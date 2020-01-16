Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Dayton at Saint Louis 5 p.m. ESPN2

Furman at Wofford 5 p.m. ESPNU

Wisconsin at Michigan State 5 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s Marquette at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS2

Utah at Colorado 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Arizona State at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12A

UCLA at USC 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf LPGA Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 5 p.m. Golf

NBA Bulls at 76ers 5 p.m. ESPN

Trail Blazers at Mavericks 7:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA hockey Notre Dame at Ohio State 4 p.m. BTN

North Dakota at Miami (Ohio) 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Michigan State at Wisconsin 7 p.m. ESPNU

NHL Penguins at Red Wings 5:30 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Gladbach at Schalke 12:20 p.m. FS2

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey Tucson at San Diego 8 p.m. 1450-AM

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Seton Hall at St. John’s 10 a.m. Ch 11

North Carolina at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. ESPN

Baylor at Oklahoma State 10 a.m. ESPN2

Ohio State at Penn State 10 a.m. ESPNU

UConn at Villanova 10 a.m. FS1

Syracuse at Virginia Tech 10 a.m. FSAZ

La Salle at Rhode Island 10:30 a.m. NBCS

South Carolina at Texas A&M 11 a.m. SEC

Auburn at Florida 11:30 a.m. Ch 13

St. Bonaventure at VCU Noon CBSS

Kansas at Texas Noon ESPN

Purdue at Maryland Noon ESPN2

West Virginia at Kansas State Noon ESPNU

Marquette at Georgetown Noon FS1

Colorado at Arizona 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Richmond at George Mason 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Missouri at Alabama 1:30 p.m. SEC

Oregon at Washington 1:45 p.m. Ch 13

Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine 2 p.m. CBSS

Kentucky at Arkansas 2 p.m. ESPN

Houston at Wichita State 2 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa State at Texas Tech 2 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon State at Washington State 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Providence at Creighton 2:30 p.m. FS1

George Washington at UMass 2:30 p.m. NBCS

Northwestern at Illinois 3 p.m. BTN

New Mexico at UNLV 4 p.m. CBSS

Louisville at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN

Northern Iowa at Bradley 4 p.m. ESPN2

South Florida at Central Florida 4 p.m. ESPNU

Tennessee at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC

Indiana at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN

Stanford at USC 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Nevada at San Diego State 6 p.m. CBSS

Utah at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A

BYU at Gonzaga 8 p.m. ESPN2

Utah State at Boise State 8 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s Duquesne at St. Joseph’s 10 a.m. CBSS

Seattle at New Mexico State Noon FSAZ

West Virginia at Baylor 6 p.m. FS1

Golf European Tour, third round 1:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round Noon Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 5 p.m. Golf

NBA Clippers at Pelicans 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Bucks at Nets 4 p.m. NBA

Suns at Celtics 5 p.m. FSAZ

Lakers at Rockets 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NHL Blackhawks at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s EPL: Tottenham at Watford 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Borussia Dortmund at FC Augsburg 7:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Frankfurt at Hoffenheim 7:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Sheffield United at Arsenal 7:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Union Berlin at RB Leipzig 10:20 a.m. FS2

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s Davidson at Fordham 10 a.m. FS1

Michigan at Minnesota 11 a.m. BTN

East Carolina at Cincinnati 4 p.m. ESPNU

California at UCLA 6 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s Duke at Clemson 10 a.m. ESPNU

Louisville at North Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2

Saint Louis at Dayton Noon CBSS

Auburn at Georgia Noon ESPNU

Kentucky at LSU Noon SEC

Minnesota at Illinois 1 p.m. BTN

South Florida at Central Florida 1 p.m. ESPN2

St. Bonaventure at La Salle 1 p.m. NBCS

Arizona State at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Fordham at George Mason 2 p.m. CBSS

Loyola Chicago at Illinois State 2 p.m. ESPNU

TCU at Oklahoma 2 p.m. FSAZ

Florida at Texas A&M 2 p.m. SEC

Indiana at Iowa 3 p.m. BTN

Arkansas at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC

Purdue at Northwestern 5 p.m. BTN

Golf European Tour, final round 1:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round Noon Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Golf

NFL Playoffs Titans at Chiefs 1:05 p.m. Ch 13

Packers at 49ers 4:40 p.m. Ch 11

NHL Jets at Blackhawks 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s EPL: Leicester City at Burnley 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin 7:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Manchester United at Liverpool 9:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Bayer Leverkusen at SC Paderborn 9:50 a.m. FS2

Tennis Australian Open, first round 5 p.m. ESPN2

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

