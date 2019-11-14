TV FRIDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 6 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men’s Elon at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN
West Virginia at Pittsburgh 5 p.m. ESPNU
Missouri State at Kansas 5 p.m. FSAZ
Cal State Northridge at Auburn 5 p.m. SEC
Alabama at Rhode Island 5:30 p.m. NBCS
South Dakota State at Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN
BYU at Houston 7 p.m. ESPNU
Minnesota at Utah 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Gonzaga at Texas A&M 7 p.m. SEC
UNLV at UCLA 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
NBA Jazz at Grizzlies 6 p.m. ESPN
Celtics at Warriors 8:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA football Louisiana Tech at Marshall 5 p.m. CBSS
Fresno State at San Diego State 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer, men’s Big Ten Tournament 2 p.m. BTN
Canada at United States 5 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey Tucson at Stockton 8 p.m. 1450-AM
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 1:30 p.m. NBCS
Basketball, men’s Ohio at Villanova 10 a.m. FS2
Cornell at DePaul 11 a.m. FSAZ
St. Peter’s at Providence Noon FS2
Vermont at St. John’s 2 p.m. FS2
Louisiana Tech at Creighton 4 p.m. FS2
Troy at Indiana 6 p.m. BTN
Wofford at Butler 6 p.m. FS2
San Diego at Colorado 8 p.m. Pac-12N
USC at Nevada 9 p.m. CBSS
Golf PGA Tour, third round Noon Golf
NBA Nets at Bulls 4 p.m. NBA
NCAA football Indiana at Penn State 10 a.m. Ch 9
Michigan State at Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 11
Florida at Missouri 10 a.m. Ch 13
Wisconsin at Nebraska 10 a.m. BTN
VMI at Army 10 a.m. CBSS
Alabama at Mississippi State 10 a.m. ESPN
TCU at Texas Tech 10 a.m. ESPN2
Tulane at Temple 10 a.m. ESPNU
Kansas at Oklahoma State 10 a.m. FS1
Navy at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Wake Forest at Clemson 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Georgia at Auburn 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
Ohio State at Rutgers 1:30 p.m. BTN
Central Michigan at Ball State 1:30 p.m. CBSS
West Virginia at Kansas State 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Memphis at Houston 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Texas at Iowa State 1:30 p.m. FS1
Kentucky at Vanderbilt 1:30 p.m. SEC
Minnesota at Iowa 2 p.m. Ch 11
Wyoming at Utah State 2 p.m. ESPNU
Stanford at Washington State 2:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Cincinnati at South Florida 5 p.m. CBSS
LSU at Mississippi 5 p.m. ESPN
Air Force at Colorado State 5 p.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma at Baylor 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Appalachian State at Georgia State 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona State at Oregon State 5:30 p.m. FS1
South Carolina at Texas A&M 5:30 p.m. SEC
UCLA at Utah 6 p.m. Ch 11
New Mexico at Boise State 8:15 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona at Oregon 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Bethune-Cookman at N. Carolina A&T (T) 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
USC at California 9 p.m. FS1
NHL Flames at Coyotes 2 p.m. FSAZ
Maples Leafs at Penguins 5 p.m. NHL
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing Formula One race 10:05 a.m. ESPNU
NASCAR Monster Energy race 1 p.m. Ch 4
Basketball, men’s Marquette at Wisconsin 11 a.m. FS1
New Mexico State at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Seton Hall at Saint Louis 2 p.m. ESPNU
Idaho State at Washington State 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Wake Forest at Charlotte 4 p.m. ESPNU
Rider at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12A
Georgia State at Georgetown 5:30 p.m. FS1
Texas-Arlington at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women’s Florida at UConn 1 p.m. ESPN
Arizona State at Minnesota 2 p.m. BTN
Golf PGA Tour, final round Noon Golf
NFL Texans at Ravens 11 a.m. Ch 13
Cardinals at 49ers 2 p.m. Ch 11
Patriots at Eagles 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Bears at Rams 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
NHL Flames at Golden Knights 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s ACC Tournament 10 a.m. ESPNU
Big East Tournament 10 a.m. FS2
Big Ten Tournament Noon BTN
U-17 World Cup final 2:50 p.m. FS2
U-17 World Cup third-place game 3:50 p.m. FS2
Volleyball Alabama at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC
Kentucky at Florida 1 p.m. SEC
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)