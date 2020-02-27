Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s; Kent State at Ohio; 4:30 p.m.; CBSS
; Davidson at Dayton; 5 p.m.; ESPN2
; Harvard at Columbia; 5 p.m.; ESPNEWS
; Wright State at Northern Kentucky; 5 p.m.; ESPNU
; Texas State at Texas-Arlington; 7 p.m.; ESPN2
; Monmouth at Rider; 7 p.m.; ESPNU
; Washington State at Washington; 7 p.m.; FS1
Basketball, women’s; Villanova at Creighton; 5 p.m.; FS1
; Stanford at Arizona; 6 p.m.; Pac-12A
; California at Arizona State; 8 p.m.; Pac-12A
; Washington State at Oregon; 9 p.m.; Pac-12N
Golf; European Tour, second round; 3:30 a.m.; Golf
; PGA Tour, second round; Noon; Golf
; Champions Tour, first round (T); 4:30 p.m.; Golf
MLB spring; Cardinals vs. Mets; 11 a.m.; MLB
; Rockies vs. Giants; 7 p.m.; MLB
NBA; Thunder at Bucks; 6 p.m.; ESPN
; Pistons at Suns; 7 p.m.; FSAZ
; Nuggets at Clippers; 8:30 p.m.; ESPN
NHL; Rangers at Flyers; 5 p.m.; NHL
Soccer, men’s; Bund.: Hertha Berlin at Fortuna Dusseldorf; 12:20 p.m.; FS2
; EPL: Leicester City at Norwich City; 12:55 p.m.; NBCS
; Liga MX: Puebla at Tijuana; 8 p.m.; FS2
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s; Penn at Yale; 5 p.m.; 1490-AM*
Basketball, women’s; Stanford at Arizona; 6 p.m.; 1400-AM
Hockey; Tucson at Ontario; 8 p.m.; 1450-AM
Variety; The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears; 3 p.m.; 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing; NASCAR Xfinity race; 2 p.m.; FS1
Basketball, men’s; Providence at Villanova; 10 a.m.; Ch 11
; Penn State at Iowa; 10 a.m.; BTN
; Army at Colgate; 10 a.m.; CBSS
; Texas at Texas Tech; 10 a.m.; ESPN
; Texas A&M at LSU; 10 a.m.; ESPN2
; Vanderbilt at Mississippi; 11 a.m.; SEC
; Kansas at Kansas State; 11:30 a.m.; Ch 13
; Loyola-Chicago at Bradley; Noon; CBSS
; Baylor at TCU; Noon; ESPN
; Florida at Tennessee; Noon; ESPN2
; UConn at East Carolina; Noon; ESPNU
; Florida State at Clemson; Noon; FSAZ
; Seton Hall at Marquette; 12:30 p.m.; Ch 11
; Mississippi State at Missouri; 1:30 p.m.; SEC
; Auburn at Kentucky; 1:45 p.m.; Ch 13
; George Washington at VCU; 2 p.m.; CBSS
; North Carolina at Syracuse; 2 p.m.; ESPN
; Oklahoma at West Virginia; 2 p.m.; ESPN2
; Iowa State at Oklahoma State; 2 p.m.; ESPNU
; Notre Dame at Wake Forest; 2 p.m.; FSAZ
; BYU at Pepperdine; 4 p.m.; CBSS
; Duke at Virginia; 4 p.m.; ESPN
; Northern Iowa at Drake; 4 p.m.; ESPN2
; UCF at Tulsa; 4 p.m.; ESPNU
; Utah at California; 4 p.m.; Pac-12N
; Arkansas at Georgia; 4 p.m.; SEC
; DePaul at Butler; 4:30 p.m.; FS1
; Memphis at Tulane; 6 p.m.; CBSS
; Michigan State at Maryland; 6 p.m.; ESPN
; San Diego State at Nevada; 6 p.m.; ESPN2
; Arizona State at USC; 6 p.m.; ESPNU
; South Carolina at Alabama; 6:30 p.m.; SEC
; Utah State at New Mexico; 8 p.m.; CBSS
; Arizona at UCLA; 8 p.m.; ESPN
; Saint Mary's at Gonzaga; 8 p.m.; ESPN2
Basketball, women’s; Illinois at Northwestern; Noon; BTN
; Ohio State at Purdue; 2 p.m.; BTN
Football; XFL: Los Angeles at New York; Noon; Ch 9
; XFL: Seattle at St. Louis; 3 p.m.; Ch 11
Golf; European Tour, third round; 1 a.m.; Golf
; PGA Tour, third round; 11 a.m.; Golf
; PGA Tour, third round; 1 p.m.; Ch 4
; Champions Tour, second round; 2:30 p.m.; Golf
MLB spring; Nationals vs. Cardinals; 11 a.m.; MLB
; D-backs vs. Dodgers; 2 p.m.; MLB
; Yankees vs. Red Sox; 6 p.m.; MLB
NBA; Rockets at Celtics; 6:30 p.m.; Ch 9
; Warriors at Suns; 7 p.m.; FSAZ
NHL; Bruins at Islanders; 11 a.m.; NHL
; Canucks at Maple Leafs; 5 p.m.; NHL
Soccer, men’s; EPL: Crystal Palace at Brighton; 5:25 a.m.; NBCS
; Bund.: Bayern Munich at TSG 1899; 7:30 a.m.; FS1
; Bund.: SC Freiburg at Borussia Dortmund; 7:30 a.m.; FS2
; EPL: Bournemouth vs. Chelsea; 7:55 a.m.; NBCS
; EPL: Liverpool at Watford; 10:25 a.m.; NBCS
; MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC; 6:30 p.m.; Ch 11
Swimming; Pac-12 Championships; 7:30 p.m.; Pac-12N
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing; NASCAR Monster Cup race; 1:30 p.m.; Ch 11
Basketball, men’s; TBA; 10 a.m.; BTN
; South Florida at Temple; 10 a.m.; CBSS
; Michigan at Ohio State; 10 a.m.; ESPNU
; Creighton at St. John’s; 10 a.m.; FS1
; Cincinnati at Houston; 11 a.m.; ESPN
; Indiana at Illinois; Noon; BTN
; Xavier at Georgetown; Noon; Ch 13
; West Virginia at North Texas; Noon; CBSS
; Saint Louis at Rhode Island; Noon; ESPNU
; DePaul at Marquette; 1 p.m.; FS2
; Michigan at Ohio State; 2 p.m.; Ch 13
; Towson at Northeastern; 2 p.m.; CBSS
; Wichita State at SMU; 2 p.m.; ESPNU
; Northwestern at Nebraska; 2:15 p.m.; BTN
; Auburn at Kentucky; 3 p.m.; SEC
; Colorado at Stanford; 4 p.m.; ESPNU
; Minnesota at Wisconsin; 4:30 p.m.; BTN
Basketball, women’s; Iowa at Rutgers; 10 a.m.; BTN
; Texas A&M at South Carolina; 10 a.m.; ESPN2
; TCU at Texas Tech; 11 a.m.; FSAZ
; SEC whiparound coverage; 11 a.m.; SEC
; Duke at North Carolina; Noon; ESPN2
; California at Arizona; Noon; Pac-12A
; Maryland at Minnesota; 2 p.m.; ESPN2
Football; XFL: Houston at Dallas; 2 p.m.; FS1
Golf; European Tour, final round; 1 a.m.; Golf
; PGA Tour, final round; 11 a.m.; Golf
; PGA Tour, final round; 1 p.m.; Ch 4
; Champions Tour, final round; 2:30 p.m.; Golf
NBA; Lakers at Pelicans; 6 p.m.; ESPN
NHL; Flyers at Rangers; 10 a.m.; Ch 4
; Capitals at Wild; 6 p.m.; NBCS
; Kings at Golden Knights; 8:30 p.m.; NBCS
Soccer, men’s; Bund.: Vfl Wolfsburg at Union Berlin; 5:20 a.m.; FS2
; EPL: TBA; 6:55 a.m.; NBCS
; Bund.: Bayer Leverkusen at RB Leipzig; 7:30 a.m.; FS1
; Bund.: Frankfurt at Werder Bremen; 9:50 a.m.; FS2
; MLS: Chicago at Seattle; 1 p.m.; ESPN
; MLS: Inter Miami CF at LA FC; 3:30 p.m.; ESPN
; MLS: Minnesota United at Portland; 5:30 p.m.; FS1
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)