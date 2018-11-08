TV FRIDAY
Golf PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 9 p.m. Golf
European Tour, third round 1 a.m. (Sun.) Golf
MLB MLB All-Stars at Japan All-Stars 2:30 a.m. (Sat.) MLB
NBA Hornets at 76ers 5 p.m. NBA
Celtics at Jazz 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA basketball Providence at Wichita State 4 p.m. CBSS
Bowling Green at St. John’s 4:30 p.m. FS2
Arkansas vs. Texas 5 p.m. ESPN
North Carolina at Elon 5 p.m. ESPNU
Southern Illinois at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC
Montana State at Indiana 6 p.m. BTN
Maryland at Navy 6:30 p.m. CBSS
Oklahoma at Texas-Rio Grande Valley 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
Buffalo at West Virginia 7 p.m. ESPNU
McNeese State at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A
Eastern Washington at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Washington at Auburn 7:30 p.m. SEC
California vs. Yale 9 p.m. ESPNU
Long Beach State at UCLA 9 p.m. Pac-12N
NCAA football Louisville at Syracuse 5 p.m. ESPN2
Fresno State at Boise State 8:15 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer Bundesliga: Hannover vs. Wolfsburg 12:20 a.m. FS2
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey San Jose at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
NCAA basketball Arkansas vs. Texas 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
Women’s basketball Idaho State at Arizona 6:30 p.m. 1400-AM
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 1:30 p.m. Ch 4
Golf PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
European Tour, final round Mid. (Sun.) Golf
NBA Suns at Pelicans 5 p.m. FSAZ
Rockets at Spurs 6:30 p.m. NBA
NCAA basketball Bethune-Cookman at Marquette 2 p.m. FS2
Evansville at Xavier 2 p.m. FSAZ
Central Conn. State at Georgetown 4 p.m. FS2
Ball State at Purdue 6 p.m. BTN
Quinnipiac at Villanova 6 p.m. FS2
NCAA football Wisconsin at Penn State 9 a.m. Ch 9
Ohio State at Michigan State 10 a.m. Ch 11
Mississippi at Texas A&M 10 a.m. Ch 13
Illinois at Nebraska 10 a.m. BTN
Lafayette at Army 10 a.m. CBSS
South Carolina at Florida 10 a.m. ESPN
Navy at UCF 10 a.m. ESPN2
Tulsa at Memphis 10 a.m. ESPNU
TCU at West Virginia 10 a.m. FS1
Kansas at Kansas State 10 a.m. FSAZ
Vanderbilt at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC
UCLA at Arizona State Noon Pac-12A
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Northwestern at Iowa 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
Mississippi State at Alabama 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
Michigan at Rutgers 1:30 p.m. BTN
New Mexico at Air Force 1:30 p.m. CBSS
Washington State at Colorado 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Purdue at Minnesota 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
Baylor at Iowa State 1:30 p.m. FS1
Kentucky at Tennessee 1:30 p.m. SEC
East Carolina at Tulane 2 p.m. ESPNEWS
Oregon at Utah 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Temple at Houston 5 p.m. CBSS
Auburn at Georgia 5 p.m. ESPN
Miami at Georgia Tech 5 p.m. ESPN2
South Florida at Cincinnati 5 p.m. ESPNU
Florida State at Notre Dame 5:30 p.m. Ch 4
Texas at Texas Tech 5:30 p.m. Ch 11
LSU at Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC
Clemson at Boston College 6 p.m. Ch 9
Oregon State at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N
California at USC 8:30 p.m. ESPN
UNLV at San Diego State 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
Colorado State at Nevada 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
Soccer EPL: Cardiff City vs. Brighton 5:30 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Hoffenheim vs. Augsburg 7:30 a.m. FS2
EPL: Huddersfield vs. West Ham 8 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Bund.: B. Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich 10:30 a.m. FS2
Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Monarcas 8 p.m. FS2
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing Formula One race 10 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Monster Energy race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Golf PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB MLB All-Stars at Japan All-Stars 3 a.m. MLB
NCAA basketball Army at Duke 11 a.m. ESPN
East Tennessee State at Creighton 11:30 a.m. FS1
Fort Wayne at Ohio State 2 p.m. BTN
SE Louisiana at Nebraska 2 p.m. ESPNU
Cal Poly at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12A
Hartford at Mississippi State 3 p.m. SEC
Florida Gulf Coast at Michigan State 4 p.m. BTN
Nicholls State at Washington State 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Appalachian State at Alabama 5 p.m. SEC
Vanderbilt at USC: 7 p.m. Pac-12N
NFL Cardinals at Chiefs 11 a.m. Ch 13
Chargers at Raiders 2 p.m. Ch 11
Seahawks at Rams 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Cowboys at Eagles 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
NHL Coyotes at Capitals 3 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer EPL: Liverpool vs. Fulham 5 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Leipzig vs. Leverkusen 7:30 a.m. FS2
EPL: Manchester City vs. Man. United 9:30 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Frankfurt vs. Schalke 9:50 a.m. FS2
MLS Playoffs: Sporting KC at Real Salt Lake 1 p.m. ESPN
MLS Playoffs: Atlanta vs. NY City FC 3:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS Playoffs: NY Red Bulls vs. Columbus 5:30 p.m. FS1
Women’s basketball Duke at Northwestern Noon BTN
Baylor at Arizona State 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
