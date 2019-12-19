Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Central Connecticut at Penn State 4 p.m. BTN

SMU at Georgia 5 p.m. SEC

North Dakota State at Marquette 7 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s Illinois at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

Golf European Tour, third round 8 p.m. Golf

NBA Mavericks at 76ers 6 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Thunder 6 p.m. FSAZ

Pelicans at Warriors 8:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA football Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte Noon ESPN

Frisco Bowl: Kent State vs. Utah State 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

D-III final: Wis.-Whitewater vs. N. Central 6 p.m. ESPNU

NHL Maple Leafs at Rangers 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Borussia Dortmund at Hoffenheim 12:20 p.m. FS2

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey Ontario at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Kansas at Villanova 10 a.m. Ch 11

Presbyterian at Michigan 10 a.m. BTN

Indiana vs. Notre Dame 10 a.m. ESPN

VCU at Wichita State 10 a.m. ESPN2

Samford at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1

Florida State vs. South Florida 10 a.m. FS2

Illinois at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

Texas at Providence Noon Ch 11

UCF at Oklahoma Noon FSAZ

Butler vs. Purdue 12:30 p.m. BTN

Florida vs. Utah 12:30 p.m. FS1

North Carolina vs. UCLA 1 p.m. Ch 13

San Diego at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Belmont at Alabama 1:30 p.m. SEC

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Wisconsin 3 p.m. BTN

Kentucky vs. Ohio State 3:30 p.m. Ch 13

Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Boston College at California 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Lehigh at Auburn 4 p.m. SEC

Colorado vs. Dayton 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Eastern Michigan at Michigan State 5 p.m. BTN

San Diego State vs. Utah (JIP) 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Northwestern at DePaul 6:30 p.m. CBSS

Creighton at Arizona State 6:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Oregon State at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. SEC

Cincinnati vs. Iowa 7 p.m. BTN

LSU vs. USC 7 p.m. FS1

Arizona vs. St. John’s 8 p.m. ESPN2

Texas Southern at Oregon 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Nevada at Saint Mary’s 10:30 p.m. ESPN2

Golf European Tour, final round 8 p.m. Golf

NBA Wizards at 76ers 5 p.m. NBA

Rockets at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

Rockets at Suns 7 p.m. NBA

NCAA football N. Mex. Bowl: C. Mich. vs. San Diego St. Noon ESPN

FCS semifinal: Montana S. at N. Dakota St. Noon ESPN2

Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern 12:30 p.m. CBSS

D-II final: Minn. State vs. West Florida 1 p.m. ESPNU

Boca Raton Bowl: FAU vs. SMU 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State vs. FIU 3:30 p.m.;. ESPN

FCS semifinal: Weber St at J. Madison 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Wash. 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

New Orleans Bowl: Appalach. St. vs. UAB 7 p.m. ESPN

NFL Texans at Buccaneers 11 a.m. NFL

Bills at Patriots 2:30 p.m. NFL

Rams at 49ers 5:15 p.m. NFL

NHL Lightning at Capitals 5 p.m. NHL

Volleyball NCAA championship 6 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer, men’s EPL: Arsenal at Everton 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: VFL Wolfsburg at Bayern Munich 7:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Norwich City vs. Wolves 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Leicester City at Manchester City 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s Lafayette at Rutgers 11 a.m. ESPNU

Houston vs. Portland 1 p.m. ESPNU

New Mexico State at Mississippi State 1 p.m. SEC

Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall 2:30 p.m. FS1

Xavier at TCU 3 p.m. ESPN2

Boise State vs. Georgia Tech 3 p.m. ESPNU

Ball State vs. Washington 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s UCLA at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN

Stanford at Texas 11 a.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma at Connecticut 2 p.m. CBSS

NBA Clippers at Thunder 5 p.m. NBA

Nuggets at Lakers 7:30 p.m. NBA

NFL Saints at Titans 11 a.m. Ch 11

Ravens at Browns 11 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at Seahawks 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Bears 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL Ducks at Rangers 10:30 a.m. NHL

Coyotes at Red Wings 5 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s EPL: Manchester United at Watford 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: FC Berlin at Fortuna Dusseldorf 7:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Chelsea at Tottenham 9:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Eintracht Frankfurt at Paderborn 10 a.m. FS1

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast); BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish); CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish); ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish); ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish); FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish); FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish); FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish); Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish); NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish); NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish); NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish); Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information); Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper); SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish).

