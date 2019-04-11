TV FRIDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 4 p.m. FS1
Golf The Masters, second round Noon ESPN
MLB Angels at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
Mets at Braves or Orioles at Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB
Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
Brewers at Dodgers (JIP) or Astros at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
NCAA baseball USC at Utah 10:30 a.m. Pac-12N
Arkansas at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. SEC
Washington at Stanford (JIP) 9 p.m. Pac-12N
NCAA basketball College Basketball Awards 5 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Playoffs Blue Jackets at Lightning, Game 2 4 p.m. CNBC
Penguins at Islanders, Game 2 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Blues at Jets, Game 2 6:30 p.m. CNBC
Golden Knights at Sharks, Game 2 7:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Schalke vs. Nurnberg 11:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Leicester City vs. Newcastle United 11:55 a.m. NBCS
Softball Michigan at Ohio State 3 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona State at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12A
Oregon at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey San Diego at Tucson 7:05 p.m. 1450-AM
MLB Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race 4:30 p.m. Ch 11
Formula One race 11:05 p.m. ESPN2
Golf The Masters, third round Noon Ch 13
MLB Orioles at Red Sox or White Sox at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Rockies at Giants 1 p.m. FS1
Mets at Braves 4 p.m. FS1
Padres at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ
Brewers at Dodgers or Astros at Mariners (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs Nets at 76ers, Game 1 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Magic at Raptors, Game 1 2 p.m. ESPN
Clippers at Warriors, Game 1 5 p.m. Ch 9
Spurs at Nuggets, Game 1 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA baseball Kentucky at Mississippi 5 p.m. SEC
Washington at Stanford (JIP) 9 p.m. Pac-12N
NCAA football Ohio State Spring Game 9 a.m. BTN
Notre Dame Spring Game 9:30 a.m. NBCS
Utah Spring Game 10 a.m. Pac-12N
Nebraska Spring Game 11 a.m. BTN
Alabama Spring Game 11 a.m. ESPN2
Texas A&M Spring Game 11 a.m. SEC
Minnesota Spring Game 1 p.m. BTN
Stanford Spring Game 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Auburn Spring Game 1 p.m. SEC
Michigan State Spring Game 3 p.m. BTN
Tennessee Spring Game 3 p.m. SEC
Penn State Spring Game 5 p.m. BTN
Arizona Spring Game 5 p.m. Pac-12A
NCAA hockey Frozen Four final 5 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Playoffs Hurricanes at Capitals, Game 2 Noon Ch 4
Stars at Predators, Game 2 3 p.m. CNBC
Maple Leafs at Bruins, Game 2 5 p.m. Ch 4
Avalanche at Flames, Game 2 7:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer. Men’s EPL: Tottenham vs. Huddersfield Town 4:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: RB Leipzig vs. Wolfsburg 6:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Southampton vs. Wolves 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz 05 9:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: West Ham United vs. Man. United 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Softball Georgia at Alabama 9 a.m. ESPN2
South Carolina at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC
Arizona State at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12A
Oregon at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N
TV SUNDAY
Football IFL: Arizona at Tucson 3 p.m. CW/58
Golf The Masters, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13
MLB White Sox at Yankees or Orioles at Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB
Cardinals vs. Reds 1 p.m. ESPN
Padres at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ
Mets at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs Pacers at Celtics, Game 1 10 a.m. TNT
Thunder at Trail Blazers, Game 1 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Pistons at Bucks, Game 1 4 p.m. TNT
Jazz at Rockets, Game 1 6:30 p.m. TNT
NCAA baseball Clemson at Florida State 10 a.m. ESPN2
LSU at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC
Illinois at Minnesota 11:30 a.m. BTN
Alabama at Mississippi State 1 p.m. SEC
Washington at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12N
NCAA football Rutgers Spring Game 7 a.m. BTN
NHL Playoffs Islanders at Penguins, Game 3 Noon Ch 4
Lightning at Blue Jackets, Game 3 4 p.m. NBCS
Jets at Blues, Game 3 4:30 p.m. CNBC
Sharks at Golden Knights, Game 3 7 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Hoffenheim vs. Hertha Berlin 4:20 a.m. FS1
EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City 6 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Dusseldorf vs. Bayern Munich 6:30 a.. FS1
EPL: Liverpool vs. Chelsea 8:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg 9 a.m. FS1
MLS: Sporting KC vs. NY Red Bulls 4 p.m. FS1
Liga MX: Monterrey vs. Santos Laguna 6:30 p.m. FS1
Softball Rutgers at Penn State 9 a.m. BTN
Arizona State at Washington Noon Pac-12A
Oregon at UCLA 1 p.m. ESPN2
Georgia at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)