TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 5:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s St. Joseph’s at Davidson 5 p.m. ESPN

Harvard at Princeton 5 p.m. ESPNEWS

Buffalo at Toledo 5 p.m. ESPNU

Troy at Georgia Southern 7 p.m. ESPN2

Northern Kentucky at Wright State 7 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s Providence at Xavier 5 p.m. FS2

Oregon State at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N

California at USC 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf Champions Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 8 p.m. Golf

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 5 p.m. ESPN

All-Star Rising Stars Game 7 p.m. TNT

Soccer Bund.: Bayern Munich vs. Augsburg 12:20 p.m. FS2

Liga MX: Veracruz vs. Tijuana 8 p.m. FS2

Softball Notre Dame vs. Tennessee 8 a.m. ESPNU

Florida State vs. Oklahoma 11 a.m. ESPNU

LSU vs. Texas 2 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women’s Utah at Arizona 6 p.m. 1400-AM

NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey Tucson at Texas 6 p.m. 1450-AM

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s Maryland at Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 11

Clemson at Louisville 10 a.m. ESPN

Oklahoma at TCU 10 a.m. ESPN2

Auburn at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. ESPNU

George Washington at Duquesne 10 a.m. NBCS

Oklahoma State at Texas 11 a.m. Ch 13

Texas A&M at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC

Baylor at Texas Tech Noon ESPN

Indiana at Minnesota Noon ESPN2

Florida at Alabama Noon ESPNU

Xavier at Providence Noon Ch 11

Fordham at Rhode Island Noon NBCS

Army at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Missouri at Mississippi 1:30 p.m. SEC

Penn State at Purdue 2 p.m. BTN

West Virginia at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN

Iowa State at Kansas State 2 p.m. ESPN2

VCU at Dayton 2 p.m. NBCS

La Salle at Saint Louis 3 p.m. CBSS

NC State at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN

Memphis at UCF 4 p.m. ESPN2

Temple at South Florida 4 p.m. ESPNU

Iowa at Rutgers 4 p.m. FS1

LSU at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

Boise State at San Diego State 5 p.m. CBSS

Tennessee at Kentucky 6 p.m. ESPN

Bradley at Illinois State 6 p.m. ESPN2

Washington at Washington State 6 p.m. ESPNU

DePaul at Butler 6 p.m. FS1

USC at California 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Northwestern at Nebraska 6:30 p.m. BTN

Mississippi State at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. SEC

Gonzaga at San Diego 8 p.m. ESPN

UCLA at Stanford 8 p.m. ESPN2

Nevada at Wyoming 8 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona State at Utah 8 p.m. FS1

Oregon at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

UCSB at UC-Irvine 10 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women’s Army at Navy 10 a.m CBSS

TCU at West Virginia Noon FSAZ

Football AAF: Salt Lake at Birmingham Noon TNT

AAF: Arizona at Memphis 6 p.m. NFL

Golf PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, final round 7 p.m. Golf

NBA All-Star Saturday Night 6 p.m. TNT

NHL Maple Leafs at Coyotes 5 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer Bund.: Werder Bremen vs. Hertha Berlin 7:20 a.m. FS2

Softball Kentucky vs. Oregon 2 p.m. ESPNU

Wrestling Cal-State Bakersfield at Arizona State 1:30 p.m. Pac-12A

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Daytona 500 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Baseball Oregon at Texas Tech 1 p.m. FSAZ

Basketball, men’s Ohio State at Michigan State 11 a.m. Ch 13

Wichita State at Cincinnati 11 a.m. ESPN

Houston at Tulane Noon CBSS

Seton Hall at Creighton 1 p.m. FS1

Missouri State at Loyola-Chicago 2 p.m. ESPNU

Villanova at St. John’s 3 p.m. FS1

Miami at Boston College 4 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s Marquette at Seton Hall 10 a.m. CBSS

George Washington at Dayton 10 a.m. ESPNU

Maryland at Iowa 11 a.m. ESPN2

DePaul at St. John’s 11 a.m. FS2

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech 11 a.m. FSAZ

Duquesne at Rhode Island 11 a.m. NBCS

Penn State at Minnesota Noon BTN

Colorado at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Mississippi State at Texas A&M Noon SEC

Miami at Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN2

Richmond at Saint Louis 1 p.m. NBCS

Stanford at USC 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Michigan State at Nebraska 2 p.m. BTN

Utah at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A

Alabama at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC

Tennessee at Missouri 3 p.m. ESPN2

Northwestern at Purdue 4 p.m. BTN

LSU at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC

California at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Football AAF: Orlando at San Antonio 2 p.m. CBSS

Atlanta at San Diego 6 p.m. NFL

Golf PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

NBA All-Star Game 6:20 p.m. TBS, TNT

NHL Rangers at Penguins 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Blues at Wild 1:30 p.m. Ch 4

Flyers at Red Wings 4 p.m. NBCS

Soccer Bund.: Gladbach vs. Frankfurt 7:20 a.m. FS2

Softball Notre Dame vs. Ohio State 8 a.m. ESPNU

Florida State vs. Tennessee 5 p.m. ESPN2

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles