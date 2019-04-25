TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Golf European Tour, second round 3:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 12:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 3:30 p.m. Golf

MLB Brewers at Mets or Rockies at Braves 4 p.m. MLB

Cubs at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

NBA Playoffs Warriors at Clippers, Game 6 7 p.m. ESPN

NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3 4 p.m. Ch 9, ESPN

Draft, Rounds 2-3 4 p.m. NFL

Draft, Rounds 2-3 5 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Playoffs Hurricanes at Islanders, Game 1 4 p.m. NBCS

Avalanche at Sharks, Game 1 7 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Leverkusen vs. Augsburg 11:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Liverpool vs. Huddersfield 11:55 a.m. NBCS

Tennis Pac-12 Tournament 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Pac-12 Tournament 4 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB Cubs at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 10 a.m. FS1

Football IFL: Iowa at Tucson 6 p.m. CW/58

Golf European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB Reds at Cardinals or Orioles at Twins 11 a.m. MLB

Indians at Astros 1 p.m. FS1

Brewers at Mets 4 p.m. FS1

Cubs at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ

Pirates at Dodgers or Rangers at Mariners (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

NCAA baseball Georgia at Mississippi State 10 a.m. SEC

Kentucky at Florida 3 p.m. SEC

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA football Colorado Spring Game 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Washington Spring Game Noon Pac-12N

NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7 9 a.m. Ch 9, ESPN

Draft, Rounds 4-7 9 a.m. NFL

NHL Playoffs Stars at Blues, Game 2 Noon Ch 4

Blue Jackets at Bruins Game 2 5 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s EPL: Tottenham vs. West Ham 4:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Schalke vs. Dortmund 6:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Everton 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Gladbach vs. Stuttgart 9:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Brighton vs. Newcastle United 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Liga MX: Necaxa vs. Monterrey 4:55 p.m. FS2

Softball Georgia at South Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2

Florida at Auburn 11 a.m. ESPN2

Missouri at Mississippi State 1 p.m. SEC Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 2 p.m. FSAZ

Kentucky at Alabama 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon State at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Arkansas at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC

Tennis Pac-12 Tournament 3 p.m. Pac-12N

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Formula One race 5:05 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race 11 a.m. Ch 11

Golf European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB Rays at Red Sox or Athletics at Blue Jays 10 a.m. MLB

Cubs at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ

Indians at Astros 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs Celtics at Bucks, Game 1 10 a.m. Ch 9

NCAA baseball Kentucky at Florida 9 a.m. ESPN2

Minnesota at Indiana 9 a.m. ESPNU

Northwestern at Michigan State 11 a.m. BTN

Tennessee at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC

NHL Playoffs

Soccer, men’s EPL: Burnley vs. Manchester City 6 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Hoffenheim vs. Wolfsburg 6:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Manchester United vs. Chelsea 8:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Bayern Munich vs. Nurnberg 9 a.m. FS2

MLS: Minnesota United vs. D.C. United 10:30 a.m. FS1

MLS: Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC Noon ESPN

Softball Maryland at Nebraska 9 a.m. BTN

Florida at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPN

Missouri at Missouri State 10 a.m. SEC

Georgia at South Carolina Noon ESPN2

Tennessee at Mississippi Noon ESPNU

Kentucky at Alabama Noon SEC

Oregon State at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Arkansas at Texas A&M 5 p.m. SEC

(JIP) joined in progress

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CW/Ch 58 (Ch 8 on Cox and Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

