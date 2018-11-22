TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Golf PGA Tour, third round 6 p.m. Golf

European Tour, third round 11 p.m. Golf

NBA Rockets at Pistons 5 p.m. NBA

Suns at Bucks 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

Jazz at Lakers 8:30 p.m. NBA

NCAA basketball Wisconsin vs. Virginia Noon ESPN

Miami vs. Fresno State Noon ESPN2

North Carolina vs. UCLA-Mich. St. loser 2 p.m. Ch 11

LSU vs. Florida State-UAB winner 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Kent State at Vanderbilt 3 p.m. SEC

Texas vs. UCLA-Michigan State winner 4:30 p.m. Ch 11

George Mason vs. Cincinnati 5 p.m. CBSS

La Salle vs. Northwestern 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Louisville vs. Marquette 5 p.m. ESPN2

Charleston vs. Florida State-UAB loser 5 p.m. ESPNU

Tennessee State at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC

South Alabama at Texas A&M 5:30 p.m. SEC

Cleveland State at Ohio State 6 p.m. FS1

UT Arlington at Arkansas 6 p.m. SEC

Tennessee vs. Kansas 7 p.m. ESPN2

Baylor vs. Mississippi 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Florida vs. Butler 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

UMass vs. Nevada 8 p.m. FS1

Seton Hall vs. Hawaii-Utah winner 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

Southern Illinois vs. Tulsa 10:30 p.m. FS1

NCAA football Akron at Ohio TBA CBSS

Buffalo at Bowling Green 10 a.m. ESPNU

Nebraska at Iowa 10 a.m. Ch 11

Texas at Kansas 10 a.m. FS1

Arkansas at Missouri 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Virginia at Virginia Tech 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Oregon at Oregon State 2 p.m. FS1

UCF at South Florida 2:15 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma at West Virginia 6 p.m. ESPN

Washington at Washington State 6:30 p.m. Ch 11

NHL Rangers at Flyers 11 a.m. Ch 4

Blackhawks at Lightning 5:30 p.m. NBCS

Volleyball Arizona at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A

RADIO FRIDAY

NCAA football Nebraska at Iowa 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Washington at Washington State 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

Women’s basketball South Carolina State at Arizona 6:30 p.m. 1400-AM

TV SATURDAY

Golf PGA Tour, fourth round 6 p.m. Golf

NBA Spurs at Bucks 6:30 p.m. NBA

NCAA basketball Iona at Providence 2 p.m. FSAZ

Northern Colorado at Texas Tech 4 p.m. FSAZ

Houston at BYU 8 p.m. FS1

NCAA football Florida at Florida State 10 a.m. Ch 9

Michigan at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 11

Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech 10 a.m. CBSS

Syracuse at Boston College 10 a.m. ESPN

Purdue at Indiana 10 a.m. ESPN2

Navy at Tulane 10 a.m. ESPNU

Texas Tech vs. Baylor 10 a.m. FS1

Georgia Tech at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC

Wake Forest at Duke 10:30 a.m. FSAZ

Stanford at UCLA 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Maryland at Penn State 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Auburn at Alabama 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

Illinois at Northwestern 1:30 p.m. BTN

Pittsburgh at Miami 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Minnesota at Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Temple at Connecticut 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona State at Arizona 1:30 p.m. FS1

Rutgers at Michigan State 2 p.m. Ch 11

Tennessee at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. SEC

South Carolina at Clemson 5 p.m. ESPN

Kentucky at Louisville 5 p.m. ESPN2

San Jose State at Fresno State 5 p.m. ESPNU

Kansas State at Iowa State 5 p.m. FS1

Colorado at California 5 p.m. Pac-12N

LSU at Texas A&M 5:30 p.m. SEC

Notre Dame at USC 6 p.m. Ch 9

Oklahoma State at TCU 6 p.m. Ch 11

Nevada at UNLV 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Utah State at Boise State 8:15 p.m. ESPN

Hawaii at San Diego State 8:30 p.m. ESPNU

Soccer Bund.: Bayern vs. Dusseldorf 1:20 a.m. FS1

Bund: Schalke vs. Nurnberg 4:20 a.m. FS1

EPL: AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal 6:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Tottenham vs. Chelsea 7:30 a.m. Ch 4

EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Huddersfield 8:55 a.m. NBCS

TV SUNDAY

Football Grey Cup: Calgary vs. Ottawa 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Golf PGA Tour, final round 6 p.m. Golf

NBA Warriors at Spurs 5 p.m. NBA

NCAA basketball AdvoCare seventh-place game 8:30 a.m. ESPNU

AdvoCare title game 11 a.m. ESPN

Wooden Legacy fifth-place game Noon ESPNU

AdvoCare third-place game 2 p.m. ESPN2

Wooden Legacy third-place game 2 p.m. ESPNU

LSU vs. Texas 4 p.m. SEC

AdvoCare fifth-place game 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Cal-State Bakersfield at USC 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Wooden Legacy 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Wooden Legacy title game 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Patriots at Jets 11 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at Chargers 2:05 p.m. Ch 11

Steelers at Broncos 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Packers at Vikings 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL Flames at Coyotes 1 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer MLS Playoffs Atlanta vs. NY Red Bulls Noon ESPN

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish); CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish); ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish); ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish); ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish); FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish); FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish); Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish); NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish); NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish); Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information); Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper); SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

