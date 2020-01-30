Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s
Harvard at Penn 3 p.m. ESPNU
Akron at Kent State 4:30 p.m. CBSS
VCU at Rhode Island 5 p.m. ESPN2
Bowling Green at Buffalo 5 p.m. ESPNU
N. Kentucky at Wisconsin-Green Bay 7 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s
USC at Arizona State 11 a.m. Pac-12A
Baylor at Texas 5 p.m. FS1
Seton Hall at Georgetown 5 p.m. FS2
UCLA at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12A
Golf
European Tour, second round 4:30 p.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 7:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics
Washington at UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12N
NBA
Mavericks at Rockets 6 p.m. ESPN
Thunder at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ
Trail Blazers at Lakers 8:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA hockey
Notre Dame at Penn State 4 p.m. BTN
Western Michigan at Nebraska-Omaha 6:30 p.m. CBSS
NCAA wrestling
Penn State at Iowa 7 p.m. BTN
Soccer, men’s
Bund.: Schalke at Hertha Berlin 12:20 p.m. FS2
Tennis
Australian Open, women’s final 1:30 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, women’s
UCLA at Arizona 6 p.m. 1400-AM
Hockey
Colorado at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
Variety
The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
Xavier at Seton Hall 9 a.m. Ch 11
Bryant at St. Francis 10 a.m. CBSS
Indiana at Ohio State 10 a.m. ESPN
Mississippi at LSU 10 a.m. ESPN2
Creighton at Villanova 10 a.m. FS1
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame 10 a.m. FSAZ
UConn at Memphis 11 a.m. Ch 13
Michigan State at Wisconsin 11 a.m. Ch 11
Texas A&M at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC
Colgate at Holy Cross Noon CBSS
Louisville at NC State Noon ESPN
Kansas State at West Virginia Noon ESPN2
Tennessee at Mississippi State Noon ESPNU
Providence at Butler Noon FS1
DePaul at Marquette Noon FSAZ
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 1 p.m. Ch 9
Missouri at South Carolina 1:30 p.m. SEC
Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois 2 p.m. CBSS
Texas Tech at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN
TCU at Baylor 2 p.m. ESPN2
UCF at South Florida 2 p.m. ESPNU
Florida State at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. FSAZ
Oregon State at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Rutgers at Michigan 2:30 p.m. BTN
East Carolina at Temple 4 p.m. CBSS
Kentucky at Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN
Houston at Cincinnati 4 p.m. ESPN2
Wichita State at Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon at Stanford 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Arkansas at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
Penn State at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN
UMass at Davidson 6 p.m. CBSS
Duke at Syracuse 6 p.m. ESPN
Bradley at Loyola-Chicago 6 p.m. ESPN2
Tulane at SMU 6 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona at Washington State 6 p.m. Pac-12A
Florida at Vanderbilt 6:30 p.m. SEC
Purdue at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN
Utah State at San Diego State 8 p.m. CBSS
Saint Mary’s at BYU 8 p.m. ESPN2
Nevada at Boise State 8 p.m. ESPNU
Colorado at USC 8:30 p.m. FS1
Arizona State at Washington 8:30 p.m. Pac-12A
Golf
European Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13
NBA
76ers at Celtics 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NFL
Honors Show 6 p.m. Ch 11
NHL
Blues at Jets 5 p.m. NHL
Blackhawks at Coyotes 6 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer, men’s
Bund.: Bayern Munich at Mainz 05 7:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Union Berlin at Borussia Dortmund 7:30 a.m. FS2
Bund.: Gladbach vs. RB Leipzig 10:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Wolverhampton at Man. United 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
United States vs. Costa Rica 1:55 p.m. ESPNEWS
Tennis
Australian Open, men’s final 1:30 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s Georgetown at St. John’s 11 a.m. Ch 13
Illinois at Iowa 11 a.m. FS1
Utah at UCLA 1 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s
Florida at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. SEC
Iowa at Michigan Noon BTN
Duquesne at VCU 10 a.m. CBSS
South Florida at UConn 10 a.m. ESPNU
Tennessee at South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2
Florida at Kentucky 11 a.m. SEC
Saint Louis at George Washington Noon CBSS
Iowa State at West Virginia Noon ESPNU
USC at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Rutgers at Minnesota 1 p.m. ESPN2
Texas A&M at LSU 1 p.m. SEC
Arkansas at Missouri 3 p.m. SEC
Golf
European Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13
NBA
Pelicans at Rockets Noon Ch 9
Suns at Bucks Noon FSAZ
NFL
Super Bowl: 49ers vs. Chiefs 4:30 p.m. Ch 11
NHL
Penguins at Capitals 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Arsenal at Burnley 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: SC Freiburg at Cologne 7:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: VfL Wolfsburg at SC Paderborn 9:50 a.m. FS2
