TV FRIDAY
Basketball Big 3: Week 8 games 5 p.m. FS2
Cycling Tour of Utah, Stage 4 12:30 p.m. FS2
Golf PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. TNT
U.S. Women’s Amateur 1 p.m. FS1
Little League Midwest semifinal 8 a.m. ESPN
New England semifinal 10 a.m. ESPN
Northwest semifinal Noon ESPN
Great Lakes semifinal 2 p.m. ESPN
Mid-Atlantic semifinal 4 p.m. ESPN
West semifinal 6 p.m. ESPN
MLB Nationals at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Reds 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Brewers at Braves or Mariners at Astros 4:30 p.m. MLB
NFL preseason Falcons at Jets 4:30 p.m. NFL
Lions at Raiders 7:30 p.m. NFL
Soccer EPL: Man. United vs. Leicester City 11:55 a.m. NBCS
WNBA Indiana at Phoenix 7 p.m. NBA
Indiana at Phoenix (JIP) 7:30 p.m. FSAZ
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity race Noon NBCS
Basketball Jr. NBA World boys semifinal 10 a.m. Ch 11
Jr. NBA World boys semifinal 11:15 a.m. Ch 11
Jr. NBA World girls championship 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Jr. NBA U.S. girls championship 1:45 p.m. Ch 11
Jr. NBA World boys final 4:30 p.m. Ch 11
Jr. NBA U.S. boys final 5:45 p.m. Ch 11
Cycling Tour of Utah, Stage 5 1 p.m. FS2
Golf U.S. Women’s Amateur, semifinal 7 a.m. FS2
PGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. TNT
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Ch 11
Little League Midwest final 8 a.m. ESPN
New England final 10 a.m. ESPN
Northwest final Noon ESPN
Great Lakes final 2 p.m. ESPN
Mid-Atlantic final 4 p.m. ESPN
West final 6 p.m. ESPN
MLB Rangers at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Nationals at Cubs 1 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Reds 3:30 p.m. FSAZ
Brewers at Braves 4 p.m. FS1
Phillies at Padres 5:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Athletics at Angels or Phillies at Padres (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
NFL preseason Vikings at Broncos 6 p.m. NFL
Chargers at Cardinals 7 p.m. KTTU
Soccer EPL: Newcastle United vs. Tottenham 4:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Everton 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Atletico Madrid vs. Internazionale Noon ESPNEWS
WNBA Dallas at Atlanta 11 a.m. NBA
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race 11:30 a.m. NBCS
Basketball Jr. NBA World girls final 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Jr. NBA World boys final 1:45 p.m. Ch 11
Cycling Tour of Utah, final stage 1:30 p.m. FS2
Golf PGA Tour, final round 8 a.m. TNT
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13
U.S. Women’s Amateur, championship 8 a.m. FS1
MLB D-backs at Reds 10 a.m. FSAZ
Mariners at Astros 11 a.m. TBS
Phillies at Padres 12:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Nationals at Cubs 5 p.m. ESPN
Soccer Women’s U-20 WC: England vs. Mexico 4:20 a.m. FS1
Women’s U-20 WC: Brazil vs. North Korea 4:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Liverpool vs. West Ham United 5:25 a.m. NBCS
Women’s U-20 WC: Netherlands vs. France 7:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Arsenal vs. Manchester City 7:55 a.m. NBCS
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich 10:20 a.m. FS2
MLS: NY City FC at Toronto FC 1 p.m. ESPN
MLS: Orlando City at DC United 5 p.m. FS1
MLS: FC Dallas at Seattle 7 p.m. FS1
Women’s U-20 WC: Ghana vs. New Zealand 11:30 p.m. FS1
WNBA Dallas at Washington Noon NBA
Los Angeles at Phoenix 4 p.m. ESPN2
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast,; Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) KTTU (Ch 2 on Cox, Ch 3 on Comcast, Ch 18 on DirecTV, Ch 18 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)