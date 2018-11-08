TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Golf PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 9 p.m. Golf

European Tour, third round 1 a.m. (Sun.) Golf

MLB MLB All-Stars at Japan All-Stars 2:30 a.m. (Sat.) MLB

NBA Hornets at 76ers 5 p.m. NBA

Celtics at Jazz 7:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA basketball Providence at Wichita State 4 p.m. CBSS

Bowling Green at St. John’s 4:30 p.m. FS2

Arkansas vs. Texas 5 p.m. ESPN

North Carolina at Elon 5 p.m. ESPNU

Southern Illinois at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC

Montana State at Indiana 6 p.m. BTN

Maryland at Navy 6:30 p.m. CBSS

Oklahoma at Texas-Rio Grande Valley 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

Buffalo at West Virginia 7 p.m. ESPNU

McNeese State at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A

Eastern Washington at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Washington at Auburn 7:30 p.m. SEC

California vs. Yale 9 p.m. ESPNU

Long Beach State at UCLA 9 p.m. Pac-12N

NCAA football Louisville at Syracuse 5 p.m. ESPN2

Fresno State at Boise State 8:15 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer Bundesliga: Hannover vs. Wolfsburg 12:20 a.m. FS2

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey San Jose at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NCAA basketball Arkansas vs. Texas 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

Women’s basketball Idaho State at Arizona 6:30 p.m. 1400-AM

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 1:30 p.m. Ch 4

Golf PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

European Tour, final round Mid. (Sun.) Golf

NBA Suns at Pelicans 5 p.m. FSAZ

Rockets at Spurs 6:30 p.m. NBA

NCAA basketball Bethune-Cookman at Marquette 2 p.m. FS2

Evansville at Xavier 2 p.m. FSAZ

Central Conn. State at Georgetown 4 p.m. FS2

Ball State at Purdue 6 p.m. BTN

Quinnipiac at Villanova 6 p.m. FS2

NCAA football Wisconsin at Penn State 9 a.m. Ch 9

Ohio State at Michigan State 10 a.m. Ch 11

Mississippi at Texas A&M 10 a.m. Ch 13

Illinois at Nebraska 10 a.m. BTN

Lafayette at Army 10 a.m. CBSS

South Carolina at Florida 10 a.m. ESPN

Navy at UCF 10 a.m. ESPN2

Tulsa at Memphis 10 a.m. ESPNU

TCU at West Virginia 10 a.m. FS1

Kansas at Kansas State 10 a.m. FSAZ

Vanderbilt at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC

UCLA at Arizona State Noon Pac-12A

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Northwestern at Iowa 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

Mississippi State at Alabama 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

Michigan at Rutgers 1:30 p.m. BTN

New Mexico at Air Force 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Washington State at Colorado 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Purdue at Minnesota 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Baylor at Iowa State 1:30 p.m. FS1

Kentucky at Tennessee 1:30 p.m. SEC

East Carolina at Tulane 2 p.m. ESPNEWS

Oregon at Utah 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Temple at Houston 5 p.m. CBSS

Auburn at Georgia 5 p.m. ESPN

Miami at Georgia Tech 5 p.m. ESPN2

South Florida at Cincinnati 5 p.m. ESPNU

Florida State at Notre Dame 5:30 p.m. Ch 4

Texas at Texas Tech 5:30 p.m. Ch 11

LSU at Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC

Clemson at Boston College 6 p.m. Ch 9

Oregon State at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N

California at USC 8:30 p.m. ESPN

UNLV at San Diego State 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

Colorado State at Nevada 8:30 p.m. ESPNU

Soccer EPL: Cardiff City vs. Brighton 5:30 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Hoffenheim vs. Augsburg 7:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Huddersfield vs. West Ham 8 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Bund.: B. Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich 10:30 a.m. FS2

Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Monarcas 8 p.m. FS2

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Formula One race 10 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Monster Energy race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Golf PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB MLB All-Stars at Japan All-Stars 3 a.m. MLB

NCAA basketball Army at Duke 11 a.m. ESPN

East Tennessee State at Creighton 11:30 a.m. FS1

Fort Wayne at Ohio State 2 p.m. BTN

SE Louisiana at Nebraska 2 p.m. ESPNU

Cal Poly at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12A

Hartford at Mississippi State 3 p.m. SEC

Florida Gulf Coast at Michigan State 4 p.m. BTN

Nicholls State at Washington State 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Appalachian State at Alabama 5 p.m. SEC

Vanderbilt at USC: 7 p.m. Pac-12N

NFL Cardinals at Chiefs 11 a.m. Ch 13

Chargers at Raiders 2 p.m. Ch 11

Seahawks at Rams 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Cowboys at Eagles 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL Coyotes at Capitals 3 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer EPL: Liverpool vs. Fulham 5 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Leipzig vs. Leverkusen 7:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Manchester City vs. Man. United 9:30 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Frankfurt vs. Schalke 9:50 a.m. FS2

MLS Playoffs: Sporting KC at Real Salt Lake 1 p.m. ESPN

MLS Playoffs: Atlanta vs. NY City FC 3:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS Playoffs: NY Red Bulls vs. Columbus 5:30 p.m. FS1

Women’s basketball Duke at Northwestern Noon BTN

Baylor at Arizona State 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

