TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Buffalo at Kent State 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Michigan at Indiana 4:30 p.m. FS1

Rider at Iona 5 p.m. ESPNU

Butler at Creighton 6:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s UCLA at Arizona State 11 a.m. Pac-12A

USC at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A

Golf PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

European Tour, third round 1:30 a.m. (Sat.) Golf

NBA Raptors at Rockets 6 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Nuggets 7 p.m. FSAZ

NHL All-Star Skills Competition 7 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Schalke vs. Hertha Berlin 12:20 p.m. FS2

Tennis Australian Open, women’s final 1:30 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Michigan at Indiana 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Basketball, women’s USC at Arizona 7 p.m. 1450-AM

Hockey Bakersfield at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA Suns at Nuggets 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Illinois at Maryland 10 a.m. BTN

Colgate at Loyola-Maryland 10 a.m. CBSS

Iowa State at Mississippi 10 a.m. ESPN

Florida at TCU 10 a.m. ESPN2

Alabama at Baylor 10 a.m. ESPNU

Ohio State at Nebraska 10 a.m. FS1

Virginia at Notre Dame 11 a.m. Ch 13

Davidson at Saint Louis Noon CBSS

Kansas State at Texas A&M Noon ESPN

Texas at Georgia Noon ESPN2

South Carolina at Oklahoma State Noon ESPNU

Marquette at Xavier Noon ESPNU

Northwestern at Wisconsin 12:15 p.m. BTN

Utah State at New Mexico 2 p.m. CBSS

West Virginia at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPN

Vanderbilt at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPN2

South Florida at East Carolina 2 p.m. ESPNU

Boston College at Wake Forest 2 p.m. FSAZ

Washington at Oregon State 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Rutgers at Penn State 2:30 p.m. BTN

Wichita State at Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSS

Kansas at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN

Arkansas at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2

Tulane at SMU 4 p.m. ESPNU

LSU at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC

UNLV at San Diego State 6 p.m. CBSS

Syracuse at Virginia Tech 6 p.m. ESPN

Arizona State at USC 6 p.m. ESPN2

Utah at California 6 p.m. ESPNU

Colorado at Stanford 6 p.m. FS1

Auburn at Mississippi State 6:30 p.m. SEC

Arizona at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women’s California at Arizona 4:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Utah at Arizona State 6:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Golf PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13

European Tour, third round 1:30 a.m. (Sun.) Golf

NBA Warriors at Celtics 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NCAA football Senior Bowl 12:30 p.m. NFL

NHL All-Star Game 6 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer Bund.: B. Dortmund vs. Hannover 96 7:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Augsburg vs. Gladbach 7:30 a.m. FS2

Bund.: Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen 10:20 a.m. FS2

Liga MX: Club America vs. Monterrey 4 p.m. FS2

Tennis Australian Open, men’s final 1:30 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s Cincinnati at Temple 10 a.m. CBSS

Georgetown at St. John’s 10 a.m. Ch 11

DePaul at Providence 10 a.m. FS1

Michigan State at Purdue 11 a.m. Ch 13

Indiana State at Illinois State Noon CBSS

Houston at Tulsa Noon ESPNEWS

Seton Hall at Villanova 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

UCF at Memphis 2 p.m. CBSS

Southern Illinois at Loyola-Chicago 2 p.m. ESPNU

Iowa at Minnesota 3 p.m. FS1

Florida State at Miami 4 p.m. ESPNU

Washington State at Oregon 6 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s Maryland at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN

St. Joseph’s at Dayton 10 a.m. ESPNU

Syracuse at Duke 11 a.m. FSAZ

LSU at Tennessee 11 a.m. SEC

Michigan State at Michigan Noon BTN

Alabama at Georgia Noon ESPNU

DePaul at Xavier Noon FS2

Baylor at Oklahoma 1 p.m. FSAZ

USC at Arizona State 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Mississippi at Mississippi State 1 p.m. SEC

UCF at UConn 2 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Kentucky at Texas A&M 3 p.m. SEC

UCLA at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 4

NBA Bucks at Thunder 4 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Lakers 7:30 p.m. FSAZ

NFL Pro Bowl 1 p.m. Ch 9, ESPN

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart 7:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: RB Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf 9:50 a.m. FS2

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

