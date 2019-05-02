TV FRIDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 2 p.m. FS1
Beach volleyball NCAA Tournament 7 a.m. ESPNU
Golf Champions Tour, first round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 3 p.m. Golf
European Tour, third round 9:30 p.m. Golf
MLB Cardinals at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
Nationals at Phillies or Braves at Marlins 4 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Rockies 5:30 p.m. FSAZ
NBA Playoffs Bucks at Celtics, Game 3 5 p.m. ESPN
Nuggets at Trail Blazers, Game 3 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA baseball Ohio State at Minnesota 6 p.m. FS1
UCLA at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A
NHL Playoffs Islanders at Hurricanes, Game 4 4 p.m. NBCS
Stars at Blues, Game 5 6:30 p.m. NBCS
Softball Texas A&M at Tennessee 3 p.m. SEC
Alabama at LSU 4 p.m. ESPN
Washington at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12A
South Carolina at Missouri 5 p.m. SEC
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB D-backs at Rockies 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 10:30 a.m. FS1
Beach volleyball NCAA Tournament 11 a.m. ESPN2
Football IFL: San Diego at Tucson 6 p.m. CW/58
Golf PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf
European Tour, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf
Horse racing The Kentucky Derby 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLB Twins at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Cardinals at Cubs 1 p.m. FS1
Athletics at Pirates 4 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Rockies 5 p.m. FSAZ
Dodgers at Padres or D-backs at Rockies (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs Warriors at Rockets, Game 3 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
NCAA baseball Missouri at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC
Pittsburgh at Florida State 10 a.m. FSAZ
Ohio State at Minnesota Noon BTN
Mississippi State at Texas A&M Noon SEC
UCLA at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12A
Alabama at Auburn 5 p.m. SEC
NHL Playoffs Blue Jackets at Bruins, Game 5 4:15 p.m. Ch 4
Avalanche at Sharks, Game 5 7 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Hannover vs. Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS2
Bund.: Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen 9:30 a.m. FS2
EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Cardiff City 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLS: NY Red Bulls vs. LA Galaxy 11 a.m. ESPN
EPL: Newcastle vs. Liverpool 11:45 a.m. NBCS
Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Puebla 7 p.m. FS1
Softball Oregon at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12N
Washington at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5 p.m. ESPN
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race 11 a.m. FS1
Beach volleyball NCAA Tournament 7:30 a.m. ESPN2
NCAA Tournament 11 a.m. ESPN
Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf
MLB Twins at Yankees or Mariners at Indians 10 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Rockies Noon FSAZ
Astros at Angels 1 p.m. ESPN
Cardinals at Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs Raptors at 76ers, Game 4 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Nuggets at Trail Blazers, Game 4 4 p.m. TNT
NCAA baseball Florida at Georgia 9:30 a.m. ESPN2
Texas Tech at Oklahoma 11 a.m. ESPNU
Mississippi at LSU 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Alabama at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC
UCLA at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A
NHL Playoffs Blues at Stars, Game 6 Noon Ch 4
Hurricanes at Islanders, Game 5 (if nec.) 4 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Schalke 04 vs. FC Augsburg 4:20 a.m. FS1
EPL: Huddersfield vs. Manchester United 6 a.m. NBCS
Bund: SC Freiburg vs. Dusseldorf 6:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 8:30 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Frankfurt vs. Leverkusen 9 a.m. FS2
MLS: Sporting KC vs. Atlanta United 6 p.m. FS1
Softball Washington at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Northwestern at Minnesota 1 p.m. BTN
UC Davis at Long Beach State 2 p.m. ESPNU
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) CW/Ch 58 (Ch 8 on Cox and Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)