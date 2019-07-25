TV FRIDAY
Cycling Tour de France, stage 19 5 a.m. NBCS
Golf LPGA Tour, second round 2 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 6:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 8 a.m. Golf
Girls Junior Championship 11 a.m. FS1
PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 4 p.m. Golf
Misc. Pan American Games, Day 3 7 a.m. ESPNU
Pan American Games, Day 3 5 p.m. ESPNU
MLB D-backs at Marlins 4 p.m. FSAZ
Yankees at Red Sox or Braves at Phillies 4 p.m. MLB
Soccer, men’s Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid 5 p.m. ESPN
MLS: Atlanta United at LAFC 7 p.m. ESPN
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB D-backs at Marlins 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 10 a.m. Ch 11
NASCAR Xfinity race 2 p.m. NBCS
Basketball Big3 League 6 p.m. CBSS
Cycling Tour de France, stage 20 5 a.m. Ch 4
Golf LPGA Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round 6:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Ch 13
Girls Junior Championship 11 a.m. FS1
PGA Tour, third round 4 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 6 p.m. Golf
Misc. Pan American Games, Day 4 7 a.m. ESPN2
Pan American Games, Day 4 10 a.m. ESPNU
MLB Yankees at Red Sox 1 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Marlins 3 p.m. FSAZ
Astros at Cardinals 4 p.m. FS1
Rangers at Athletics or Orioles at Angels 6 p.m. MLB
Soccer, men’s Vissel Kobe vs. FC Barcelona 2 a.m. ESPN
UEFA U-19 final: Portugal vs. Spain 9:20 a.m. ESPNEWS
MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland 7:30 p.m. FS1
Softball 18U National Championship 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
High School All-American Game 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
WNBA All-Star Game 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing Formula One race 6:05 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Monster Energy race Noon NBCS
IndyCar race 1 p.m. Ch 4
Cycling Tour de France, final stage 9:30 a.m. NBCS
Tour de France, final stage 11 a.m. Ch 4
Golf LPGA Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 6:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 13
PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
Misc. Pan American Games, Day 5 7 a.m. ESPNU
Pan American Games, Day 5 10 a.m. ESPN2
Pan American Games, Day 5 5 p.m. ESPNU
MLB D-backs at Marlins 10 a.m. FSAZ
Dodgers at Nationals 10 a.m. TBS
Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men’s AC Milan vs. Benfica Noon ESPN
Soccer, women’s UEFA U-19 final: Germany vs. France 7:50 a.m. ESPNEWS
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
