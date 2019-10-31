TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s Kentucky State at Kentucky, exhibition 4 p.m. SEC
Cross country Pac-12 men’s championship 11 a.m. Pac-12A
Pac-12 women’s championship Noon Pac-12A
Golf PGA Tour, second round 9:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 1:30 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 5 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 7:30 p.m. Golf
NBA Rockets at Nets 4 p.m. ESPN
Lakers at Mavericks 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA football Princeton at Cornell 3 p.m. ESPNU
Navy at Connecticut 5 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA hockey Wisconsin at Penn State 4 p.m. BTN
Notre Dame at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. BTN
Soccer, men’s Bund.: SC Paderborn at Hoffenheim 12:20 p.m. FS2
Volleyball Michigan at Illinois 5:30 p.m. FS1
Arizona at Colorado 6 p.m. Pac-12A
USC at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO FRIDAY
NCAA basketball Chico State at Arizona, exhibition 6:30 p.m. 1290-AM
Chico State at Arizona, exhibition 6:30 p.m. 107.5-FM
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 5:30 p.m. NBCS
Golf PGA Tour, third round 10:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 1:30 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 5 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 7:30 p.m. Golf
Horse racing Breeders’ Cup 12:30 p.m. NBCS
Breeders’ Cup 5 p.m. Ch 4
NBA Nuggets at Magic 4 p.m. NBA
Suns at Grizzlies 5 p.m. FSAZ
76ers at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. NBA
NCAA football Michigan at Maryland 9 p.m. Ch 9
Nebraska at Purdue 9 a.m. Ch 11
Northern Illinois at Central Michigan 9 a.m. CBSS
N.C. State at Wake Forest 9 a.m. ESPN
Houston at UCF 9 a.m. ESPN2
Buffalo at Eastern Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU
UTSA at Texas A&M 9 a.m. SEC
Wisconsin at Illinois 11 a.m. BTN
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Miami at Florida State 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Florida vs. Georgia 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Rutgers at Illinois 12:30 p.m. BTN
Army at Air Force 12:30 p.m. CBSS
TCU at Oklahoma State 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Tulsa at Tulane 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
Kansas State at Kansas 12:30 p.m. FS1
UTEP at North Texas 12:30 p.m. NFL
Utah at Washington 1 p.m. Ch 11
Mississippi State at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
Cincinnati at East Carolina 4 p.m. CBSS
Mississippi at Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN
UAB at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPNU
Northwestern at Indiana 4 p.m. FS1
SMU at Memphis 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Vanderbilt at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC
Oregon at USC 5 p.m. Ch 11
BYU at Utah State 7 p.m. ESPN2
Boise State at San Jose State 7:30 p.m. CBSS
New Mexico at Nevada 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Soccer, men’s EPL: Manchester United at Bournemouth 5:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Bayern Munich at Eintracht Frankfurt 7:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Wolfsburg at Borussia Dortmund 7:30 a.m. FS2
EPL: Southampton at Manchester City 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Wolverhampton at Arsenal 8 a.m. CNBC
EPL: Chelsea at Watford 10:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Hertha Berlin at FC Union Berlin 10:30 a.m. FS1
Volleyball Penn State at Nebraska 5:30 p.m. BTN
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing Formula One race 10:30 a.m. Ch 9
NASCAR Monster Energy race Noon NBCS
Golf PGA Tour, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 12:30 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 5 p.m. Golf
Marathon New York City Marathon 6 a.m. ESPN2
MLB Gold Glove Awards 4 p.m. ESPN2
NFL Jaguars vs. Texans 6:30 a.m. NFL
Bears at Eagles 11 a.m. Ch 11
Colts at Steelers 11 a.m. Ch 13
Packers at Chargers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Patriots at Ravens 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s EPL: Newcastle United at West Ham 5:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Cologne at Fortuna Dusseldorf 6:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Tottenham at Everton 8:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Frankfurt at Gladbach 9:50 a.m. FS2
Michigan at Maryland Noon ESPN
Soccer, women’s Big Ten quarterfinals 10 a.m. BTN
SEC first round 11 a.m. SEC
Arizona at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12A
SEC first round 1:30 p.m SEC
Volleyball Minnesota at Purdue 10 a.m. ESPN2
West Virginia at Texas 10 a.m. ESPNU
Duke at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. FSAZ
Wake Forest at Virginia 12:30 p.m. FSAZ
Iowa State at Baylor 2 p.m. ESPNU
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)