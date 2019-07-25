TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Cycling Tour de France, stage 19 5 a.m. NBCS

Golf LPGA Tour, second round 2 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 6:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 8 a.m. Golf

Girls Junior Championship 11 a.m. FS1

PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 4 p.m. Golf

Misc. Pan American Games, Day 3 7 a.m. ESPNU

Pan American Games, Day 3 5 p.m. ESPNU

MLB D-backs at Marlins 4 p.m. FSAZ

Yankees at Red Sox or Braves at Phillies 4 p.m. MLB

Soccer, men’s Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid 5 p.m. ESPN

MLS: Atlanta United at LAFC 7 p.m. ESPN

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB D-backs at Marlins 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 10 a.m. Ch 11

NASCAR Xfinity race 2 p.m. NBCS

Basketball Big3 League 6 p.m. CBSS

Cycling Tour de France, stage 20 5 a.m. Ch 4

Golf LPGA Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round 6:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Ch 13

Girls Junior Championship 11 a.m. FS1

PGA Tour, third round 4 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 6 p.m. Golf

Misc. Pan American Games, Day 4 7 a.m. ESPN2

Pan American Games, Day 4 10 a.m. ESPNU

MLB Yankees at Red Sox 1 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Marlins 3 p.m. FSAZ

Astros at Cardinals 4 p.m. FS1

Rangers at Athletics or Orioles at Angels 6 p.m. MLB

Soccer, men’s Vissel Kobe vs. FC Barcelona 2 a.m. ESPN

UEFA U-19 final: Portugal vs. Spain 9:20 a.m. ESPNEWS

MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland 7:30 p.m. FS1

Softball 18U National Championship 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

High School All-American Game 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

WNBA All-Star Game 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Formula One race 6:05 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Monster Energy race Noon NBCS

IndyCar race 1 p.m. Ch 4

Cycling Tour de France, final stage 9:30 a.m. NBCS

Tour de France, final stage 11 a.m. Ch 4

Golf LPGA Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 6:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13

PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

Misc. Pan American Games, Day 5 7 a.m. ESPNU

Pan American Games, Day 5 10 a.m. ESPN2

Pan American Games, Day 5 5 p.m. ESPNU

MLB D-backs at Marlins 10 a.m. FSAZ

Dodgers at Nationals 10 a.m. TBS

Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s AC Milan vs. Benfica Noon ESPN

Soccer, women’s UEFA U-19 final: Germany vs. France 7:50 a.m. ESPNEWS

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles