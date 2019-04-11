TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 4 p.m. FS1

Golf The Masters, second round Noon ESPN

MLB Angels at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

Mets at Braves or Orioles at Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB

Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

Brewers at Dodgers (JIP) or Astros at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB

NCAA baseball USC at Utah 10:30 a.m. Pac-12N

Arkansas at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. SEC

Washington at Stanford (JIP) 9 p.m. Pac-12N

NCAA basketball College Basketball Awards 5 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Playoffs Blue Jackets at Lightning, Game 2 4 p.m. CNBC

Penguins at Islanders, Game 2 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Blues at Jets, Game 2 6:30 p.m. CNBC

Golden Knights at Sharks, Game 2 7:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Schalke vs. Nurnberg 11:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Leicester City vs. Newcastle United 11:55 a.m. NBCS

Softball Michigan at Ohio State 3 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona State at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12A

Oregon at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey San Diego at Tucson 7:05 p.m. 1450-AM

MLB Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race 4:30 p.m. Ch 11

Formula One race 11:05 p.m. ESPN2

Golf The Masters, third round Noon Ch 13

MLB Orioles at Red Sox or White Sox at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Rockies at Giants 1 p.m. FS1

Mets at Braves 4 p.m. FS1

Padres at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ

Brewers at Dodgers or Astros at Mariners (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs Nets at 76ers, Game 1 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Magic at Raptors, Game 1 2 p.m. ESPN

Clippers at Warriors, Game 1 5 p.m. Ch 9

Spurs at Nuggets, Game 1 7:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA baseball Kentucky at Mississippi 5 p.m. SEC

Washington at Stanford (JIP) 9 p.m. Pac-12N

NCAA football Ohio State Spring Game 9 a.m. BTN

Notre Dame Spring Game 9:30 a.m. NBCS

Utah Spring Game 10 a.m. Pac-12N

Nebraska Spring Game 11 a.m. BTN

Alabama Spring Game 11 a.m. ESPN2

Texas A&M Spring Game 11 a.m. SEC

Minnesota Spring Game 1 p.m. BTN

Stanford Spring Game 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Auburn Spring Game 1 p.m. SEC

Michigan State Spring Game 3 p.m. BTN

Tennessee Spring Game 3 p.m. SEC

Penn State Spring Game 5 p.m. BTN

Arizona Spring Game 5 p.m. Pac-12A

NCAA hockey Frozen Four final 5 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Playoffs Hurricanes at Capitals, Game 2 Noon Ch 4

Stars at Predators, Game 2 3 p.m. CNBC

Maple Leafs at Bruins, Game 2 5 p.m. Ch 4

Avalanche at Flames, Game 2 7:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer. Men’s EPL: Tottenham vs. Huddersfield Town 4:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: RB Leipzig vs. Wolfsburg 6:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Southampton vs. Wolves 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz 05 9:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: West Ham United vs. Man. United 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Softball Georgia at Alabama 9 a.m. ESPN2

South Carolina at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC

Arizona State at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12A

Oregon at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N

TV SUNDAY

Football IFL: Arizona at Tucson 3 p.m. CW/58

Golf The Masters, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13

MLB White Sox at Yankees or Orioles at Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB

Cardinals vs. Reds 1 p.m. ESPN

Padres at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ

Mets at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs Pacers at Celtics, Game 1 10 a.m. TNT

Thunder at Trail Blazers, Game 1 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Pistons at Bucks, Game 1 4 p.m. TNT

Jazz at Rockets, Game 1 6:30 p.m. TNT

NCAA baseball Clemson at Florida State 10 a.m. ESPN2

LSU at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC

Illinois at Minnesota 11:30 a.m. BTN

Alabama at Mississippi State 1 p.m. SEC

Washington at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12N

NCAA football Rutgers Spring Game 7 a.m. BTN

NHL Playoffs Islanders at Penguins, Game 3 Noon Ch 4

Lightning at Blue Jackets, Game 3 4 p.m. NBCS

Jets at Blues, Game 3 4:30 p.m. CNBC

Sharks at Golden Knights, Game 3 7 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Hoffenheim vs. Hertha Berlin 4:20 a.m. FS1

EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City 6 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Dusseldorf vs. Bayern Munich 6:30 a.. FS1

EPL: Liverpool vs. Chelsea 8:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg 9 a.m. FS1

MLS: Sporting KC vs. NY Red Bulls 4 p.m. FS1

Liga MX: Monterrey vs. Santos Laguna 6:30 p.m. FS1

Softball Rutgers at Penn State 9 a.m. BTN

Arizona State at Washington Noon Pac-12A

Oregon at UCLA 1 p.m. ESPN2

Georgia at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles