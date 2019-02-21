TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Baseball Yale at New Mexico State 6 p.m. FSAZ

Basketball, men’s Bowling Green at Ohio 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Kent State at Buffalo 5 p.m. ESPN2

Dartmouth at Yale 5 p.m. ESPNEWS

Canisius at Monmouth 5 p.m. ESPNU

Davidson at Rhode Island 7 p.m. ESPN2

Wisc.-Green Bay at Illinois-Chicago 7 p.m. ESPNU

Indiana at Iowa 7 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s USC at Oregon State 7 p.m. Pac-12N Arizona State at California 8 p.m. Pac-12A

UCLA at Oregon 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf PGA Tour, second round 8:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 9 p.m. Golf

NBA Spurs at Raptors 5 p.m. ESPN

Jazz at Thunder 7:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Wild at Red Wings 5:30 p.m. NHL

Soccer EPL: West Ham vs. Fulham 12:40 p.m. NBCS

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women’s Arizona at Stanford 8 p.m. 1400-AM

Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race Noon FS1

NASCAR Trucks race 2:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball men’s Penn State at Illinois 10 a.m. BTN

Tennessee at LSU 10 a.m. ESPN

Texas at Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPNU

Boston College at Clemson 10 a.m. FSAZ

Marquette at Providence 10 a.m. Ch 11

Auburn at Kentucky 11:30 a.m. Ch 13

Navy at Colgate Noon CBSS

Ohio State at Maryland Noon ESPN

Iowa State at TCU Noon ESPN2

West Virginia at Baylor Noon ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Miami Noon FSAZ

Georgetown at Creighton 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Georgia at Mississippi 1:30 p.m. SEC

Florida State at North Carolina 1:45 p.m. Ch 13

Purdue at Nebraska 2 p.m. BTN

Saint Louis at Dayton 2 p.m. CBSS

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame 2 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma State at Kansas State 2 p.m. ESPN2

Missouri at Florida 2 p.m. ESPNU

St. Bonaventure at Fordham 2:30 p.m. NBCS

Northern Illinois at Toledo 4 p.m. CBSS

Duke at Syracuse 4 p.m. ESPN

South Florida at Houston 4 p.m. ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon State at USC 4 p.m. Pac-12N

South Carolina at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC

Fresno State at Nevada 6 p.m. CBSS

Kansas at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN

Memphis at Wichita State 6 p.m. ESPN2

East Carolina at Tulane 6 p.m. ESPNU

Seton Hall at St. John’s 6 p.m. FS1

Wisconsin at Northwestern 6:30 p.m. BTN

Texas A&M at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. SEC

BYU at Gonzaga 8 p.m ESPN

Oregon at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN2

San Diego State at UNLV 8 p.m. ESPNU

Colorado at Washington 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s Baylor at Iowa State 2 p.m. FSAZ

Golf PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 9:30 p.m. Golf

NBA Suns at Hawks 5 p.m. FSAZ

Rockets at Warriors 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NHL Capitals at Sabres 11 a.m. NHL

Bruins at Blues 2 p.m. NHL

Penguins at Flyers 6 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer EPL: Burnley vs. Tottenham 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Hertha Berlin at Bayern Munich 7:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Bournemouth vs. Wolves 7:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Nurnberg vs. Dusseldorf 10:20 a.m. FS2

Track and field U.S. Indoor Championships 4:30 p.m. NBCS

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s SMU at UCF 10 a.m. CBSS

Villanova at Xavier 11:30 a.m. Ch 13

Cincinnati at UConn Noon ESPN

Michigan State at Michigan 1:45 p.m. Ch 13

Loyola Chicago at Southern Illinois 2 p.m. ESPNU

Wake Forest at NC State 4 p.m. ESPNU

California at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12A

Stanford at Arizona 6 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women’s NC State at North Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU

Michigan at Michigan State Noon ESPN2

Houston at Memphis Noon ESPNU

St. John’s at Georgetown Noon FS2

USC at Oregon Noon Pac-12N

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State Noon SEC

Oregon at Arizona State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Penn State at Illinois 2 p.m. BTN

South Carolina at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona State at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12A

Mississippi at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC

Georgia at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

Football Birmingham at Atlanta 2 p.m. CBSS

Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf

NBA Spurs at Knicks 5:30 p.m. NBA

NHL Rangers at Capitals 10:30 a.m. NHL

Blues at Wild 5 p.m. NBCS

Jets at Coyotes 7 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer EPL: Manchester United vs. Liverpool 7 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Hannover 96 vs. Frankfurt 7:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Leverkusen vs. Dortmund 9:50 a.m. FS2

Track and field U.S. Indoor Championships 2 p.m. NBCS

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

