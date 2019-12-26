Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

NBA 76ers at Magic 5 p.m. NBA

Suns at Warriors 8:30 p.m. NBA

NCAA football Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple 10 a.m. ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan St. vs. Wake Forest 1:20 p.m. ESPN

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Holiday Bowl: Iowa vs. USC 6 p.m. FS1

Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington St. 8:15 p.m. ESPN

NHL Wild at Avalanche 6 p.m. NBCS

Suns at Warriors 8:30 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s EPL: Manchester City at Wolves 12:55 p.m. NBCS

RADIO FRIDAY

NCAA football Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan St. vs. Wake Forest 1:20 p.m. 1490-AM*

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M 4:45 p.m. 1490-AM*

Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington St. 8:15 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Brown at Duke 9:30 a.m. ESPN2

Central Michigan at Purdue 10 a.m. BTN

American at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1

Long Beach State at Florida 10 a.m. SEC

Wisconsin at Tennessee 11:30 a.m. Ch 13

New Orleans at Memphis 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Central Arkansas at Marquette Noon FS1

Texas Southern at Arizona State 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Louisville at Kentucky 1:45 p.m. Ch 13

FIU at Minnesota 2 p.m. BTN

Louisiana-Monroe at Butler 2 p.m. FS1

Cal State Fullerton at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s Michigan State at Indiana 4 p.m. BTN

Midland at Creighton 4 p.m. FS1

Michigan at Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

NBA Suns at Kings 7 p.m. FSAZ

NCAA football Camping World Bowl: Iowa St. vs. Notre Dame 10 a.m. Ch 9

Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State 10 a.m. ESPN

Peach Bowl: LSU vs. Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPN

Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Rangers at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s EPL: AFC Bournemouth at Brighton 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Everton at Newcastle United 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Tottenham at Norwich City 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

EPL: Manchester United at Burnley 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s Bryant at Maryland 10 a.m. BTN

Ohio State vs. West Virginia 10 a.m. FS1

Liberty at LSU 11:30 a.m. SEC

UMass-Lowell at Michigan Noon FS1

Iona at Colorado Noon Pac-12N

Kansas at Stanford 1 p.m. Ch 9

Navy at Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN2

Cal State Bakersfield at Texas Tech 2 p.m. FSAZ

Alabama State at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Lipscomb at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC

Loyola-Maryland at VCU 3 p.m. NBCS

Harvard at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Richmond at Alabama 4:30 p.m. SEC

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Washington State 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Florida-Gulf Coast at USC 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s Louisville at Syracuse Noon ESPN2

Arizona at Arizona State Noon Pac-12A

Providence at Villanova 2 p.m. FS1

NBA Rockets at Pelicans 6 p.m. NBA

NFL Packers at Lions 11 a.m. Ch 11

Chargers at Chiefs 11 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at Rams 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Titans at Texans 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

49ers at Seahawks 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL Stars at Coyotes 6 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s EPL: Chelsea at Arsenal 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Wolves at Liverpool 9:25 a.m. NBCS

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

