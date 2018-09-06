TV FRIDAY
Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony 4 p.m. NBA
Golf European Tour, first round 2:30 a.m. Golf
European Tour, second round 6:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
MLB Padres at Reds 3:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Astros at Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB
Braves at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
NCAA football TCU at SMU 5 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer Poland at Italy 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Brazil at United States 4:30 p.m. FS1
Tennis U.S. Open, men’s semifinals 1 p.m. ESPN
WNBA Playoffs Finals, Game 1, Washington at Seattle 6 p.m. ESPNEWS
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB Braves at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race Noon NBCS
Golf PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Golf
MLB Marlins at Pirates 10 a.m. MLB
Astros at Red Sox 1 p.m. FS1
Padres at Reds 1 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Cubs at Nationals 4 p.m. MLB
Braves at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ
NCAA football Georgia Tech at USF 9 a.m. ESPN2
Arizona at Houston 9 a.m. Ch 9
New Mexico at Wisconsin 9 a.m. BTN
Liberty at Army 9 a.m. CBSS
Mississippi State at Kansas State 9 a.m. ESPN
Duke at Northwestern 9 a.m. ESPNU
Western Michigan at Michigan 9 a.m. FS1
Nevada at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. SEC
Georgia State at NC State 9:30 a.m. FSAZ
UCLA at Oklahoma 10 a.m. Ch 11
Portland State at Oregon 11 a.m. Pac-12N
Colorado at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Rutgers at Ohio State 12:30 p.m. BTN
Georgia at South Carolina 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Memphis at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Ball State at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Arkansas State at Alabama 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
North Carolina at East Carolina 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
East Tennessee State at Tennessee 1 p.m. SEC
Iowa State at Iowa 2 p.m. Ch 11
North Dakota at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Clemson at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPN
SE Louisiana at LSU 4 p.m. ESPN2
Wyoming at Missouri 4 p.m. ESPNU
Virginia at Indiana 4:30 p.m. BTN
Western Illinois at Illinois 4:30 p.m. BTN
Arkansas at Colorado State 4:30 p.m. CBSS
Utah at Northern Illinois 4:30 p.m. ESPNEWS
Fresno State at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. FS1
Kentucky at Florida 4:30 p.m. SEC
Penn State at Pittsburgh 5 p.m. Ch 9
Southern Utah at Oregon State 5 p.m. Pac-12N
USC at Stanford 5:30 p.m. Ch 11
Connecticut at Boise State 7:15 p.m. ESPNU
California at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN2
Michigan State at Arizona State 7:45 p.m. ESPN
San Jose State at Washington State 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Soccer Bosnia and Herzegovina at Northern Ireland 5:20 a.m. ESPNEWS
U.S. Open, women’s final 1 p.m. ESPN
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy race 11 a.m. NBCS
Golf European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4
MLB Padres at Reds 10 a.m. FSAZ Plus
Cubs at Nationals 10:30 a.m. TBS
Braves at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ
Astros at Red Sox 5 p.m. ESPN
NFL 49ers at Vikings 10 a.m. Ch 11
Texans at Patriots 10 a.m. Ch 13
Redskins at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 11
Bears at Packers 5:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer Norway at Bulgaria 8:50 a.m. ESPNEWS
Slovenia at Cyprus 11:30 a.m. ESPNEWS
Tennis U.S. Open, men’s final 1 p.m. ESPN
WNBA Playoffs Finals, Game 2, Washington at Seattle 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)