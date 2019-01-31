TV FRIDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Hall of Fame Ceremony 6 p.m. NBCS
Basketball, men’s Penn at Cornell 3 p.m. ESPNU
Davidson at St. Bonaventure 5 p.m. ESPN2
Yale at Harvard 5 p.m. ESPNU
Michigan at Iowa 5 p.m. FS1
Buffalo at Bowling Green 6 p.m. CBSS
Wright State at Illinois-Chicago 7 p.m. ESPNU
Maryland at Wisconsin 7 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s Arizona at Arizona State 6 p.m. Pac-12A
Utah at Oregon 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf European Tour, second round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
NBA Celtics at Knicks 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Rockets at Nuggets 8 p.m. ESPN
Soccer Bund.: RB Leipzig vs. Hannover 12:20 p.m. FS2
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s Maryland at Wisconsin 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Basketball, women’s Arizona at Arizona State 6 p.m. 1400-AM
Hockey Colorado at Tucson 7:05 p.m. 1450-AM
Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s Rutgers at Ohio State 10 a.m. BTN
Kent State at Ball State 10 a.m. CBSS
St. John’s at Duke 10 a.m. ESPN
Oklahoma at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN2
Memphis at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU
Seton Hall at Butler 10 a.m. FS1
Georgia Tech at Florida State 10 a.m. FSAZ
Southern Illinois at Bradley Noon CBSS
North Carolina at Louisville Noon ESPN
Texas at Iowa State Noon ESPN2
Tulsa at Wichita State Noon ESPNU
Notre Dame at Boston College Noon FSAZ
Nebraska at Illinois 12:15 p.m. BTN
Providence at DePaul 12:30 p.m. FS1
Mississippi State at Mississippi 1:30 p.m. SEC
Saint Louis at Rhode Island 2 p.m. CBSS
Kentucky at Florida 2 p.m. ESPN
UCLA at Washington 2 p.m. ESPN2
UMass at Saint Joseph’s 2:30 p.m. NBCS
Chicago State at New Mexico State 3 p.m. FSAZ
Oregon State at Utah 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Boise State at Nevada 4 p.m. CBSS
Indiana at Michigan State 4 p.m. ESPN
Syracuse at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ESPN2
Kansas State at Oklahoma State 4 p.m. ESPNU
Arkansas at LSU 4 p.m. SEC
George Mason at VCU 4:30 p.m. NBCS
USC at Washington State 5 p.m. Pac-12N
SMU at Cincinnati 6 p.m. CBSS
Tennessee at Texas A&M 6 p.m. ESPN
Alabama at Auburn 6 p.m. ESPN2
TCU at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Missouri 6:30 p.m. SEC
Oregon at Colorado 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Loyola-Chicago at Illinois State 8 p.m. ESPN2
New Mexico at Fresno State 8 p.m. ESPNU
Golf European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
NBA Lakers at Warriors 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
Hawks at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ
NFL Skills Showdown Noon Ch 9
Honors Ceremony 7 p.m. Ch 13
NHL Lightning at Rangers 6 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer EPL: Tottenham vs. Newcaste 5:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Frankfurt vs. Dortmund 7:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Munich vs. Leverkusen 7:30 a.m. FS2
Bund.: Gladbach vs. Schalke 10:20 a.m. FS2
Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Toluca 8 p.m. FS1
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s Minnesota at Purdue 10 a.m. BTN
Xavier at Creighton 11 a.m. FSAZ
East Carolina at UConn Noon ESPNEWS
Basketball, women’s Duquesne at Fordham 10 a.m. CBSS
South Florida at UCF 11 a.m. ESPN2
Mississippi State at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC
Purdue at Michigan State Noon BTN
George Washington at Saint Louis Noon CBSS
Florida at Kentucky Noon ESPNU
Creighton at Villanova Noon FS1
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma State at TCU 1 p.m. FSAZ
Georgia at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC
Stanford at California 2 p.m. ESPNU
South Carolina at Arkansas 3 p.m. SEC
Golf PGA, final round 11 a.m. Golf
NBA Thunder at Celtics Noon Ch 9
NFL Super Bowl: Patriots vs. Rams 4:30 p.m. Ch 13
Soccer EPL: Leicester City vs. Man. United 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: FC Augsburg vs. Mainz 05 7:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Manchester City vs. Arsenal 9:25 a.m. NBCS
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast); BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish); CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish); ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish); ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish); ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish); FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish); FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish); FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish); Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish); NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish); Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information); Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper); SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish).