Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s

Harvard at Penn 3 p.m. ESPNU

Akron at Kent State 4:30 p.m. CBSS

VCU at Rhode Island 5 p.m. ESPN2

Bowling Green at Buffalo 5 p.m. ESPNU

N. Kentucky at Wisconsin-Green Bay 7 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s

USC at Arizona State 11 a.m. Pac-12A

Baylor at Texas 5 p.m. FS1

Seton Hall at Georgetown 5 p.m. FS2

UCLA at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12A

Golf

European Tour, second round 4:30 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 7:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics

Washington at UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12N

NBA

Mavericks at Rockets 6 p.m. ESPN

Thunder at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

Trail Blazers at Lakers 8:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA hockey

Notre Dame at Penn State 4 p.m. BTN

Western Michigan at Nebraska-Omaha 6:30 p.m. CBSS

NCAA wrestling

Penn State at Iowa 7 p.m. BTN

Soccer, men’s

Bund.: Schalke at Hertha Berlin 12:20 p.m. FS2

Tennis

Australian Open, women’s final 1:30 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women’s

UCLA at Arizona 6 p.m. 1400-AM

Hockey

Colorado at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

Variety

The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Xavier at Seton Hall 9 a.m. Ch 11

Bryant at St. Francis 10 a.m. CBSS

Indiana at Ohio State 10 a.m. ESPN

Mississippi at LSU 10 a.m. ESPN2

Creighton at Villanova 10 a.m. FS1

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame 10 a.m. FSAZ

UConn at Memphis 11 a.m. Ch 13

Michigan State at Wisconsin 11 a.m. Ch 11

Texas A&M at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC

Colgate at Holy Cross Noon CBSS

Louisville at NC State Noon ESPN

Kansas State at West Virginia Noon ESPN2

Tennessee at Mississippi State Noon ESPNU

Providence at Butler Noon FS1

DePaul at Marquette Noon FSAZ

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 1 p.m. Ch 9

Missouri at South Carolina 1:30 p.m. SEC

Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois 2 p.m. CBSS

Texas Tech at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN

TCU at Baylor 2 p.m. ESPN2

UCF at South Florida 2 p.m. ESPNU

Florida State at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. FSAZ

Oregon State at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Rutgers at Michigan 2:30 p.m. BTN

East Carolina at Temple 4 p.m. CBSS

Kentucky at Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN

Houston at Cincinnati 4 p.m. ESPN2

Wichita State at Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon at Stanford 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Arkansas at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

Penn State at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN

UMass at Davidson 6 p.m. CBSS

Duke at Syracuse 6 p.m. ESPN

Bradley at Loyola-Chicago 6 p.m. ESPN2

Tulane at SMU 6 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona at Washington State 6 p.m. Pac-12A

Florida at Vanderbilt 6:30 p.m. SEC

Purdue at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN

Utah State at San Diego State 8 p.m. CBSS

Saint Mary’s at BYU 8 p.m. ESPN2

Nevada at Boise State 8 p.m. ESPNU

Colorado at USC 8:30 p.m. FS1

Arizona State at Washington 8:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Golf

European Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13

NBA

76ers at Celtics 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NFL

Honors Show 6 p.m. Ch 11

NHL

Blues at Jets 5 p.m. NHL

Blackhawks at Coyotes 6 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s

Bund.: Bayern Munich at Mainz 05 7:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Union Berlin at Borussia Dortmund 7:30 a.m. FS2

Bund.: Gladbach vs. RB Leipzig 10:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Wolverhampton at Man. United 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

United States vs. Costa Rica 1:55 p.m. ESPNEWS

Tennis

Australian Open, men’s final 1:30 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s Georgetown at St. John’s 11 a.m. Ch 13

Illinois at Iowa 11 a.m. FS1

Utah at UCLA 1 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s

Florida at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. SEC

Iowa at Michigan Noon BTN

Duquesne at VCU 10 a.m. CBSS

South Florida at UConn 10 a.m. ESPNU

Tennessee at South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2

Florida at Kentucky 11 a.m. SEC

Saint Louis at George Washington Noon CBSS

Iowa State at West Virginia Noon ESPNU

USC at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Rutgers at Minnesota 1 p.m. ESPN2

Texas A&M at LSU 1 p.m. SEC

Arkansas at Missouri 3 p.m. SEC

Golf

European Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13

NBA

Pelicans at Rockets Noon Ch 9

Suns at Bucks Noon FSAZ

NFL

Super Bowl: 49ers vs. Chiefs 4:30 p.m. Ch 11

NHL

Penguins at Capitals 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Arsenal at Burnley 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: SC Freiburg at Cologne 7:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: VfL Wolfsburg at SC Paderborn 9:50 a.m. FS2

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

