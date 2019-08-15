TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Baseball American Legion World Series 1 p.m. ESPNU

American Legion World Series 4 p.m. ESPNU

LLWS: New England vs. Southeast 7 a.m. ESPN

LLWS: Asia-Pacific vs. Latin America 8 a.m. ESPNU

LLWS: Midwest vs. Great Lakes 10 a.m. ESPN

LLWS: Europe-Africa vs. Japan 11 a.m. ESPNU

LLWS: West vs. Southwest 1 p.m. ESPN

LLWS: Mexico vs. Canada 2 p.m. ESPN

LLWS: Northwest vs. Mid-Atlantic 4 p.m. ESPN

Golf European Tour, second round 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

U.S. Amateur 1 p.m. FS1

MLB Indians at Yankees or Dodgers at Braves 4 p.m. MLB

Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

NFL preseason Bears at Giants 4:30 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Hertha Berlin at Bayern Munich 11:40 a.m. FS2

Tennis Western & Southern Open, quarterfinals 8 a.m. ESPN2

Western & Southern Open, quarterfinals 4 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA New York at Dallas 5 p.m. CBSS

Atlanta at Phoenix 7 p.m. CBSS

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy race 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Baseball American Legion World Series 10 a.m. ESPNU

American Legion World Series 1 p.m. ESPNU

American Legion World Series 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

LLWS: elimination game 10 a.m. ESPN

LLWS: elimination game 3 p.m. ESPN

LLWS: elimination game 5 p.m. ESPN

Basketball Big3 League Noon Ch 13

Golf European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf

U.S. Amateur Noon Ch 11

PGA Tour, third round Noon Golf

Champions Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB Indians at Yankees or Cubs at Pirates 10 a.m. MLB

Astros at Athletics 1 p.m. FS1

Brewers at Nationals 4 p.m. FS1

Giants at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ

White Sox at Angels or Twins at Rangers (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

NFL preseason Browns at Colts 1 p.m. NFL

Chiefs at Steelers 4:30 p.m. NFL

Cowboys at Rams 7 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men’s EPL: Burnley at Arsenal 4:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: FC Augsburg at Borussia Dortmund 6:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Fortuna Dusseldorf at Werder Bremen 6:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Liverpool at Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Tottenham at Manchester City 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Bund.: Schalke 04 at Gladbach 9:30 a.m. FS1

MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy 7 p.m. ESPN

Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS2

Tennis Western & Southern Open, semifinals 8 a.m. ESPN2

Western & Southern Open, semifinals 3 p.m. ESPN2

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing IndyCar race 11:30 a.m. NBCS

Baseball LLWS: winners bracket 6 a.m. ESPN

LLWS: winners bracket 8 a.m. ESPN

Junior League final 9 a.m. ESPN2

LLWS: winners brackets 10 a.m. ESPN

American Legion World Series 10 a.m. ESPNU

American Legion World Series 1 p.m. ESPNU

American Legion World Series 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Golf U.S. Amateur 4 a.m. FS1

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4

U.S. Amateur 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Champions Tour, final round 1:30 p.m. Golf

MLB Dodgers at Braves 10 a.m. TBS

Giants at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ

Cubs vs. Pirates 4 p.m. ESPN

NFL preseason Saints at Chargers 1 p.m. Ch 13

Seahawks at Vikings 5 p.m. Ch 11

Soccer, men’s EPL: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United 5:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Hoffenheim at Frankfurt 6 a.m. FS1

EPL: Leicester City at Chelsea 8:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: RB Leipzig at FC Union Berlin 9 a.m. FS1

MLS: Atlanta United at Portland 7 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women’s NWSL: Reign FC vs. Sky Blue FC 10 a.m. ESPNEWS

Tennis Western & Southern Open, women’s final 11 a.m. ESPN2

Western & Southern Open, men’s final 1 p.m. ESPN2

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

