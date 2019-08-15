TV FRIDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Baseball American Legion World Series 1 p.m. ESPNU
American Legion World Series 4 p.m. ESPNU
LLWS: New England vs. Southeast 7 a.m. ESPN
LLWS: Asia-Pacific vs. Latin America 8 a.m. ESPNU
LLWS: Midwest vs. Great Lakes 10 a.m. ESPN
LLWS: Europe-Africa vs. Japan 11 a.m. ESPNU
LLWS: West vs. Southwest 1 p.m. ESPN
LLWS: Mexico vs. Canada 2 p.m. ESPN
LLWS: Northwest vs. Mid-Atlantic 4 p.m. ESPN
Golf European Tour, second round 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
U.S. Amateur 1 p.m. FS1
MLB Indians at Yankees or Dodgers at Braves 4 p.m. MLB
Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
NFL preseason Bears at Giants 4:30 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Hertha Berlin at Bayern Munich 11:40 a.m. FS2
Tennis Western & Southern Open, quarterfinals 8 a.m. ESPN2
Western & Southern Open, quarterfinals 4 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA New York at Dallas 5 p.m. CBSS
Atlanta at Phoenix 7 p.m. CBSS
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy race 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Baseball American Legion World Series 10 a.m. ESPNU
American Legion World Series 1 p.m. ESPNU
American Legion World Series 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
LLWS: elimination game 10 a.m. ESPN
LLWS: elimination game 3 p.m. ESPN
LLWS: elimination game 5 p.m. ESPN
Basketball Big3 League Noon Ch 13
Golf European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf
U.S. Amateur Noon Ch 11
PGA Tour, third round Noon Golf
Champions Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB Indians at Yankees or Cubs at Pirates 10 a.m. MLB
Astros at Athletics 1 p.m. FS1
Brewers at Nationals 4 p.m. FS1
Giants at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ
White Sox at Angels or Twins at Rangers (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
NFL preseason Browns at Colts 1 p.m. NFL
Chiefs at Steelers 4:30 p.m. NFL
Cowboys at Rams 7 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men’s EPL: Burnley at Arsenal 4:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: FC Augsburg at Borussia Dortmund 6:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Fortuna Dusseldorf at Werder Bremen 6:30 a.m. FS2
EPL: Liverpool at Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Tottenham at Manchester City 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Bund.: Schalke 04 at Gladbach 9:30 a.m. FS1
MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy 7 p.m. ESPN
Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS2
Tennis Western & Southern Open, semifinals 8 a.m. ESPN2
Western & Southern Open, semifinals 3 p.m. ESPN2
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing IndyCar race 11:30 a.m. NBCS
Baseball LLWS: winners bracket 6 a.m. ESPN
LLWS: winners bracket 8 a.m. ESPN
Junior League final 9 a.m. ESPN2
LLWS: winners brackets 10 a.m. ESPN
American Legion World Series 10 a.m. ESPNU
American Legion World Series 1 p.m. ESPNU
American Legion World Series 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Golf U.S. Amateur 4 a.m. FS1
European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4
U.S. Amateur 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Champions Tour, final round 1:30 p.m. Golf
MLB Dodgers at Braves 10 a.m. TBS
Giants at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ
Cubs vs. Pirates 4 p.m. ESPN
NFL preseason Saints at Chargers 1 p.m. Ch 13
Seahawks at Vikings 5 p.m. Ch 11
Soccer, men’s EPL: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United 5:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Hoffenheim at Frankfurt 6 a.m. FS1
EPL: Leicester City at Chelsea 8:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: RB Leipzig at FC Union Berlin 9 a.m. FS1
MLS: Atlanta United at Portland 7 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women’s NWSL: Reign FC vs. Sky Blue FC 10 a.m. ESPNEWS
Tennis Western & Southern Open, women’s final 11 a.m. ESPN2
Western & Southern Open, men’s final 1 p.m. ESPN2
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)