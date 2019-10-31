TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Kentucky State at Kentucky, exhibition 4 p.m. SEC

Cross country Pac-12 men’s championship 11 a.m. Pac-12A

Pac-12 women’s championship Noon Pac-12A

Golf PGA Tour, second round 9:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 1:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 5 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 7:30 p.m. Golf

NBA Rockets at Nets 4 p.m. ESPN

Lakers at Mavericks 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA football Princeton at Cornell 3 p.m. ESPNU

Navy at Connecticut 5 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA hockey Wisconsin at Penn State 4 p.m. BTN

Notre Dame at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. BTN

Soccer, men’s Bund.: SC Paderborn at Hoffenheim 12:20 p.m. FS2

Volleyball Michigan at Illinois 5:30 p.m. FS1

Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. Pac-12A

USC at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO FRIDAY

NCAA basketball Chico State at Arizona, exhibition 6:30 p.m. 1290-AM

Chico State at Arizona, exhibition 6:30 p.m. 107.5-FM

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 5:30 p.m. NBCS

Golf PGA Tour, third round 10:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 1:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 5 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 7:30 p.m. Golf

Horse racing Breeders’ Cup 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Breeders’ Cup 5 p.m. Ch 4

NBA Nuggets at Magic 4 p.m. NBA

Suns at Grizzlies 5 p.m. FSAZ

76ers at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. NBA

NCAA football Michigan at Maryland 9 p.m. Ch 9

Nebraska at Purdue 9 a.m. Ch 11

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan 9 a.m. CBSS

N.C. State at Wake Forest 9 a.m. ESPN

Houston at UCF 9 a.m. ESPN2

Buffalo at Eastern Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU

UTSA at Texas A&M 9 a.m. SEC

Wisconsin at Illinois 11 a.m. BTN

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Miami at Florida State 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Florida vs. Georgia 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Rutgers at Illinois 12:30 p.m. BTN

Army at Air Force 12:30 p.m. CBSS

TCU at Oklahoma State 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Tulsa at Tulane 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Kansas State at Kansas 12:30 p.m. FS1

UTEP at North Texas 12:30 p.m. NFL

Utah at Washington 1 p.m. Ch 11

Mississippi State at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

Cincinnati at East Carolina 4 p.m. CBSS

Mississippi at Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN

UAB at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPNU

Northwestern at Indiana 4 p.m. FS1

SMU at Memphis 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Vanderbilt at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC

Oregon at USC 5 p.m. Ch 11

BYU at Utah State 7 p.m. ESPN2

Boise State at San Jose State 7:30 p.m. CBSS

New Mexico at Nevada 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Soccer, men’s EPL: Manchester United at Bournemouth 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Bayern Munich at Eintracht Frankfurt 7:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Wolfsburg at Borussia Dortmund 7:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Southampton at Manchester City 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Wolverhampton at Arsenal 8 a.m. CNBC

EPL: Chelsea at Watford 10:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Hertha Berlin at FC Union Berlin 10:30 a.m. FS1

Volleyball Penn State at Nebraska 5:30 p.m. BTN

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Formula One race 10:30 a.m. Ch 9

NASCAR Monster Energy race Noon NBCS

Golf PGA Tour, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 12:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 5 p.m. Golf

Marathon New York City Marathon 6 a.m. ESPN2

MLB Gold Glove Awards 4 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Jaguars vs. Texans 6:30 a.m. NFL

Bears at Eagles 11 a.m. Ch 11

Colts at Steelers 11 a.m. Ch 13

Packers at Chargers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Patriots at Ravens 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s EPL: Newcastle United at West Ham 5:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Cologne at Fortuna Dusseldorf 6:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Tottenham at Everton 8:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Frankfurt at Gladbach 9:50 a.m. FS2

Michigan at Maryland Noon ESPN

Soccer, women’s Big Ten quarterfinals 10 a.m. BTN

SEC first round 11 a.m. SEC

Arizona at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12A

SEC first round 1:30 p.m SEC

Volleyball Minnesota at Purdue 10 a.m. ESPN2

West Virginia at Texas 10 a.m. ESPNU

Duke at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. FSAZ

Wake Forest at Virginia 12:30 p.m. FSAZ

Iowa State at Baylor 2 p.m. ESPNU

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

