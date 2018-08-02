TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball Big3: Week 7 games 5 p.m. FS1

The Basketball Tournament, championship 6 p.m. ESPN

Golf Women’s British Open, second round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 10:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 3:30 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round (T) 6 p.m. Golf

MLB Padres at Cubs 11 a.m. FSAZ Plus

Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB

Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

WNBA Las Vegas at Washington 4 p.m NBA

Minnesota at Seattle 7 p.m. NBA

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 8:30 a.m. NBCS

Baseball Senior League World Series, championship 5 p.m. ESPN2

Golf Women’s British Open, third round 4 a.m. Golf

Women’s British Open, third round 8 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Ch 13

European Tour, third round (T) 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB Padres at Cubs 11 a.m. FSAZ Plus

Yankees at Red Sox 1 p.m. FS1

Angels at Indians 4 p.m. FS1

Giants at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ

NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer Internazionale vs. Olympique Lyonnais 11 a.m. ESPN

MLS: Toronto at Atlanta 1 p.m. ESPN

Real Madrid vs. Juventus 3 p.m. ESPN2

AC Milan vs. Barcelona 5 p.m. ESPNEWS

Softball Junior League World Series, championship 1 p.m. ESPNEWS

WNBA Indiana at New York Noon NBA

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race Noon Ch 4

Golf Women’s British Open, final round 4 a.m. Golf

Women’s British Open, final round 8:30 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13

European Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB Angels at Indians 10 a.m. TBS

Padres at Cubs 11 a.m. FSAZ Plus

Giants at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ

Yankees at Red Sox 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer Women’s U-20 WC: Mexico vs. Brazil 4:20 a.m. FS1

Women’s U-20 WC: N. Korea vs. England 7:20 a.m. FS1

Women’s U-20 WC: N. Zealand vs. Netherlands 7:20 a.m. FS2

Women’s U-20 WC: France vs. Ghana 10:20 a.m. FS2

MLS: Los Angeles FC at NY Red Bulls 3 p.m. FS1

Softball Senior League World Series, championship 11 a.m. ESPN

WNBA Washington at Dallas 1 p.m NBA

Phoenix at Los Angeles 4 p.m. NBA

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast,; Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

