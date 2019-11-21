TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Nicholls State vs. North Carolina A&T 9:30 a.m. CBSS

Charleston Classic: Miami vs. Florida 10 a.m. ESPN2

Eastern Michigan vs. UMBC Noon CBSS

Myrtle Beach: Villanova vs. TBA 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

North Texas vs. Rhode Island 2:30 p.m. CBSS

Empire Classic TBA 3 p.m. ESPN2

Myrtle Beach TBA 3 p.m. ESPNU

George Mason at Maryland 5 p.m. BTN

LSU vs. Utah State 5 p.m. CBSS

Empire Classic TBA 5 p.m. ESPN2

Charleston Classic TBA 5 p.m. ESPNEWS

Morehead State at Butler 5 p.m. FS1

Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC

Myrtle Beach TBA 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Cal Poly at Creighton 7 p.m. FS1

Houston at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N

South Dakota at Arkansas 7 p.m. SEC

Montana at Washington 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf LPGA Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf

NBA Spurs at 76ers 6 p.m. ESPN

Rockets at Clippers 8:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA football Colorado State at Wyoming 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Devils at Penguins 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s Bund.: SC Paderborn at Borussia Dortmund 12:20 p.m. FS2

Liga MX: Leon vs. Tijuana 8 p.m. FS2

Volleyball Nebraska at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey Ontario at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Virginia at Massachusetts 10 a.m. ESPNEWS

Florida A&M at Seton Hall 10 a.m. FS2

Robert Morris at Marquette Noon FS2

Pennsylvania at Providence 2 p.m. FS2

Jacksonville State at Purdue 6 p.m. BTN

Golf PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round (T) 2 p.m. Golf

NBA Suns at Timberwolves 3 p.m. FSAZ

Pelicans at Jazz 7 p.m. NBA

NCAA football Illinois at Iowa 10 a.m. BTN

UCF at Tulane 10 a.m. CBSS

West Carolina at Alabama: 0 a.m. ESPN

Oklahoma State at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN2

Harvard at Yale 10 a.m. ESPNU

Kansas at Iowa State 10 a.m. FSAZ

Minnesota at Northwestern 10 a.m. Ch 9

Penn State at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 11

Michigan State at Rutgers 10 a.m. FS1

Samford at Auburn 10 a.m. SEC

Boston College at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Nebraska at Maryland 1:30 p.m. BTN

UCLA at USC 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Texas A&M at Georgia 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

SMU at Navy 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Michigan at Indiana 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman 1:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

Texas at Baylor 1:30 p.m. FS1

North Texas at Rice 1:30 p.m. NFL

UT-Martin at Kentucky 1:30 p.m. SEC

Purdue at Wisconsin 2 p.m. Ch 11

Memphis at South Florida 2 p.m. ESPNU

California at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Miami at FIU 5 p.m. CBSS

Arkansas at LSU 5 p.m. ESPN

Temple at Cincinnati 5 p.m. ESPN2

Houston at Tulsa 5 p.m. ESPNU

Kansas State at Texas Tech 5 p.m. FS1

Oregon at Arizona State 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Tennessee at Missouri 5:30 p.m. SEC

TCU at Oklahoma 6 p.m. Ch 11

Oregon State at Washington State 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Washington at Colorado 8 p.m. ESPN

Utah at Arizona 8 p.m. FS1

Boise State at Utah State 8:30 p.m. CBSS

Nevada at Fresno State 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Rangers at Canadiens 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s EPL: Tottenham at West Ham 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Bayern Munich at Dusseldorf 7:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Schalke at Werder Bremen 7:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Arsenal vs. Southampton 7:55 a.m. NBCS

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s TBA 8:30 a.m. ESPNU

Eastern Michigan vs. N. Carolina A&T 9 a.m. CBSS

Hall of Fame Tip-Off 11 a.m. ESPN

Charleston Classic 11 a.m. ESPN2

Myrtle Beach 11 a.m. ESPNEWS

North Florida at Creighton Noon FS1

LIU at Texas Tech Noon FSAZ

LSU vs. Rhode Island 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Hall of Fame Tip-Off 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Charleston Classic 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Cal Poly at Iowa 3 p.m. BTN

Myrtle Beach 3 p.m. ESPN

Charleston Classic 4 p.m. ESPNU

Lamar at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

North Texas vs. Utah State 4:30 p.m. CBSS

North Dakota at Minnesota 5 p.m. BTN

Myrtle Beach 5:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

Rutgers at LSU 6 p.m. SEC

Charleston Classic 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Long Beach State at Arizona 6:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Maryland vs. Nicholls State 7 p.m. CBSS

Clemson vs. TCU 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

San Diego at Washington 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s UConn at Ohio State 1 p.m. ESPN

Football CFL Grey Cup: Hamilton at Winnipeg 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Golf PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round (T) 6 p.m. Golf

NBA Suns at Nuggets 6 p.m. FSAZ

NFL Seahawks at Eagles 11 a.m. Ch 11

Panthers at Saints 11 a.m. Ch 13

Cowboys at Patriots 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Packers at 49ers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL Oilers at Coyotes 6 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Hertha Berlin at Augsburg 7:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Man. United at Sheffield United 9:25 a.m. NBCS

Volleyball AAC final 11:30 a.m. ESPNU

Stanford at Colorado Noon Pac-12N

Missouri at Tennessee Noon SEC

Nebraska at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. BTN

Mississippi at Texas A&M 2 p.m. SEC

MEAC final 6 p.m. ESPNU

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles