Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Toledo at Ball State 5 p.m. CBSS

UCF at Houston 5 p.m. ESPN2

Wright State at Oakland 5 p.m. ESPNU

Wisconsin at Ohio State 5 p.m. FS1

Rutgers at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN

Kent State at Bowling Green 7 p.m. CBSS

Temple at Tulsa 7 p.m. ESPNU

Georgetown at Seton Hall 7 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s Arizona at USC 8 p.m. Pac-12A

Colorado at Oregon 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf PGA Tour, second round 4 p.m. Golf

NBA 76ers at Rockets 6 p.m. ESPN

Knicks at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

Pelicans at Lakers 8:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA football Idaho Potato Bowl: Nevada vs. Ohio 1:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA hockey Notre Dame at Western Michigan 5 p.m. NBCS

NHL Capitals at Hurricanes 5:30 p.m. NHL

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Georgetown at Seton Hall 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Basketball, women’s Arizona at USC 8 p.m. 1400-AM

Hockey San Jose at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Indiana at Maryland 10 a.m. Ch 11

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 10 a.m. ESPN2

LSU at Tennessee 10 a.m. ESPNU

Creighton at Butler 10 a.m. FS1

Wake Forest at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. FSAZ

Georgia at Memphis 11 a.m. Ch 13

Villanova at Marquette Noon Ch 11

Iowa at Penn State Noon BTN

LIU-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary’s Noon CBSS

Florida State at Louisville Noon ESPN2

UConn at South Florida Noon ESPNU

Virginia Tech at Virginia Noon FSAZ

Missouri at Kentucky Noon SEC

Cincinnati at Tulane 2 p.m. CBSS

Notre Dame at Syracuse 2 p.m. ESPN2

Mississippi at Wichita State 2 p.m. ESPNU

Providence at DePaul 2 p.m. FS1

Auburn at Mississippi State 2:30 p.m. SEC

Oregon at Utah 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Boise State at Nevada 4 p.m. CBSS

Alabama at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa State at TCU 4 p.m. ESPNU

UCLA at Washington State 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Texas A&M at Arkansas 5 p.m. SEC

Duke at Miami 6 p.m. ESPN

Texas at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN2

Bradley at Northern Iowa 6 p.m. ESPNU

SMU at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SEC

Arizona State at Arizona 7:30 p.m. Pac-12A

San Diego State at Utah State 8 p.m. CBSS

Pepperdine at Gonzaga 8 p.m. ESPN2

Air Force at UNLV 8 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s VCU at Rhode Island 10 a.m. CBSS

Penn State at Wisconsin 2 p.m. BTN

Baylor at Oklahoma 3 p.m. FSAZ

Minnesota at Nebraska 4 p.m. BTN

Golf PGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 4 p.m. Golf

High school football All-American Bowl 11 a.m. Ch 4

NCAA football Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane 9:30 a.m. ESPN

NFL Playoffs Bills at Texans 2:30 p.m. Ch 9

Bills at Texans 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Titans at Patriots 6:15 p.m. Ch 13

NHL Blues at Golden Knights 2 p.m. NHL

Penguins at Canadiens 5 p.m. NHL

Flyers at Coyotes 6 p.m. FSAZ

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s St. John’s at Xavier 10 a.m. Ch 11

VCU at George Mason 10 a.m. NBCS

Michigan at Michigan State 11:30 a.m. Ch 13

Davidson at Duquesne Noon NBCS

St. John’s at Xavier 2:30 p.m. Ch 11

Oregon State at Colorado 4 p.m. ESPNU

Purdue at Illinois 6 p.m. FS1

California at Washington 8 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s East Carolina at UCF 10 a.m. CBSS

Michigan State at Michigan 10 a.m. ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU

Villanova at St. John’s Noon CBSS

Cincinnati at South Florida Noon ESPN2

LSU at Missouri Noon ESPNU

Florida State at Miami Noon FSAZ

Arkansas at Auburn Noon SEC

Colorado at Oregon State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennessee at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPN2

Memphis at Houston 2 p.m. ESPNU

UMass at Saint Louis 2 p.m. NBCS

Georgia at Mississippi 2 p.m. SEC

Utah at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12N

South Carolina at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

Golf PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf

NBA Grizzlies at Suns 6 p.m. FSAZ

NFL Playoffs Vikings at Saints 11 a.m. Ch 11

Seahawks at Eagles 2:40 p.m. Ch 4

NHL Panthers at Penguins 3 p.m. NHL

Red Wings at Blackhawks 5:30 p.m. NBCS

Predators at Ducks 8 p.m. NBCS

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

