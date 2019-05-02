TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 2 p.m. FS1

Beach volleyball NCAA Tournament 7 a.m. ESPNU

Golf Champions Tour, first round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 3 p.m. Golf

European Tour, third round 9:30 p.m. Golf

MLB Cardinals at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

Nationals at Phillies or Braves at Marlins 4 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Rockies 5:30 p.m. FSAZ

NBA Playoffs Bucks at Celtics, Game 3 5 p.m. ESPN

Nuggets at Trail Blazers, Game 3 7:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA baseball Ohio State at Minnesota 6 p.m. FS1

UCLA at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A

NHL Playoffs Islanders at Hurricanes, Game 4 4 p.m. NBCS

Stars at Blues, Game 5 6:30 p.m. NBCS

Softball Texas A&M at Tennessee 3 p.m. SEC

Alabama at LSU 4 p.m. ESPN

Washington at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12A

South Carolina at Missouri 5 p.m. SEC

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB D-backs at Rockies 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 10:30 a.m. FS1

Beach volleyball NCAA Tournament 11 a.m. ESPN2

Football IFL: San Diego at Tucson 6 p.m. CW/58

Golf PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf

European Tour, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf

Horse racing The Kentucky Derby 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLB Twins at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Cardinals at Cubs 1 p.m. FS1

Athletics at Pirates 4 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Rockies 5 p.m. FSAZ

Dodgers at Padres or D-backs at Rockies (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs Warriors at Rockets, Game 3 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

NCAA baseball Missouri at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

Pittsburgh at Florida State 10 a.m. FSAZ

Ohio State at Minnesota Noon BTN

Mississippi State at Texas A&M Noon SEC

UCLA at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12A

Alabama at Auburn 5 p.m. SEC

NHL Playoffs Blue Jackets at Bruins, Game 5 4:15 p.m. Ch 4

Avalanche at Sharks, Game 5 7 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Hannover vs. Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS2

Bund.: Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen 9:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Cardiff City 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLS: NY Red Bulls vs. LA Galaxy 11 a.m. ESPN

EPL: Newcastle vs. Liverpool 11:45 a.m. NBCS

Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Puebla 7 p.m. FS1

Softball Oregon at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Washington at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5 p.m. ESPN

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race 11 a.m. FS1

Beach volleyball NCAA Tournament 7:30 a.m. ESPN2

NCAA Tournament 11 a.m. ESPN

Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB Twins at Yankees or Mariners at Indians 10 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Rockies Noon FSAZ

Astros at Angels 1 p.m. ESPN

Cardinals at Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs Raptors at 76ers, Game 4 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Nuggets at Trail Blazers, Game 4 4 p.m. TNT

NCAA baseball Florida at Georgia 9:30 a.m. ESPN2

Texas Tech at Oklahoma 11 a.m. ESPNU

Mississippi at LSU 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Alabama at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC

UCLA at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A

NHL Playoffs Blues at Stars, Game 6 Noon Ch 4

Hurricanes at Islanders, Game 5 (if nec.) 4 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Schalke 04 vs. FC Augsburg 4:20 a.m. FS1

EPL: Huddersfield vs. Manchester United 6 a.m. NBCS

Bund: SC Freiburg vs. Dusseldorf 6:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 8:30 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Frankfurt vs. Leverkusen 9 a.m. FS2

MLS: Sporting KC vs. Atlanta United 6 p.m. FS1

Softball Washington at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Northwestern at Minnesota 1 p.m. BTN

UC Davis at Long Beach State 2 p.m. ESPNU

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

