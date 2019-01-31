TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Hall of Fame Ceremony 6 p.m. NBCS

Basketball, men’s Penn at Cornell 3 p.m. ESPNU

Davidson at St. Bonaventure 5 p.m. ESPN2

Yale at Harvard 5 p.m. ESPNU

Michigan at Iowa 5 p.m. FS1

Buffalo at Bowling Green 6 p.m. CBSS

Wright State at Illinois-Chicago 7 p.m. ESPNU

Maryland at Wisconsin 7 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s Arizona at Arizona State 6 p.m. Pac-12A

Utah at Oregon 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf European Tour, second round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

NBA Celtics at Knicks 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Rockets at Nuggets 8 p.m. ESPN

Soccer Bund.: RB Leipzig vs. Hannover 12:20 p.m. FS2

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Maryland at Wisconsin 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Basketball, women’s Arizona at Arizona State 6 p.m. 1400-AM

Hockey Colorado at Tucson 7:05 p.m. 1450-AM

Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Rutgers at Ohio State 10 a.m. BTN

Kent State at Ball State 10 a.m. CBSS

St. John’s at Duke 10 a.m. ESPN

Oklahoma at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN2

Memphis at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU

Seton Hall at Butler 10 a.m. FS1

Georgia Tech at Florida State 10 a.m. FSAZ

Southern Illinois at Bradley Noon CBSS

North Carolina at Louisville Noon ESPN

Texas at Iowa State Noon ESPN2

Tulsa at Wichita State Noon ESPNU

Notre Dame at Boston College Noon FSAZ

Nebraska at Illinois 12:15 p.m. BTN

Providence at DePaul 12:30 p.m. FS1

Mississippi State at Mississippi 1:30 p.m. SEC

Saint Louis at Rhode Island 2 p.m. CBSS

Kentucky at Florida 2 p.m. ESPN

UCLA at Washington 2 p.m. ESPN2

UMass at Saint Joseph’s 2:30 p.m. NBCS

Chicago State at New Mexico State 3 p.m. FSAZ

Oregon State at Utah 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Boise State at Nevada 4 p.m. CBSS

Indiana at Michigan State 4 p.m. ESPN

Syracuse at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ESPN2

Kansas State at Oklahoma State 4 p.m. ESPNU

Arkansas at LSU 4 p.m. SEC

George Mason at VCU 4:30 p.m. NBCS

USC at Washington State 5 p.m. Pac-12N

SMU at Cincinnati 6 p.m. CBSS

Tennessee at Texas A&M 6 p.m. ESPN

Alabama at Auburn 6 p.m. ESPN2

TCU at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Missouri 6:30 p.m. SEC

Oregon at Colorado 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Loyola-Chicago at Illinois State 8 p.m. ESPN2

New Mexico at Fresno State 8 p.m. ESPNU

Golf European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

NBA Lakers at Warriors 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

Hawks at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

NFL Skills Showdown Noon Ch 9

Honors Ceremony 7 p.m. Ch 13

NHL Lightning at Rangers 6 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer EPL: Tottenham vs. Newcaste 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Frankfurt vs. Dortmund 7:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Munich vs. Leverkusen 7:30 a.m. FS2

Bund.: Gladbach vs. Schalke 10:20 a.m. FS2

Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Toluca 8 p.m. FS1

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s Minnesota at Purdue 10 a.m. BTN

Xavier at Creighton 11 a.m. FSAZ

East Carolina at UConn Noon ESPNEWS

Basketball, women’s Duquesne at Fordham 10 a.m. CBSS

South Florida at UCF 11 a.m. ESPN2

Mississippi State at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC

Purdue at Michigan State Noon BTN

George Washington at Saint Louis Noon CBSS

Florida at Kentucky Noon ESPNU

Creighton at Villanova Noon FS1

Tennessee at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma State at TCU 1 p.m. FSAZ

Georgia at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC

Stanford at California 2 p.m. ESPNU

South Carolina at Arkansas 3 p.m. SEC

Golf PGA, final round 11 a.m. Golf

NBA Thunder at Celtics Noon Ch 9

NFL Super Bowl: Patriots vs. Rams 4:30 p.m. Ch 13

Soccer EPL: Leicester City vs. Man. United 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: FC Augsburg vs. Mainz 05 7:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Manchester City vs. Arsenal 9:25 a.m. NBCS

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast); BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish); CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish); ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish); ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish); ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish); FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish); FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish); FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish); Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish); NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish); Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information); Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper); SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish).

