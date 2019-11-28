TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s Battle 4 Atlantis: Oregon vs. N. Carolina 9:30 a.m. ESPN
Orlando Invitational: Maryland vs. Harvard 9:30 a.m. ESPN2
Battle 4 Atlantis: Gonzaga vs. Michigan Noon ESPN
Wooden Legacy: LBSU vs. Wake Forest Noon ESPN2
Orlando Invitational: Temple vs. Texas A&M Noon ESPNEWS
DePaul at Minnesota 1 p.m. FS1
Orlando Invitational: USC vs. TBD 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
Wooden Legacy: Providence vs. Charleston 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
NIT Season Tip-Off: Penn St. vs. Syracuse 5 p.m. ESPN2
Orlando Invitational: Fairfield vs. TBD 5 p.m. ESPNEWS
Florida State vs. Tennessee 5 p.m. CBSS
UAB at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC
Las Vegas Invitational 6 p.m. FS1
Morgan State at Ohio State 7 p.m. BTN
Wooden Legacy 7 p.m. ESPNEWS
UC Davis at Utah 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Marshall at Florida 7 p.m. SEC
Purdue vs. VCU 7:30 p.m. CBSS
NIT Season Tip-Off: Ole Miss vs. Okla. St. 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
Battle 4 Atlantis 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Las Vegas Invitational 8:30 p.m. FS1
Wooden Legacy 9:30 p.m. ESPN2
Utah State at Saint Mary’s 9:30 p.m. ESPNU
Golf European Tour, third round 9:30 p.m. Golf
NBA Pelicans at Thunder 6 p.m. NBA
Mavericks at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ
Wizards at Lakers 8:30 p.m. NBA
NCAA football Virginia Tech at Virginia 10 a.m. Ch 9
Texas Tech at Texas 10 a.m. Ch 11
Miami (Ohio) at Ball State 10 a.m. CBSS
Toledo at Central Michigan 10 a.m. ESPNU
Iowa at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. BTN
Missouri at Arkansas 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Cincinnati at Memphis 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Boise State at Colorado State 1:30 p.m. CBSS
Washington State at Washington 2 p.m. Ch 11
West Virginia at TCU 2:15 p.m. ESPN
South Florida at UCF 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Rangers at Bruins 11 a.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Union Berlin at Schalke 12:20 p.m. FS2
Volleyball Wisconsin at Penn State 4:30 p.m. BTN
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s Arizona vs. TBD TBD TBD
Basketball, women’s UC Riverside at Arizona 4 p.m. 1400-AM
Hockey Coyotes at Golden Knights 4 p.m. 1450-AM
NCAA football Texas Tech at Texas 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Washington State at Washington 2 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s Wagner at St. John’s 10 a.m. FS2
UNC-Greensboro at Georgetown Noon FS2
Boston College at Richmond 12:30 p.m. NBCS
Emerald Coast Classic 5 p.m. CBSS
Sacramento State at Colorado 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf European Tour, final round 9:30 p.m. Golf
NBA Pacers at 76ers 5 p.m. NBA
NCAA football Georgia at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. Ch 9
Ohio State at Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 11
FIU at Marshall 10 a.m. CBSS
Clemson at South Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN
Indiana at Purdue 10 a.m. ESPN2
Tulsa at East Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU
Northwestern at Illinois 10 a.m. FS1
Louisville at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC
Wake Forest at Syracuse 10:30 a.m. FSAZ
Wisconsin at Minnesota 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Alabama at Auburn 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
Rutgers at Penn State 1:30 p.m. BTN
UConn at Temple 1:30 p.m. CBSS
Baylor at Kansas 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Miami at Duke 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Maryland at Michigan State 1:30 p.m. FS1
Notre Dame at Stanford 2 p.m. Ch 11
Tulane at SMU 2 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon State at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Vanderbilt at Tennessee 2 p.m. SEC
Grambling State vs. Southern 3 p.m. NBCS
Texas A&M at LSU 5 p.m. ESPN
Navy at Houston 5 p.m. ESPN2
Iowa State at Kansas State 5 p.m. FS1
Colorado at Utah 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Florida State at Florida 5:30 p.m. SEC
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 6 p.m. Ch 11
BYU at San Diego State 7 p.m. CBSS
Arizona at Arizona State: 8 p.m. ESPN
Fresno State at San Jose State 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
California at UCLA 8:30 p.m. FS1
Army at Hawaii 10:30 p.m. CBSS
NHL Rangers at Devils 11 a.m. NHL
Capitals at Red Wings 5 p.m. NHL
Sharks at Coyotes 6 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer, men’s EPL: Manchester City at Newcastle United 5:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Borussia Dortmund at Hertha Berlin 7:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Tottenham vs. Bournemouth: 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Watford at Southampton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Volleyball Arizona State at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12A
Big East final 2:30 p.m. FS2
Minnesota at Penn State 6 p.m. BTN
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN2
XFinity Awards 7 p.m. NBCS
Basketball, men’s Orlando Invitational: 8:30 a.m. ESPNU
Orlando Invitational 11 a.m. ESPNU
TBA 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Air Force at Tennessee Noon SEC
TBA 2 p.m. ESPNU
UNC-Wilmington at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Austin Peay at Kentucky 2 p.m. SEC
Cal Poly at Iowa 3 p.m. BTN
Portland State at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12N
TBA 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
TBA 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
La Salle at Villanova 4:30 p.m. FS1
North Dakota at Minnesota 5 p.m. BTN
San Jose State at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Wooden Legacy 7 p.m. ESPN
Basketball, women’s Florida State at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
NFL Browns at Steelers 11 a.m. Ch 13
Rams at Cardinals 2:05 p.m. Ch 11
Raiders at Chiefs 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Patriots at Texans 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
NHL Canadiens at Bruins 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s EPL: Arsenal at Norwich City 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: SC Freiburg at Gladbach 7:30 a.m. FS2
EPL: Aston Villa at Manchester United 9:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Werder Bremen at VfL Wolfsburg 10 a.m. FS1
Volleyball NCAA Selection Show 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)