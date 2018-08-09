TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball Big 3: Week 8 games 5 p.m. FS2

Cycling Tour of Utah, Stage 4 12:30 p.m. FS2

Golf PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. TNT

U.S. Women’s Amateur 1 p.m. FS1

Little League Midwest semifinal 8 a.m. ESPN

New England semifinal 10 a.m. ESPN

Northwest semifinal Noon ESPN

Great Lakes semifinal 2 p.m. ESPN

Mid-Atlantic semifinal 4 p.m. ESPN

West semifinal 6 p.m. ESPN

MLB Nationals at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Reds 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Brewers at Braves or Mariners at Astros 4:30 p.m. MLB

NFL preseason Falcons at Jets 4:30 p.m. NFL

Lions at Raiders 7:30 p.m. NFL

Soccer EPL: Man. United vs. Leicester City 11:55 a.m. NBCS

WNBA Indiana at Phoenix 7 p.m. NBA

Indiana at Phoenix (JIP) 7:30 p.m. FSAZ

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 10 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity race Noon NBCS

Basketball Jr. NBA World boys semifinal 10 a.m. Ch 11

Jr. NBA World boys semifinal 11:15 a.m. Ch 11

Jr. NBA World girls championship 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Jr. NBA U.S. girls championship 1:45 p.m. Ch 11

Jr. NBA World boys final 4:30 p.m. Ch 11

Jr. NBA U.S. boys final 5:45 p.m. Ch 11

Cycling Tour of Utah, Stage 5 1 p.m. FS2

Golf U.S. Women’s Amateur, semifinal 7 a.m. FS2

PGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. TNT

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Ch 11

Little League Midwest final 8 a.m. ESPN

New England final 10 a.m. ESPN

Northwest final Noon ESPN

Great Lakes final 2 p.m. ESPN

Mid-Atlantic final 4 p.m. ESPN

West final 6 p.m. ESPN

MLB Rangers at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Nationals at Cubs 1 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Reds 3:30 p.m. FSAZ

Brewers at Braves 4 p.m. FS1

Phillies at Padres 5:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Athletics at Angels or Phillies at Padres (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

NFL preseason Vikings at Broncos 6 p.m. NFL

Chargers at Cardinals 7 p.m. KTTU

Soccer EPL: Newcastle United vs. Tottenham 4:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Everton 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Atletico Madrid vs. Internazionale Noon ESPNEWS

WNBA Dallas at Atlanta 11 a.m. NBA

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race 11:30 a.m. NBCS

Basketball Jr. NBA World girls final 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Jr. NBA World boys final 1:45 p.m. Ch 11

Cycling Tour of Utah, final stage 1:30 p.m. FS2

Golf PGA Tour, final round 8 a.m. TNT

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13

U.S. Women’s Amateur, championship 8 a.m. FS1

MLB D-backs at Reds 10 a.m. FSAZ

Mariners at Astros 11 a.m. TBS

Phillies at Padres 12:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Nationals at Cubs 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer Women’s U-20 WC: England vs. Mexico 4:20 a.m. FS1

Women’s U-20 WC: Brazil vs. North Korea 4:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Liverpool vs. West Ham United 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Women’s U-20 WC: Netherlands vs. France 7:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Arsenal vs. Manchester City 7:55 a.m. NBCS

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich 10:20 a.m. FS2

MLS: NY City FC at Toronto FC 1 p.m. ESPN

MLS: Orlando City at DC United 5 p.m. FS1

MLS: FC Dallas at Seattle 7 p.m. FS1

Women’s U-20 WC: Ghana vs. New Zealand 11:30 p.m. FS1

WNBA Dallas at Washington Noon NBA

Los Angeles at Phoenix 4 p.m. ESPN2

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast,; Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) KTTU (Ch 2 on Cox, Ch 3 on Comcast, Ch 18 on DirecTV, Ch 18 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

