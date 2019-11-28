TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Battle 4 Atlantis: Oregon vs. N. Carolina 9:30 a.m. ESPN

Orlando Invitational: Maryland vs. Harvard 9:30 a.m. ESPN2

Battle 4 Atlantis: Gonzaga vs. Michigan Noon ESPN

Wooden Legacy: LBSU vs. Wake Forest Noon ESPN2

Orlando Invitational: Temple vs. Texas A&M Noon ESPNEWS

DePaul at Minnesota 1 p.m. FS1

Orlando Invitational: USC vs. TBD 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Wooden Legacy: Providence vs. Charleston 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

NIT Season Tip-Off: Penn St. vs. Syracuse 5 p.m. ESPN2

Orlando Invitational: Fairfield vs. TBD 5 p.m. ESPNEWS

Florida State vs. Tennessee 5 p.m. CBSS

UAB at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC

Las Vegas Invitational 6 p.m. FS1

Morgan State at Ohio State 7 p.m. BTN

Wooden Legacy 7 p.m. ESPNEWS

UC Davis at Utah 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Marshall at Florida 7 p.m. SEC

Purdue vs. VCU 7:30 p.m. CBSS

NIT Season Tip-Off: Ole Miss vs. Okla. St. 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Battle 4 Atlantis 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Las Vegas Invitational 8:30 p.m. FS1

Wooden Legacy 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

Utah State at Saint Mary’s 9:30 p.m. ESPNU

Golf European Tour, third round 9:30 p.m. Golf

NBA Pelicans at Thunder 6 p.m. NBA

Mavericks at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

Wizards at Lakers 8:30 p.m. NBA

NCAA football Virginia Tech at Virginia 10 a.m. Ch 9

Texas Tech at Texas 10 a.m. Ch 11

Miami (Ohio) at Ball State 10 a.m. CBSS

Toledo at Central Michigan 10 a.m. ESPNU

Iowa at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. BTN

Missouri at Arkansas 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Cincinnati at Memphis 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Boise State at Colorado State 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Washington State at Washington 2 p.m. Ch 11

West Virginia at TCU 2:15 p.m. ESPN

South Florida at UCF 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Rangers at Bruins 11 a.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Union Berlin at Schalke 12:20 p.m. FS2

Volleyball Wisconsin at Penn State 4:30 p.m. BTN

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Arizona vs. TBD TBD TBD

Basketball, women’s UC Riverside at Arizona 4 p.m. 1400-AM

Hockey Coyotes at Golden Knights 4 p.m. 1450-AM

NCAA football Texas Tech at Texas 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Washington State at Washington 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Wagner at St. John’s 10 a.m. FS2

UNC-Greensboro at Georgetown Noon FS2

Boston College at Richmond 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Emerald Coast Classic 5 p.m. CBSS

Sacramento State at Colorado 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf European Tour, final round 9:30 p.m. Golf

NBA Pacers at 76ers 5 p.m. NBA

NCAA football Georgia at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. Ch 9

Ohio State at Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 11

FIU at Marshall 10 a.m. CBSS

Clemson at South Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN

Indiana at Purdue 10 a.m. ESPN2

Tulsa at East Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU

Northwestern at Illinois 10 a.m. FS1

Louisville at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC

Wake Forest at Syracuse 10:30 a.m. FSAZ

Wisconsin at Minnesota 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Alabama at Auburn 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

Rutgers at Penn State 1:30 p.m. BTN

UConn at Temple 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Baylor at Kansas 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Miami at Duke 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Maryland at Michigan State 1:30 p.m. FS1

Notre Dame at Stanford 2 p.m. Ch 11

Tulane at SMU 2 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon State at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Vanderbilt at Tennessee 2 p.m. SEC

Grambling State vs. Southern 3 p.m. NBCS

Texas A&M at LSU 5 p.m. ESPN

Navy at Houston 5 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa State at Kansas State 5 p.m. FS1

Colorado at Utah 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Florida State at Florida 5:30 p.m. SEC

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 6 p.m. Ch 11

BYU at San Diego State 7 p.m. CBSS

Arizona at Arizona State: 8 p.m. ESPN

Fresno State at San Jose State 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

California at UCLA 8:30 p.m. FS1

Army at Hawaii 10:30 p.m. CBSS

NHL Rangers at Devils 11 a.m. NHL

Capitals at Red Wings 5 p.m. NHL

Sharks at Coyotes 6 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s EPL: Manchester City at Newcastle United 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Borussia Dortmund at Hertha Berlin 7:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Tottenham vs. Bournemouth: 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Watford at Southampton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Volleyball Arizona State at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12A

Big East final 2:30 p.m. FS2

Minnesota at Penn State 6 p.m. BTN

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN2

XFinity Awards 7 p.m. NBCS

Basketball, men’s Orlando Invitational: 8:30 a.m. ESPNU

Orlando Invitational 11 a.m. ESPNU

TBA 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Air Force at Tennessee Noon SEC

TBA 2 p.m. ESPNU

UNC-Wilmington at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Austin Peay at Kentucky 2 p.m. SEC

Cal Poly at Iowa 3 p.m. BTN

Portland State at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12N

TBA 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

TBA 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

La Salle at Villanova 4:30 p.m. FS1

North Dakota at Minnesota 5 p.m. BTN

San Jose State at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Wooden Legacy 7 p.m. ESPN

Basketball, women’s Florida State at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

NFL Browns at Steelers 11 a.m. Ch 13

Rams at Cardinals 2:05 p.m. Ch 11

Raiders at Chiefs 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Patriots at Texans 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL Canadiens at Bruins 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s EPL: Arsenal at Norwich City 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: SC Freiburg at Gladbach 7:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Aston Villa at Manchester United 9:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Werder Bremen at VfL Wolfsburg 10 a.m. FS1

Volleyball NCAA Selection Show 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles