TV FRIDAY
Basketball Big3: Week 7 games 5 p.m. FS1
The Basketball Tournament, championship 6 p.m. ESPN
Golf Women’s British Open, second round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 10:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 3:30 p.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round (T) 6 p.m. Golf
MLB Padres at Cubs 11 a.m. FSAZ Plus
Padres at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB
Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
WNBA Las Vegas at Washington 4 p.m NBA
Minnesota at Seattle 7 p.m. NBA
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 8:30 a.m. NBCS
Baseball Senior League World Series, championship 5 p.m. ESPN2
Golf Women’s British Open, third round 4 a.m. Golf
Women’s British Open, third round 8 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Ch 13
European Tour, third round (T) 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf
MLB Padres at Cubs 11 a.m. FSAZ Plus
Yankees at Red Sox 1 p.m. FS1
Angels at Indians 4 p.m. FS1
Giants at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ
NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony 4 p.m. ESPN
Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony 4 p.m. NFL
Soccer Internazionale vs. Olympique Lyonnais 11 a.m. ESPN
MLS: Toronto at Atlanta 1 p.m. ESPN
Real Madrid vs. Juventus 3 p.m. ESPN2
AC Milan vs. Barcelona 5 p.m. ESPNEWS
Softball Junior League World Series, championship 1 p.m. ESPNEWS
WNBA Indiana at New York Noon NBA
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race Noon Ch 4
Golf Women’s British Open, final round 4 a.m. Golf
Women’s British Open, final round 8:30 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13
European Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf
MLB Angels at Indians 10 a.m. TBS
Padres at Cubs 11 a.m. FSAZ Plus
Giants at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ
Yankees at Red Sox 5 p.m. ESPN
Soccer Women’s U-20 WC: Mexico vs. Brazil 4:20 a.m. FS1
Women’s U-20 WC: N. Korea vs. England 7:20 a.m. FS1
Women’s U-20 WC: N. Zealand vs. Netherlands 7:20 a.m. FS2
Women’s U-20 WC: France vs. Ghana 10:20 a.m. FS2
MLS: Los Angeles FC at NY Red Bulls 3 p.m. FS1
Softball Senior League World Series, championship 11 a.m. ESPN
WNBA Washington at Dallas 1 p.m NBA
Phoenix at Los Angeles 4 p.m. NBA
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast,; Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)