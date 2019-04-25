TV FRIDAY
Golf European Tour, second round 3:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 12:30 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 3:30 p.m. Golf
MLB Brewers at Mets or Rockies at Braves 4 p.m. MLB
Cubs at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
NBA Playoffs Warriors at Clippers, Game 6 7 p.m. ESPN
NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3 4 p.m. Ch 9, ESPN
Draft, Rounds 2-3 4 p.m. NFL
Draft, Rounds 2-3 5 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Playoffs Hurricanes at Islanders, Game 1 4 p.m. NBCS
Avalanche at Sharks, Game 1 7 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Leverkusen vs. Augsburg 11:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Liverpool vs. Huddersfield 11:55 a.m. NBCS
Tennis Pac-12 Tournament 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Pac-12 Tournament 4 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB Cubs at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 10 a.m. FS1
Football IFL: Iowa at Tucson 6 p.m. CW/58
Golf European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf
MLB Reds at Cardinals or Orioles at Twins 11 a.m. MLB
Indians at Astros 1 p.m. FS1
Brewers at Mets 4 p.m. FS1
Cubs at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ
Pirates at Dodgers or Rangers at Mariners (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
NCAA baseball Georgia at Mississippi State 10 a.m. SEC
Kentucky at Florida 3 p.m. SEC
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA football Colorado Spring Game 11 a.m. Pac-12N
Washington Spring Game Noon Pac-12N
NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7 9 a.m. Ch 9, ESPN
Draft, Rounds 4-7 9 a.m. NFL
NHL Playoffs Stars at Blues, Game 2 Noon Ch 4
Blue Jackets at Bruins Game 2 5 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s EPL: Tottenham vs. West Ham 4:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Schalke vs. Dortmund 6:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Everton 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Gladbach vs. Stuttgart 9:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Brighton vs. Newcastle United 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Liga MX: Necaxa vs. Monterrey 4:55 p.m. FS2
Softball Georgia at South Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2
Florida at Auburn 11 a.m. ESPN2
Missouri at Mississippi State 1 p.m. SEC Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 2 p.m. FSAZ
Kentucky at Alabama 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon State at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Arkansas at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC
Tennis Pac-12 Tournament 3 p.m. Pac-12N
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing Formula One race 5:05 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race 11 a.m. Ch 11
Golf European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf
MLB Rays at Red Sox or Athletics at Blue Jays 10 a.m. MLB
Cubs at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ
Indians at Astros 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs Celtics at Bucks, Game 1 10 a.m. Ch 9
NCAA baseball Kentucky at Florida 9 a.m. ESPN2
Minnesota at Indiana 9 a.m. ESPNU
Northwestern at Michigan State 11 a.m. BTN
Tennessee at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC
NHL Playoffs
Soccer, men’s EPL: Burnley vs. Manchester City 6 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Hoffenheim vs. Wolfsburg 6:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Manchester United vs. Chelsea 8:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Bayern Munich vs. Nurnberg 9 a.m. FS2
MLS: Minnesota United vs. D.C. United 10:30 a.m. FS1
MLS: Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC Noon ESPN
Softball Maryland at Nebraska 9 a.m. BTN
Florida at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPN
Missouri at Missouri State 10 a.m. SEC
Georgia at South Carolina Noon ESPN2
Tennessee at Mississippi Noon ESPNU
Kentucky at Alabama Noon SEC
Oregon State at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Arkansas at Texas A&M 5 p.m. SEC
(JIP) joined in progress
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CW/Ch 58 (Ch 8 on Cox and Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)