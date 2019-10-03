TV FRIDAY
Golf European Tour, second round 7 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs Rays at Astros, Game 1 11 a.m. FS1
Cardinals at Braves, Game 2 1:30 p.m. TBS
Twins at Yankees, Game 1 4 p.m. MLB
Nationals at Dodgers, Game 2 6:30 p.m. TBS
NBA preseason Pacers vs. Kings 6:30 a.m. NBA
Franca at Nets 4:30 p.m. NBA
NCAA football Dartmouth at Pennsylvania 4 p.m. ESPNU
UCF at Cincinnati 5 p.m. ESPN
New Mexico at San Jose State 7 p.m. CBSS
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Dusseldorf at Hertha Berlin 11:20 a.m. FS2
Liga MX: Atlas at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS2
Volleyball Michigan at Maryland 2:30 p.m. BTN
Mississippi at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC
Northwestern at Purdue 5 p.m. BTN
Utah at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12A
Washington State at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Stanford at Oregon 7 p.m. ESPN2
Washington at USC 8 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey Tucson at Texas 5 p.m. 1450-AM
MLB Playoffs Rays at Astros, Game 1 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
Nationals at Dodgers, Game 2 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race Noon NBCS
Golf European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 10:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB Twins at Yankees, Game 2 2 p.m. FS1
Rays at Astros, Game 2 6 p.m. FS1
NBA preseason Kings vs. Pacers 6:30 a.m. NBA
Lakers at Warriors 5 p.m. TNT
NCAA football Oklahoma at Kansas 9 a.m. Ch 9
Iowa at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 11
Maryland at Rutgers 9 a.m. BTN
Tulane at Army 9 a.m. CBSS
Purdue at Penn State 9 a.m. ESPN
TCU at Iowa State 9 a.m. ESPN2
Kent State at Wisconsin 9 a.m. ESPNU
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 9 a.m. FS1
Utah State at LSU 9 a.m. SEC
Boston College at Louisville 9:30 a.m. FSAZ
Bowling Green at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Texas at West Virginia 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Auburn at Florida 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Illinois at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. BTN
Air Force at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Virginia Tech at Miami 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Baylor at Kansas State 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Memphis at Louisiana-Monroe 12:45 p.m. ESPNU
Northwestern at Nebraska 1 p.m. Ch 11
Troy at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
Arizona at Colorado 1:30 p.m. Pac-12A
South Florida at Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSS
Georgia at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN
Michigan State at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Tulsa at SMU 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Missouri 4:30 p.m. SEC
California at Oregon 5 p.m. Ch 11
Oregon State at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N
San Diego State at Colorado State 7 p.m. ESPN2
Boise State at UNLV 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Washington at Stanford 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Bruins at Coyotes 6 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer, men’s EPL: Tottenham at Brighton 4:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Dortmund at SC Freiburg 6:30 a.m. FS2
EPL: Leicester City at Liverpool 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Koln at Schalke 9:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Crystal Palace at West Ham 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Volleyball Wisconsin at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race 11:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 10:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs Braves at Cardinals, Game 3 1 p.m. TBS
Dodgers at Nationals, Game 3 4:30 p.m. TBS
NBA preseason Shanghai vs. Clippers 4 p.m. NBA
NFL Cardinals at Bengals 10 a.m. Ch 11
Broncos at Chargers 1 p.m. Ch 13
Packers at Cowboys 1:25 p.m. Ch 11
Colts at Chiefs 5:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Augsburg at Gladbach 4:20 a.m. FS1
EPL: Chelsea at Southampton 5:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: FC Union Berlin at VfL Wolfsburg 6:30 a.m. FS1
Ohio State at Rutgers 8 a.m. BTN
EPL: Manchester United at Newcastle United 8:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Werder Bremen at Frankfurt 8:50 a.m. FS2
Michigan State at Wisconsin 10:30 a.m. BTN
MLS: Portland vs. San Jose 1 p.m. ESPN
San Diego State at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Soccer, women’s United States vs. South Korea 11 a.m. ESPN
Kentucky at Tennessee Noon SEC
Texas A&M at Florida 2 p.m. ESPNU
Washington at Stanford 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Volleyball Mississippi State at South Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU
Duke at Syracuse 10 a.m. FSAZ
Illinois at Purdue Noon ESPNU
Washington State at USC Noon Pac-12N
Florida at Kentucky Noon SEC
Washington at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12N
WNBA Finals Washington at Connecticut, Game 3 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)