TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s Buffalo at Kent State 4:30 p.m. CBSS
Michigan at Indiana 4:30 p.m. FS1
Rider at Iona 5 p.m. ESPNU
Butler at Creighton 6:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s UCLA at Arizona State 11 a.m. Pac-12A
USC at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A
Golf PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
European Tour, third round 1:30 a.m. (Sat.) Golf
NBA Raptors at Rockets 6 p.m. ESPN
Suns at Nuggets 7 p.m. FSAZ
NHL All-Star Skills Competition 7 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Schalke vs. Hertha Berlin 12:20 p.m. FS2
Tennis Australian Open, women’s final 1:30 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s Michigan at Indiana 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Basketball, women’s USC at Arizona 7 p.m. 1450-AM
Hockey Bakersfield at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA Suns at Nuggets 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s Illinois at Maryland 10 a.m. BTN
Colgate at Loyola-Maryland 10 a.m. CBSS
Iowa State at Mississippi 10 a.m. ESPN
Florida at TCU 10 a.m. ESPN2
Alabama at Baylor 10 a.m. ESPNU
Ohio State at Nebraska 10 a.m. FS1
Virginia at Notre Dame 11 a.m. Ch 13
Davidson at Saint Louis Noon CBSS
Kansas State at Texas A&M Noon ESPN
Texas at Georgia Noon ESPN2
South Carolina at Oklahoma State Noon ESPNU
Marquette at Xavier Noon ESPNU
Northwestern at Wisconsin 12:15 p.m. BTN
Utah State at New Mexico 2 p.m. CBSS
West Virginia at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPN
Vanderbilt at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPN2
South Florida at East Carolina 2 p.m. ESPNU
Boston College at Wake Forest 2 p.m. FSAZ
Washington at Oregon State 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Rutgers at Penn State 2:30 p.m. BTN
Wichita State at Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSS
Kansas at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN
Arkansas at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2
Tulane at SMU 4 p.m. ESPNU
LSU at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC
UNLV at San Diego State 6 p.m. CBSS
Syracuse at Virginia Tech 6 p.m. ESPN
Arizona State at USC 6 p.m. ESPN2
Utah at California 6 p.m. ESPNU
Colorado at Stanford 6 p.m. FS1
Auburn at Mississippi State 6:30 p.m. SEC
Arizona at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women’s California at Arizona 4:30 p.m. Pac-12A
Utah at Arizona State 6:30 p.m. Pac-12A
Golf PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13
European Tour, third round 1:30 a.m. (Sun.) Golf
NBA Warriors at Celtics 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NCAA football Senior Bowl 12:30 p.m. NFL
NHL All-Star Game 6 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer Bund.: B. Dortmund vs. Hannover 96 7:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Augsburg vs. Gladbach 7:30 a.m. FS2
Bund.: Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen 10:20 a.m. FS2
Liga MX: Club America vs. Monterrey 4 p.m. FS2
Tennis Australian Open, men’s final 1:30 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s Cincinnati at Temple 10 a.m. CBSS
Georgetown at St. John’s 10 a.m. Ch 11
DePaul at Providence 10 a.m. FS1
Michigan State at Purdue 11 a.m. Ch 13
Indiana State at Illinois State Noon CBSS
Houston at Tulsa Noon ESPNEWS
Seton Hall at Villanova 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
UCF at Memphis 2 p.m. CBSS
Southern Illinois at Loyola-Chicago 2 p.m. ESPNU
Iowa at Minnesota 3 p.m. FS1
Florida State at Miami 4 p.m. ESPNU
Washington State at Oregon 6 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s Maryland at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN
St. Joseph’s at Dayton 10 a.m. ESPNU
Syracuse at Duke 11 a.m. FSAZ
LSU at Tennessee 11 a.m. SEC
Michigan State at Michigan Noon BTN
Alabama at Georgia Noon ESPNU
DePaul at Xavier Noon FS2
Baylor at Oklahoma 1 p.m. FSAZ
USC at Arizona State 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Mississippi at Mississippi State 1 p.m. SEC
UCF at UConn 2 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Kentucky at Texas A&M 3 p.m. SEC
UCLA at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4
NBA Bucks at Thunder 4 p.m. ESPN
Suns at Lakers 7:30 p.m. FSAZ
NFL Pro Bowl 1 p.m. Ch 9, ESPN
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart 7:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: RB Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf 9:50 a.m. FS2
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)