TV FRIDAY
Golf PGA Tour, third round 6 p.m. Golf
European Tour, third round 11 p.m. Golf
NBA Rockets at Pistons 5 p.m. NBA
Suns at Bucks 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
Jazz at Lakers 8:30 p.m. NBA
NCAA basketball Wisconsin vs. Virginia Noon ESPN
Miami vs. Fresno State Noon ESPN2
North Carolina vs. UCLA-Mich. St. loser 2 p.m. Ch 11
LSU vs. Florida State-UAB winner 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
Kent State at Vanderbilt 3 p.m. SEC
Texas vs. UCLA-Michigan State winner 4:30 p.m. Ch 11
George Mason vs. Cincinnati 5 p.m. CBSS
La Salle vs. Northwestern 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Louisville vs. Marquette 5 p.m. ESPN2
Charleston vs. Florida State-UAB loser 5 p.m. ESPNU
Tennessee State at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC
South Alabama at Texas A&M 5:30 p.m. SEC
Cleveland State at Ohio State 6 p.m. FS1
UT Arlington at Arkansas 6 p.m. SEC
Tennessee vs. Kansas 7 p.m. ESPN2
Baylor vs. Mississippi 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Florida vs. Butler 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
UMass vs. Nevada 8 p.m. FS1
Seton Hall vs. Hawaii-Utah winner 9:30 p.m. ESPN2
Southern Illinois vs. Tulsa 10:30 p.m. FS1
NCAA football Akron at Ohio TBA CBSS
Buffalo at Bowling Green 10 a.m. ESPNU
Nebraska at Iowa 10 a.m. Ch 11
Texas at Kansas 10 a.m. FS1
Arkansas at Missouri 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Virginia at Virginia Tech 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Oregon at Oregon State 2 p.m. FS1
UCF at South Florida 2:15 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma at West Virginia 6 p.m. ESPN
Washington at Washington State 6:30 p.m. Ch 11
NHL Rangers at Flyers 11 a.m. Ch 4
Blackhawks at Lightning 5:30 p.m. NBCS
Volleyball Arizona at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A
RADIO FRIDAY
NCAA football Nebraska at Iowa 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Washington at Washington State 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
Women’s basketball South Carolina State at Arizona 6:30 p.m. 1400-AM
TV SATURDAY
Golf PGA Tour, fourth round 6 p.m. Golf
NBA Spurs at Bucks 6:30 p.m. NBA
NCAA basketball Iona at Providence 2 p.m. FSAZ
Northern Colorado at Texas Tech 4 p.m. FSAZ
Houston at BYU 8 p.m. FS1
NCAA football Florida at Florida State 10 a.m. Ch 9
Michigan at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 11
Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech 10 a.m. CBSS
Syracuse at Boston College 10 a.m. ESPN
Purdue at Indiana 10 a.m. ESPN2
Navy at Tulane 10 a.m. ESPNU
Texas Tech vs. Baylor 10 a.m. FS1
Georgia Tech at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC
Wake Forest at Duke 10:30 a.m. FSAZ
Stanford at UCLA 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Maryland at Penn State 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Auburn at Alabama 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
Illinois at Northwestern 1:30 p.m. BTN
Pittsburgh at Miami 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Minnesota at Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Temple at Connecticut 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona State at Arizona 1:30 p.m. FS1
Rutgers at Michigan State 2 p.m. Ch 11
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. SEC
South Carolina at Clemson 5 p.m. ESPN
Kentucky at Louisville 5 p.m. ESPN2
San Jose State at Fresno State 5 p.m. ESPNU
Kansas State at Iowa State 5 p.m. FS1
Colorado at California 5 p.m. Pac-12N
LSU at Texas A&M 5:30 p.m. SEC
Notre Dame at USC 6 p.m. Ch 9
Oklahoma State at TCU 6 p.m. Ch 11
Nevada at UNLV 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Utah State at Boise State 8:15 p.m. ESPN
Hawaii at San Diego State 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
Soccer Bund.: Bayern vs. Dusseldorf 1:20 a.m. FS1
Bund: Schalke vs. Nurnberg 4:20 a.m. FS1
EPL: AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal 6:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Tottenham vs. Chelsea 7:30 a.m. Ch 4
EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Huddersfield 8:55 a.m. NBCS
TV SUNDAY
Football Grey Cup: Calgary vs. Ottawa 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Golf PGA Tour, final round 6 p.m. Golf
NBA Warriors at Spurs 5 p.m. NBA
NCAA basketball AdvoCare seventh-place game 8:30 a.m. ESPNU
AdvoCare title game 11 a.m. ESPN
Wooden Legacy fifth-place game Noon ESPNU
AdvoCare third-place game 2 p.m. ESPN2
Wooden Legacy third-place game 2 p.m. ESPNU
LSU vs. Texas 4 p.m. SEC
AdvoCare fifth-place game 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Cal-State Bakersfield at USC 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Wooden Legacy 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Wooden Legacy title game 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
NFL Patriots at Jets 11 a.m. Ch 13
Cardinals at Chargers 2:05 p.m. Ch 11
Steelers at Broncos 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Packers at Vikings 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
NHL Flames at Coyotes 1 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer MLS Playoffs Atlanta vs. NY Red Bulls Noon ESPN
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish); CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish); ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish); ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish); ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish); FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish); FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish); Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish); NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish); NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish); Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information); Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper); SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)