TV FRIDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Baseball LLWS: Spain vs. Japan 11 a.m. ESPN
LLWS: Michigan vs. Idaho 1 p.m. ESPN
LLWS: Panama vs. Canada 3 p.m. ESPN
LLWS: Georgia vs. Hawaii 5 p.m. ESPN
Basketball Big 3 Playoffs 5 p.m. Ch 11
Golf European Tour, second round 2 a.m. Golf
European Tour, second round 6 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
Champions Tour, first round (T) 3 p.m. Golf
U.S. Amateur Championship, quarterfinals 4 p.m. FS1
Gymnastics U.S. Championships (T) 8 p.m. NBCS
MLB Mets at Phillies or Cubs at Pirates 3 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Padres 7 p.m. FSAZ
Astros at Athletics or Dodgers at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
NFL preseason Bills at Browns 4:30 p.m. NFL
Cardinals at Saints 5 p.m. KTTU
Soccer Women’s U-20: England vs. Netherlands 7 a.m. FS2
Women’s U-20: Germany vs. Japan 10:30 a.m. FS2
WNBA Los Angeles at Washington 4 p.m. NBA
New York at Seattle 7 p.m. NBA
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB D-backs at Padres 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Baseball Little League World Series, Game 9 10 a.m. ESPN
American Legion World Series 10 a.m. ESPNU
Little League World Series, Game 10 1 p.m. Ch 9
Little League World Series, Game 11 3 p.m. ESPN
American Legion World Series 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Little League World Series, Game 12 5 p.m. ESPN
Golf European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf
U.S. Amateur Championship, semifinal 9 a.m. Ch 11
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics U.S. Championships 1:30 p.m. Ch 4
MLB Blue Jays at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Orioles at Indians 1 p.m. FS1
Brewers at Cardinals 4 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Padres 5:30 p.m. FSAZ
D-backs at Padres 5:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Dodgers at Mariners or D-backs at Padres (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
NFL preseason Jaguars at Vikings 10 a.m. NFL
Raiders at Rams 1 p.m. NFL
Bengals at Cowboys 4 p.m. NFL
Seahawks at Chargers 7 p.m. NFL
Soccer EPL: Cardiff City vs. Newcastle United 4:30 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Tottenham vs. Fulham 7 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Chelsea vs. Arsenal 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Women’s: Beijing Normal at Arizona State 11 a.m. Pac-12A
MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Seattle 1 p.m. ESPN
WNBA Chicago at Indiana 1 p.m. NBA
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing IndyCar race 11 a.m. NBCS
Baseball Little League World Series, Game 13 6 a.m. ESPN
Little League World Series 8 a.m. ESPN
Junior League World Series, championship 9 a.m. ESPN2
Little League World Series, Game 15 10 a.m. ESPN
American Legion World Series 10 a.m. ESPNU
Little League World Series, Game 16 11 a.m. Ch 9
American Legion World Series 1 p.m. ESPNU
American Legion World Series, 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Golf European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
U.S. Amateur Championship 1:30 p.m. FS1
LPGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics U.S. Championships 5 p.m. Ch 4
MLB Blue Jays at Yankees 10 a.m. TBS
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Dodgers at Mariners or D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. MLB
Mets at Phillies 5 p.m. ESPN
Soccer EPL: Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town 5:30 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Man. U. 8 a.m. NBCS
MLS: New England at D.C. United 4:30 p.m. FS1
WNBA Washington at Minnesota 4 p.m. ESPN2
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) KTTU (Ch 2 on Cox, Ch 3 on Comcast, Ch 18 on DirecTV, Ch 18 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)