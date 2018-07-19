TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball Big3: Week 5 games 5 p.m. FS1

Cycling Tour de France, Stage 13 5 a.m. NBCS

Golf British Open, second round 6:30 a.m. Golf

Barbosal Championship, second round 2 p.m. Golf

British Open, third round 1:30 a.m. (Sat.) Golf

MLB Cardinals at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

Mets at Yankees or Red Sox at Tigers 4 p.m. MLB

Rockies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund 6 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA Seattle at Connecticut 4 p.m. NBA

Dallas at Chicago 6 p.m. NBA

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB Rockies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 1 p.m. NBCS

Cycling Tour de France, Stage 14 5 a.m. NBCS

Golf British Open, third round 4 a.m. Ch 4

Barbosal Championship, third round 1 p.m. Golf

British Open, final round 1:30 a.m. (Sun.) Golf

MLB Cardinals at Cubs or Mets at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Astros at Angels or Cardinals at Cubs 4 p.m Ch 11

Padres at Phillies 4 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Rockies at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ

W. Sox at Mariners or Giants at Athletics 7 p.m. MLB

Soccer B.Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain 7 a.m. ESPN2

WNBA Washington at New York Noon NBA

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Formula One race 6:05 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race 11 a.m. NBCS

Cycling Tour de France, Stage 15 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf British Open, final round 4 a.m. Ch 4

Barbosal Championship, final round 1 p.m. Golf

MLB Cardinals at Cubs 11 a.m. TBS

Rockies at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ

Mets at Yankees 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmond 1 p.m. ESPN

WNBA Seattle at Atlanta Noon NBA

Los Angeles at Chicago 3 p.m NBA

* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles