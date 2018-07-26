TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball Big3 League: Week 6 games 5 p.m. FS1

Cycling Tour de France, Stage 19 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf European Tour, second round 2 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 6:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

MLB Cubs at Cardinals or Rangers at Astros 5 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Padres 7 p.m. FSAZ

D-backs at Padres 7 p.m. FSAZ Plus

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB D-backs at Padres 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 10 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity race 2:30 p.m. NBCS

Cycling Tour de France, Stage 20 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf Champions Tour, third round 6:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

MLB Royals at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Cubs at Cardinals 1 p.m. FS1

Dodgers at Braves or Mets at Pirates 4 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Padres 5:30 p.m. FSAZ

D-backs at Padres 5:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Mariners at Angels or Brewers at Giants (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

Soccer Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain 4:30 a.m. ESPN2

Benfica vs. Juventus 10 a.m. ESPN2

Chelsea vs. Internazionale 11 a.m. ESPNEWS

Manchester United vs. Liverpool 2 p.m. ESPN

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City 4 p.m. ESPN

MLS: Portland vs. Houston 6 p.m. ESPN

FC Barcelona vs. Tottenham 8 p.m. ESPN

Swimming National Championships, Day 4 Noon Ch 4

WNBA All-Star Game 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Monster Cup race 11:30 a.m. NBCS

IndyCar race Noon CNBC

Cycling Tour de France, final stage NBCS

Golf Champions Tour, final round 6:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

MLB Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 10:30 a.m. MLB

Dodgers at Braves 10:30 a.m. TBS

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Cubs at Cardinals 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer MLS: Seattle vs. New York City FC 2 p.m. ESPN

MLS: LA Galaxy vs. Orlando City 6:30 p.m. FS1

Swimming National Championships, Day 5 Noon Ch 4

* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: JIP (joined in progress)

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles