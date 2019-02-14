TV FRIDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 5:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men’s St. Joseph’s at Davidson 5 p.m. ESPN
Harvard at Princeton 5 p.m. ESPNEWS
Buffalo at Toledo 5 p.m. ESPNU
Troy at Georgia Southern 7 p.m. ESPN2
Northern Kentucky at Wright State 7 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s Providence at Xavier 5 p.m. FS2
Oregon State at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N
California at USC 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf Champions Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 8 p.m. Golf
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 5 p.m. ESPN
All-Star Rising Stars Game 7 p.m. TNT
Soccer Bund.: Bayern Munich vs. Augsburg 12:20 p.m. FS2
Liga MX: Veracruz vs. Tijuana 8 p.m. FS2
Softball Notre Dame vs. Tennessee 8 a.m. ESPNU
Florida State vs. Oklahoma 11 a.m. ESPNU
LSU vs. Texas 2 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, women’s Utah at Arizona 6 p.m. 1400-AM
NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey Tucson at Texas 6 p.m. 1450-AM
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men’s Maryland at Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 11
Clemson at Louisville 10 a.m. ESPN
Oklahoma at TCU 10 a.m. ESPN2
Auburn at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. ESPNU
George Washington at Duquesne 10 a.m. NBCS
Oklahoma State at Texas 11 a.m. Ch 13
Texas A&M at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC
Baylor at Texas Tech Noon ESPN
Indiana at Minnesota Noon ESPN2
Florida at Alabama Noon ESPNU
Xavier at Providence Noon Ch 11
Fordham at Rhode Island Noon NBCS
Army at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Missouri at Mississippi 1:30 p.m. SEC
Penn State at Purdue 2 p.m. BTN
West Virginia at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN
Iowa State at Kansas State 2 p.m. ESPN2
VCU at Dayton 2 p.m. NBCS
La Salle at Saint Louis 3 p.m. CBSS
NC State at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN
Memphis at UCF 4 p.m. ESPN2
Temple at South Florida 4 p.m. ESPNU
Iowa at Rutgers 4 p.m. FS1
LSU at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
Boise State at San Diego State 5 p.m. CBSS
Tennessee at Kentucky 6 p.m. ESPN
Bradley at Illinois State 6 p.m. ESPN2
Washington at Washington State 6 p.m. ESPNU
DePaul at Butler 6 p.m. FS1
USC at California 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Northwestern at Nebraska 6:30 p.m. BTN
Mississippi State at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. SEC
Gonzaga at San Diego 8 p.m. ESPN
UCLA at Stanford 8 p.m. ESPN2
Nevada at Wyoming 8 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona State at Utah 8 p.m. FS1
Oregon at Oregon State 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N
UCSB at UC-Irvine 10 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women’s Army at Navy 10 a.m CBSS
TCU at West Virginia Noon FSAZ
Football AAF: Salt Lake at Birmingham Noon TNT
AAF: Arizona at Memphis 6 p.m. NFL
Golf PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, final round 7 p.m. Golf
NBA All-Star Saturday Night 6 p.m. TNT
NHL Maple Leafs at Coyotes 5 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer Bund.: Werder Bremen vs. Hertha Berlin 7:20 a.m. FS2
Softball Kentucky vs. Oregon 2 p.m. ESPNU
Wrestling Cal-State Bakersfield at Arizona State 1:30 p.m. Pac-12A
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Daytona 500 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Baseball Oregon at Texas Tech 1 p.m. FSAZ
Basketball, men’s Ohio State at Michigan State 11 a.m. Ch 13
Wichita State at Cincinnati 11 a.m. ESPN
Houston at Tulane Noon CBSS
Seton Hall at Creighton 1 p.m. FS1
Missouri State at Loyola-Chicago 2 p.m. ESPNU
Villanova at St. John’s 3 p.m. FS1
Miami at Boston College 4 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s Marquette at Seton Hall 10 a.m. CBSS
George Washington at Dayton 10 a.m. ESPNU
Maryland at Iowa 11 a.m. ESPN2
DePaul at St. John’s 11 a.m. FS2
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech 11 a.m. FSAZ
Duquesne at Rhode Island 11 a.m. NBCS
Penn State at Minnesota Noon BTN
Colorado at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Mississippi State at Texas A&M Noon SEC
Miami at Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN2
Richmond at Saint Louis 1 p.m. NBCS
Stanford at USC 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Michigan State at Nebraska 2 p.m. BTN
Utah at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A
Alabama at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC
Tennessee at Missouri 3 p.m. ESPN2
Northwestern at Purdue 4 p.m. BTN
LSU at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC
California at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Football AAF: Orlando at San Antonio 2 p.m. CBSS
Atlanta at San Diego 6 p.m. NFL
Golf PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
NBA All-Star Game 6:20 p.m. TBS, TNT
NHL Rangers at Penguins 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Blues at Wild 1:30 p.m. Ch 4
Flyers at Red Wings 4 p.m. NBCS
Soccer Bund.: Gladbach vs. Frankfurt 7:20 a.m. FS2
Softball Notre Dame vs. Ohio State 8 a.m. ESPNU
Florida State vs. Tennessee 5 p.m. ESPN2
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)