at St. Joseph’s 5 p.m. ESPN2

Canisius at Rider 5 p.m. ESPNU

Georgia State at Louisiana-Lafayette 7 p.m. ESPN2

Kent State at Akron 7 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s Georgetown at Marquette 6 p.m. FS1

Oregon State at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Oregon at California 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf Champions Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

European Tour, third round 7 p.m. Golf

NBA Nuggets at 76ers 5 p.m. ESPN

Warriors at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

Timberwolves at Pelicans 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Soccer Bund.: Bayer Leverkusen vs. FSV Mainz 12:20 p.m. FS2

Softball Bradley vs. Stanford 9 a.m. Pac-12A

Kansas vs. Oregon 11:30 a.m. Pac-12N

Kansas vs. Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Western Michigan at Arizona State 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Wrestling Missouri at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey Tucson at Rockford 6 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA Warriors at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Football AAF: San Diego at San Antonio 6:30 p.m. Ch 13

Basketball, men’s Wisconsin at Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 11

Providence at St. John’s 10 a.m. CBSS

Oklahoma State at Kansas 10 a.m. ESPN

Virginia Tech at Clemson 10 a.m. ESPN2

Temple at Tulsa 10 a.m. ESPNU

Butler at Georgetown 10 a.m. FSAZ

Kentucky at Mississippi State 11 a.m. Ch 13

Mississippi at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC

VCU at St. Bonaventure Noon CBSS

Minnesota at Michigan State Noon ESPN

Auburn at LSU Noon ESPN2

TCU at Iowa State Noon ESPNU

Villanova at Marquette 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Arkansas at South Carolina 1:30 p.m. SEC

Rutgers at Illinois 2 p.m. BTN

Dayton at Rhode Island 2 p.m. CBSS

Florida at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPN

Louisville at Florida State 2 p.m. ESPN2

Texas Tech at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPNU

Utah at UCLA 3 p.m. Ch 11

California at Oregon State 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Minnesota at Penn State 4 p.m. BTN

New Mexico at Nevada 4 p.m. CBSS

Duke at Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN

Kansas State at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN2

Texas A&M at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC

Washington State at Arizona 5:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Creighton at Seton Hall 6 p.m. CBSS

Texas at West Virginia 6 p.m. ESPN2

Tulane at Wichita State 6 p.m. ESPNU

DePaul at Xavier 6 p.m. FS1

Nebraska at Purdue 6:30 p.m. BTN

Alabama at Vanderbilt 6:30 p.m. SEC

Washington at Arizona State 8 p.m. ESPN

Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 8 p.m. ESPN2

Colorado at USC 8 p.m. ESPNU

UC-Davis at UC-Santa Barbara 10 p.m. ESPNU

Golf PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

European Tour, final round 6 p.m. Golf

NBA Thunder at Rockets 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NHL Stars at Coyotes 2 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer EPL: Fulham vs. Manchester United 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund 7:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth 7:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Schalke vs. Bayern Munich 10:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Brighton vs. Burnley 10:25 a.m. NBCS

Liga MX: BUAP vs. Monterrey 4 p.m. FS2

Softball Oregon State vs. Seattle 9:30 a.m. Pac-12A

Cal State Northridge vs. Utah Noon Pac-12A

Kansas at Arizona State 2:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Weber State at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. Pac-12A

TV SUNDAY

Football AAF: Memphis at Birmingham 2 p.m. CBSS

Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy race 1 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s Holy Cross at Lafayette 10 a.m. CBSS

Ohio State at Indiana 11 a.m. Ch 13

Connecticut at Memphis Noon CBSS

UCF at SMU Noon ESPNEWS

Cincinnati at Houston 2 p.m. ESPN

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame 4 p.m. ESPNU

Stanford at Oregon 6 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women’s Florida State at Notre Dame 10 a.m. ESPN

Florida at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPNU

St. John’s at Providence 11 a.m. FSAZ

Northwestern at Minnesota Noon BTN

Tennessee at Mississippi State Noon ESPN

Houston at South Florida Noon ESPN2

Wichita State at Cincinnati Noon ESPNU

Seton Hall at Creighton Noon FS2

UCLA at Utah Noon Pac-12N

Auburn at Arkansas Noon SEC

Villanova at Marquette 1 p.m. FSAZ

Iowa at Ohio State 2 p.m. BTN

Oregon at Stanford 2 p.m. ESPN2

Loyola Chicago at Valparaiso 2 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon State at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Vanderbilt at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

Northwestern at Iowa 4:30 p.m. BTN

Golf PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

Pebble Beach Pro-Am 1 p.m. Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics, women’s Stanford at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12A

NBA Lakers at 76ers 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Suns at Kings 4 p.m. FSAZ

Heat at Warriors 6:30 p.m. NBA

NHL Maple Leafs at Rangers 5 p.m. NBCS

Soccer EPL: Tottenham vs. Leicester City 6:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Werder Bremen vs. FC Augsburg 7:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Manchester City vs. Chelsea 8:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Dusseldorf vs. Stuttgart 10 a.m. FS1

Softball Oregon vs. Seattle 9 a.m. Pac-12A

Stanford vs. Weber State 11:30 a.m. Pac-12A

Cal State Northridge at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles