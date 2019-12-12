TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Nebraska at Indiana 6 p.m. BTN

Colorado at Colorado State 6 p.m. CBSS

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Creighton 6 p.m. FS1

Golf PGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

Presidents Cup, Day 3 1 p.m. Golf

Presidents Cup, Day 3 7 p.m. Golf

NBA Lakers at Heat 6 p.m. ESPN

Warriors at Jazz 8:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA football Northern Iowa at James Madison 5 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA hockey Penn State at Notre Dame 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Augsburg at Hoffenheim 12:20 p.m. FS2

NCAA semifinal: Georgetown vs. Stanford 4 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA semifinal: Virginia vs. Wake Forest 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Volleyball NCAA Tournament: Purdue at Baylor 10 a.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M at Wis. Noon ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Louisville at Texas 2 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Utah at Stanford 9 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey Tucson at San Antonio 6 p.m. 1450-AM

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Kansas State vs. Mississippi State 9:30 a.m. ESPNU

Oregon at Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 13

Michigan State at Oakland 10 a.m. ESPN2

Southern at Butler 10 a.m. FS1

Syracuse at Georgetown 11 a.m. Ch 11

Tulsa at Arkansas 11:30 a.m. ESPNU

Alabama at Penn State Noon BTN

Delaware vs. Villanova Noon ESPN2

Illinois-Chicago at DePaul Noon FS1

Memphis at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN

Middle Tennessee at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC

Seton Hall at Rutgers 2 p.m. BTN

Auburn vs. Saint Louis 2 p.m. ESPN2

Weber State at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Georgia Tech at Kentucky 3 p.m. ESPN

College of Charleston at Richmond 3 p.m. NBCS

Old Dominion at Illinois 4 p.m. BTN

Oklahoma at Wichita State 4 p.m. ESPN2

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Stanford at San Jose State 5 p.m. CBSS

Stony Brook at Providence 6 p.m. FS1

Georgia at Arizona State 6 p.m. Pac-12A

Gonzaga at Arizona 8 p.m. ESPN2

Saint Mary’s at California 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s New Mexico at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A

Golf PGA Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf

Presidents Cup, final day 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Presidents Cup, final day 4 p.m. Golf

NBA Spurs vs. Suns 3 p.m. FSAZ

Spurs vs. Suns 3 p.m. NBA

Nets at Raptors 5:30 p.m. NBA

NCAA football Illinois State at North Dakota State: 10 a.m. ESPN

Army vs. Navy 1 p.m. Ch 13

Heisman Trophy Ceremony 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Red Wings at Canadiens 5 p.m. NHL

Devils at Coyotes 6 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s EPL: Watford at Liverpool 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich 7:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Borussia Dortmund at FSV Mainz 7:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: AFC Bournemouth at Chelsea 7:55 a.m. NBCS

FIFA World Cup: Monterrey vs. Al Saad 10:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: West Ham at Southampton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Volleyball NCAA Tournament 2 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament 4 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament 6 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament 8 p.m. ESPNU

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s Oklahoma State at Houston 1 p.m. ESPN

Purdue at Nebraska 2 p.m. BTN

SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern 2 p.m. ESPNU

Southern Illinois at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

UC Riverside at Washington State 2:30 p.m. Pac-12N

South Carolina at Clemson 3 p.m. ESPN2

Ohio State at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. BTN

Long Beach State at USC 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s Louisville at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN

Houston at Texas A&M Noon SEC

Ohio State at Stanford 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

Presidents Cup, final day 11 a.m. Ch 4

NBA Knicks at Nuggets 6 p.m. NBA

NFL Bears at Packers 11 a.m. Ch 11

Browns at Cardinals 2:05 p.m. Ch 13

Rams at Cowboys 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Bills at Steelers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL Wild at Blackhawks 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s EPL: Tottenham at Wolves 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Manchester City at Arsenal 9:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Eintracht Frankfurt at Schalke 04 10 a.m. FS1

NCAA championship 4 p.m. ESPNU

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast); BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish); CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish); ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish); ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish); ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish); FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish); FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish); FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish); Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish); NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish); NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish); NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish); Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information); Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper); SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish).

