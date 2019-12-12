TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s Nebraska at Indiana 6 p.m. BTN
Colorado at Colorado State 6 p.m. CBSS
Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Creighton 6 p.m. FS1
Golf PGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf
Presidents Cup, Day 3 1 p.m. Golf
Presidents Cup, Day 3 7 p.m. Golf
NBA Lakers at Heat 6 p.m. ESPN
Warriors at Jazz 8:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA football Northern Iowa at James Madison 5 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA hockey Penn State at Notre Dame 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Augsburg at Hoffenheim 12:20 p.m. FS2
NCAA semifinal: Georgetown vs. Stanford 4 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA semifinal: Virginia vs. Wake Forest 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Volleyball NCAA Tournament: Purdue at Baylor 10 a.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M at Wis. Noon ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Louisville at Texas 2 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Utah at Stanford 9 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey Tucson at San Antonio 6 p.m. 1450-AM
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s Kansas State vs. Mississippi State 9:30 a.m. ESPNU
Oregon at Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 13
Michigan State at Oakland 10 a.m. ESPN2
Southern at Butler 10 a.m. FS1
Syracuse at Georgetown 11 a.m. Ch 11
Tulsa at Arkansas 11:30 a.m. ESPNU
Alabama at Penn State Noon BTN
Delaware vs. Villanova Noon ESPN2
Illinois-Chicago at DePaul Noon FS1
Memphis at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN
Middle Tennessee at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC
Seton Hall at Rutgers 2 p.m. BTN
Auburn vs. Saint Louis 2 p.m. ESPN2
Weber State at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Georgia Tech at Kentucky 3 p.m. ESPN
College of Charleston at Richmond 3 p.m. NBCS
Old Dominion at Illinois 4 p.m. BTN
Oklahoma at Wichita State 4 p.m. ESPN2
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Stanford at San Jose State 5 p.m. CBSS
Stony Brook at Providence 6 p.m. FS1
Georgia at Arizona State 6 p.m. Pac-12A
Gonzaga at Arizona 8 p.m. ESPN2
Saint Mary’s at California 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women’s New Mexico at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A
Golf PGA Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf
Presidents Cup, final day 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Presidents Cup, final day 4 p.m. Golf
NBA Spurs vs. Suns 3 p.m. FSAZ
Spurs vs. Suns 3 p.m. NBA
Nets at Raptors 5:30 p.m. NBA
NCAA football Illinois State at North Dakota State: 10 a.m. ESPN
Army vs. Navy 1 p.m. Ch 13
Heisman Trophy Ceremony 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Red Wings at Canadiens 5 p.m. NHL
Devils at Coyotes 6 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer, men’s EPL: Watford at Liverpool 5:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich 7:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Borussia Dortmund at FSV Mainz 7:30 a.m. FS2
EPL: AFC Bournemouth at Chelsea 7:55 a.m. NBCS
FIFA World Cup: Monterrey vs. Al Saad 10:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: West Ham at Southampton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Volleyball NCAA Tournament 2 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament 4 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament 6 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA Tournament 8 p.m. ESPNU
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s Oklahoma State at Houston 1 p.m. ESPN
Purdue at Nebraska 2 p.m. BTN
SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern 2 p.m. ESPNU
Southern Illinois at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC
UC Riverside at Washington State 2:30 p.m. Pac-12N
South Carolina at Clemson 3 p.m. ESPN2
Ohio State at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. BTN
Long Beach State at USC 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women’s Louisville at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN
Houston at Texas A&M Noon SEC
Ohio State at Stanford 6:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
Presidents Cup, final day 11 a.m. Ch 4
NBA Knicks at Nuggets 6 p.m. NBA
NFL Bears at Packers 11 a.m. Ch 11
Browns at Cardinals 2:05 p.m. Ch 13
Rams at Cowboys 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Bills at Steelers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
NHL Wild at Blackhawks 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s EPL: Tottenham at Wolves 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Manchester City at Arsenal 9:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Eintracht Frankfurt at Schalke 04 10 a.m. FS1
NCAA championship 4 p.m. ESPNU
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast); BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish); CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish); ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish); ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish); ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish); FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish); FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish); FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish); Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish); NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish); NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish); NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish); Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information); Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper); SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish).