TV FRIDAY
Basketball Big3 League: Week 6 games 5 p.m. FS1
Cycling Tour de France, Stage 19 4:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf European Tour, second round 2 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 6:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
MLB Cubs at Cardinals or Rangers at Astros 5 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Padres 7 p.m. FSAZ
D-backs at Padres 7 p.m. FSAZ Plus
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB D-backs at Padres 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity race 2:30 p.m. NBCS
Cycling Tour de France, Stage 20 4:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf Champions Tour, third round 6:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
MLB Royals at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Cubs at Cardinals 1 p.m. FS1
Dodgers at Braves or Mets at Pirates 4 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Padres 5:30 p.m. FSAZ
D-backs at Padres 5:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Mariners at Angels or Brewers at Giants (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
Soccer Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain 4:30 a.m. ESPN2
Benfica vs. Juventus 10 a.m. ESPN2
Chelsea vs. Internazionale 11 a.m. ESPNEWS
Manchester United vs. Liverpool 2 p.m. ESPN
Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City 4 p.m. ESPN
MLS: Portland vs. Houston 6 p.m. ESPN
FC Barcelona vs. Tottenham 8 p.m. ESPN
Swimming National Championships, Day 4 Noon Ch 4
WNBA All-Star Game 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Monster Cup race 11:30 a.m. NBCS
IndyCar race Noon CNBC
Cycling Tour de France, final stage NBCS
Golf Champions Tour, final round 6:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
MLB Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 10:30 a.m. MLB
Dodgers at Braves 10:30 a.m. TBS
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Cubs at Cardinals 5 p.m. ESPN
Soccer MLS: Seattle vs. New York City FC 2 p.m. ESPN
MLS: LA Galaxy vs. Orlando City 6:30 p.m. FS1
Swimming National Championships, Day 5 Noon Ch 4
* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: JIP (joined in progress)
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)