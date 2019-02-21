TV FRIDAY
Baseball Yale at New Mexico State 6 p.m. FSAZ
Basketball, men’s Bowling Green at Ohio 4:30 p.m. CBSS
Kent State at Buffalo 5 p.m. ESPN2
Dartmouth at Yale 5 p.m. ESPNEWS
Canisius at Monmouth 5 p.m. ESPNU
Davidson at Rhode Island 7 p.m. ESPN2
Wisc.-Green Bay at Illinois-Chicago 7 p.m. ESPNU
Indiana at Iowa 7 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s USC at Oregon State 7 p.m. Pac-12N Arizona State at California 8 p.m. Pac-12A
UCLA at Oregon 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf PGA Tour, second round 8:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 9 p.m. Golf
NBA Spurs at Raptors 5 p.m. ESPN
Jazz at Thunder 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Wild at Red Wings 5:30 p.m. NHL
Soccer EPL: West Ham vs. Fulham 12:40 p.m. NBCS
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, women’s Arizona at Stanford 8 p.m. 1400-AM
Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race Noon FS1
NASCAR Trucks race 2:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball men’s Penn State at Illinois 10 a.m. BTN
Tennessee at LSU 10 a.m. ESPN
Texas at Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPNU
Boston College at Clemson 10 a.m. FSAZ
Marquette at Providence 10 a.m. Ch 11
Auburn at Kentucky 11:30 a.m. Ch 13
Navy at Colgate Noon CBSS
Ohio State at Maryland Noon ESPN
Iowa State at TCU Noon ESPN2
West Virginia at Baylor Noon ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Miami Noon FSAZ
Georgetown at Creighton 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Georgia at Mississippi 1:30 p.m. SEC
Florida State at North Carolina 1:45 p.m. Ch 13
Purdue at Nebraska 2 p.m. BTN
Saint Louis at Dayton 2 p.m. CBSS
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame 2 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma State at Kansas State 2 p.m. ESPN2
Missouri at Florida 2 p.m. ESPNU
St. Bonaventure at Fordham 2:30 p.m. NBCS
Northern Illinois at Toledo 4 p.m. CBSS
Duke at Syracuse 4 p.m. ESPN
South Florida at Houston 4 p.m. ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon State at USC 4 p.m. Pac-12N
South Carolina at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC
Fresno State at Nevada 6 p.m. CBSS
Kansas at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN
Memphis at Wichita State 6 p.m. ESPN2
East Carolina at Tulane 6 p.m. ESPNU
Seton Hall at St. John’s 6 p.m. FS1
Wisconsin at Northwestern 6:30 p.m. BTN
Texas A&M at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. SEC
BYU at Gonzaga 8 p.m ESPN
Oregon at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN2
San Diego State at UNLV 8 p.m. ESPNU
Colorado at Washington 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women’s Baylor at Iowa State 2 p.m. FSAZ
Golf PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 9:30 p.m. Golf
NBA Suns at Hawks 5 p.m. FSAZ
Rockets at Warriors 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NHL Capitals at Sabres 11 a.m. NHL
Bruins at Blues 2 p.m. NHL
Penguins at Flyers 6 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer EPL: Burnley vs. Tottenham 5:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Hertha Berlin at Bayern Munich 7:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Bournemouth vs. Wolves 7:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Nurnberg vs. Dusseldorf 10:20 a.m. FS2
Track and field U.S. Indoor Championships 4:30 p.m. NBCS
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s SMU at UCF 10 a.m. CBSS
Villanova at Xavier 11:30 a.m. Ch 13
Cincinnati at UConn Noon ESPN
Michigan State at Michigan 1:45 p.m. Ch 13
Loyola Chicago at Southern Illinois 2 p.m. ESPNU
Wake Forest at NC State 4 p.m. ESPNU
California at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12A
Stanford at Arizona 6 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women’s NC State at North Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU
Michigan at Michigan State Noon ESPN2
Houston at Memphis Noon ESPNU
St. John’s at Georgetown Noon FS2
USC at Oregon Noon Pac-12N
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State Noon SEC
Oregon at Arizona State 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Penn State at Illinois 2 p.m. BTN
South Carolina at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona State at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12A
Mississippi at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC
Georgia at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
Football Birmingham at Atlanta 2 p.m. CBSS
Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf
NBA Spurs at Knicks 5:30 p.m. NBA
NHL Rangers at Capitals 10:30 a.m. NHL
Blues at Wild 5 p.m. NBCS
Jets at Coyotes 7 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer EPL: Manchester United vs. Liverpool 7 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Hannover 96 vs. Frankfurt 7:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Leverkusen vs. Dortmund 9:50 a.m. FS2
Track and field U.S. Indoor Championships 2 p.m. NBCS
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)