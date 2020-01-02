Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s Toledo at Ball State 5 p.m. CBSS
UCF at Houston 5 p.m. ESPN2
Wright State at Oakland 5 p.m. ESPNU
Wisconsin at Ohio State 5 p.m. FS1
Rutgers at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN
Kent State at Bowling Green 7 p.m. CBSS
Temple at Tulsa 7 p.m. ESPNU
Georgetown at Seton Hall 7 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s Arizona at USC 8 p.m. Pac-12A
Colorado at Oregon 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf PGA Tour, second round 4 p.m. Golf
NBA 76ers at Rockets 6 p.m. ESPN
Knicks at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ
Pelicans at Lakers 8:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA football Idaho Potato Bowl: Nevada vs. Ohio 1:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA hockey Notre Dame at Western Michigan 5 p.m. NBCS
NHL Capitals at Hurricanes 5:30 p.m. NHL
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s Georgetown at Seton Hall 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Basketball, women’s Arizona at USC 8 p.m. 1400-AM
Hockey San Jose at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s Indiana at Maryland 10 a.m. Ch 11
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 10 a.m. ESPN2
LSU at Tennessee 10 a.m. ESPNU
Creighton at Butler 10 a.m. FS1
Wake Forest at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. FSAZ
Georgia at Memphis 11 a.m. Ch 13
Villanova at Marquette Noon Ch 11
Iowa at Penn State Noon BTN
LIU-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary’s Noon CBSS
Florida State at Louisville Noon ESPN2
UConn at South Florida Noon ESPNU
Virginia Tech at Virginia Noon FSAZ
Missouri at Kentucky Noon SEC
Cincinnati at Tulane 2 p.m. CBSS
Notre Dame at Syracuse 2 p.m. ESPN2
Mississippi at Wichita State 2 p.m. ESPNU
Providence at DePaul 2 p.m. FS1
Auburn at Mississippi State 2:30 p.m. SEC
Oregon at Utah 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Boise State at Nevada 4 p.m. CBSS
Alabama at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN2
Iowa State at TCU 4 p.m. ESPNU
UCLA at Washington State 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Texas A&M at Arkansas 5 p.m. SEC
Duke at Miami 6 p.m. ESPN
Texas at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN2
Bradley at Northern Iowa 6 p.m. ESPNU
SMU at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SEC
Arizona State at Arizona 7:30 p.m. Pac-12A
San Diego State at Utah State 8 p.m. CBSS
Pepperdine at Gonzaga 8 p.m. ESPN2
Air Force at UNLV 8 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s VCU at Rhode Island 10 a.m. CBSS
Penn State at Wisconsin 2 p.m. BTN
Baylor at Oklahoma 3 p.m. FSAZ
Minnesota at Nebraska 4 p.m. BTN
Golf PGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 4 p.m. Golf
High school football All-American Bowl 11 a.m. Ch 4
NCAA football Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane 9:30 a.m. ESPN
NFL Playoffs Bills at Texans 2:30 p.m. Ch 9
Bills at Texans 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Titans at Patriots 6:15 p.m. Ch 13
NHL Blues at Golden Knights 2 p.m. NHL
Penguins at Canadiens 5 p.m. NHL
Flyers at Coyotes 6 p.m. FSAZ
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s St. John’s at Xavier 10 a.m. Ch 11
VCU at George Mason 10 a.m. NBCS
Michigan at Michigan State 11:30 a.m. Ch 13
Davidson at Duquesne Noon NBCS
St. John’s at Xavier 2:30 p.m. Ch 11
Oregon State at Colorado 4 p.m. ESPNU
Purdue at Illinois 6 p.m. FS1
California at Washington 8 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s East Carolina at UCF 10 a.m. CBSS
Michigan State at Michigan 10 a.m. ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU
Villanova at St. John’s Noon CBSS
Cincinnati at South Florida Noon ESPN2
LSU at Missouri Noon ESPNU
Florida State at Miami Noon FSAZ
Arkansas at Auburn Noon SEC
Colorado at Oregon State 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennessee at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPN2
Memphis at Houston 2 p.m. ESPNU
UMass at Saint Louis 2 p.m. NBCS
Georgia at Mississippi 2 p.m. SEC
Utah at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12N
South Carolina at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
Golf PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf
NBA Grizzlies at Suns 6 p.m. FSAZ
NFL Playoffs Vikings at Saints 11 a.m. Ch 11
Seahawks at Eagles 2:40 p.m. Ch 4
NHL Panthers at Penguins 3 p.m. NHL
Red Wings at Blackhawks 5:30 p.m. NBCS
Predators at Ducks 8 p.m. NBCS
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM.
