TV FRIDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 6 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s Elon at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN

West Virginia at Pittsburgh 5 p.m. ESPNU

Missouri State at Kansas 5 p.m. FSAZ

Cal State Northridge at Auburn 5 p.m. SEC

Alabama at Rhode Island 5:30 p.m. NBCS

South Dakota State at Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN

BYU at Houston 7 p.m. ESPNU

Minnesota at Utah 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Gonzaga at Texas A&M 7 p.m. SEC

UNLV at UCLA 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

NBA Jazz at Grizzlies 6 p.m. ESPN

Celtics at Warriors 8:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA football Louisiana Tech at Marshall 5 p.m. CBSS

Fresno State at San Diego State 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer, men’s Big Ten Tournament 2 p.m. BTN

Canada at United States 5 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey Tucson at Stockton 8 p.m. 1450-AM

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 1:30 p.m. NBCS

Basketball, men’s Ohio at Villanova 10 a.m. FS2

Cornell at DePaul 11 a.m. FSAZ

St. Peter’s at Providence Noon FS2

Vermont at St. John’s 2 p.m. FS2

Louisiana Tech at Creighton 4 p.m. FS2

Troy at Indiana 6 p.m. BTN

Wofford at Butler 6 p.m. FS2

San Diego at Colorado 8 p.m. Pac-12N

USC at Nevada 9 p.m. CBSS

Golf PGA Tour, third round Noon Golf

NBA Nets at Bulls 4 p.m. NBA

NCAA football Indiana at Penn State 10 a.m. Ch 9

Michigan State at Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 11

Florida at Missouri 10 a.m. Ch 13

Wisconsin at Nebraska 10 a.m. BTN

VMI at Army 10 a.m. CBSS

Alabama at Mississippi State 10 a.m. ESPN

TCU at Texas Tech 10 a.m. ESPN2

Tulane at Temple 10 a.m. ESPNU

Kansas at Oklahoma State 10 a.m. FS1

Navy at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Wake Forest at Clemson 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Georgia at Auburn 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

Ohio State at Rutgers 1:30 p.m. BTN

Central Michigan at Ball State 1:30 p.m. CBSS

West Virginia at Kansas State 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Memphis at Houston 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Texas at Iowa State 1:30 p.m. FS1

Kentucky at Vanderbilt 1:30 p.m. SEC

Minnesota at Iowa 2 p.m. Ch 11

Wyoming at Utah State 2 p.m. ESPNU

Stanford at Washington State 2:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Cincinnati at South Florida 5 p.m. CBSS

LSU at Mississippi 5 p.m. ESPN

Air Force at Colorado State 5 p.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma at Baylor 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Appalachian State at Georgia State 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona State at Oregon State 5:30 p.m. FS1

South Carolina at Texas A&M 5:30 p.m. SEC

UCLA at Utah 6 p.m. Ch 11

New Mexico at Boise State 8:15 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona at Oregon 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Bethune-Cookman at N. Carolina A&T (T) 8:30 p.m. ESPNU

USC at California 9 p.m. FS1

NHL Flames at Coyotes 2 p.m. FSAZ

Maples Leafs at Penguins 5 p.m. NHL

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Formula One race 10:05 a.m. ESPNU

NASCAR Monster Energy race 1 p.m. Ch 4

Basketball, men’s Marquette at Wisconsin 11 a.m. FS1

New Mexico State at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Seton Hall at Saint Louis 2 p.m. ESPNU

Idaho State at Washington State 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Wake Forest at Charlotte 4 p.m. ESPNU

Rider at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12A

Georgia State at Georgetown 5:30 p.m. FS1

Texas-Arlington at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s Florida at UConn 1 p.m. ESPN

Arizona State at Minnesota 2 p.m. BTN

Golf PGA Tour, final round Noon Golf

NFL Texans at Ravens 11 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at 49ers 2 p.m. Ch 11

Patriots at Eagles 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Bears at Rams 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL Flames at Golden Knights 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s ACC Tournament 10 a.m. ESPNU

Big East Tournament 10 a.m. FS2

Big Ten Tournament Noon BTN

U-17 World Cup final 2:50 p.m. FS2

U-17 World Cup third-place game 3:50 p.m. FS2

Volleyball Alabama at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC

Kentucky at Florida 1 p.m. SEC

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

