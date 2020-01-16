Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s Dayton at Saint Louis 5 p.m. ESPN2
Furman at Wofford 5 p.m. ESPNU
Wisconsin at Michigan State 5 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s Marquette at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS2
Utah at Colorado 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Arizona State at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12A
UCLA at USC 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf LPGA Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 5 p.m. Golf
NBA Bulls at 76ers 5 p.m. ESPN
Trail Blazers at Mavericks 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA hockey Notre Dame at Ohio State 4 p.m. BTN
North Dakota at Miami (Ohio) 4:30 p.m. CBSS
Michigan State at Wisconsin 7 p.m. ESPNU
NHL Penguins at Red Wings 5:30 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Gladbach at Schalke 12:20 p.m. FS2
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey Tucson at San Diego 8 p.m. 1450-AM
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s Seton Hall at St. John’s 10 a.m. Ch 11
North Carolina at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. ESPN
Baylor at Oklahoma State 10 a.m. ESPN2
Ohio State at Penn State 10 a.m. ESPNU
UConn at Villanova 10 a.m. FS1
Syracuse at Virginia Tech 10 a.m. FSAZ
La Salle at Rhode Island 10:30 a.m. NBCS
South Carolina at Texas A&M 11 a.m. SEC
Auburn at Florida 11:30 a.m. Ch 13
St. Bonaventure at VCU Noon CBSS
Kansas at Texas Noon ESPN
Purdue at Maryland Noon ESPN2
West Virginia at Kansas State Noon ESPNU
Marquette at Georgetown Noon FS1
Colorado at Arizona 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Richmond at George Mason 12:30 p.m. NBCS
Missouri at Alabama 1:30 p.m. SEC
Oregon at Washington 1:45 p.m. Ch 13
Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine 2 p.m. CBSS
Kentucky at Arkansas 2 p.m. ESPN
Houston at Wichita State 2 p.m. ESPN2
Iowa State at Texas Tech 2 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon State at Washington State 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Providence at Creighton 2:30 p.m. FS1
George Washington at UMass 2:30 p.m. NBCS
Northwestern at Illinois 3 p.m. BTN
New Mexico at UNLV 4 p.m. CBSS
Louisville at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN
Northern Iowa at Bradley 4 p.m. ESPN2
South Florida at Central Florida 4 p.m. ESPNU
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC
Indiana at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN
Stanford at USC 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Nevada at San Diego State 6 p.m. CBSS
Utah at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A
BYU at Gonzaga 8 p.m. ESPN2
Utah State at Boise State 8 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s Duquesne at St. Joseph’s 10 a.m. CBSS
Seattle at New Mexico State Noon FSAZ
West Virginia at Baylor 6 p.m. FS1
Golf European Tour, third round 1:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round Noon Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 5 p.m. Golf
NBA Clippers at Pelicans 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Bucks at Nets 4 p.m. NBA
Suns at Celtics 5 p.m. FSAZ
Lakers at Rockets 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NHL Blackhawks at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s EPL: Tottenham at Watford 5:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Borussia Dortmund at FC Augsburg 7:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Frankfurt at Hoffenheim 7:30 a.m. FS2
EPL: Sheffield United at Arsenal 7:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Union Berlin at RB Leipzig 10:20 a.m. FS2
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s Davidson at Fordham 10 a.m. FS1
Michigan at Minnesota 11 a.m. BTN
East Carolina at Cincinnati 4 p.m. ESPNU
California at UCLA 6 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s Duke at Clemson 10 a.m. ESPNU
Louisville at North Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2
Saint Louis at Dayton Noon CBSS
Auburn at Georgia Noon ESPNU
Kentucky at LSU Noon SEC
Minnesota at Illinois 1 p.m. BTN
South Florida at Central Florida 1 p.m. ESPN2
St. Bonaventure at La Salle 1 p.m. NBCS
Arizona State at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Fordham at George Mason 2 p.m. CBSS
Loyola Chicago at Illinois State 2 p.m. ESPNU
TCU at Oklahoma 2 p.m. FSAZ
Florida at Texas A&M 2 p.m. SEC
Indiana at Iowa 3 p.m. BTN
Arkansas at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC
Purdue at Northwestern 5 p.m. BTN
Golf European Tour, final round 1:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round Noon Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf
NFL Playoffs Titans at Chiefs 1:05 p.m. Ch 13
Packers at 49ers 4:40 p.m. Ch 11
NHL Jets at Blackhawks 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s EPL: Leicester City at Burnley 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin 7:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Manchester United at Liverpool 9:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Bayer Leverkusen at SC Paderborn 9:50 a.m. FS2
Tennis Australian Open, first round 5 p.m. ESPN2
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
