Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s Detroit at Michigan State 3 p.m. BTN
Kennesaw State at Creighton 3 p.m. FS1
Valparaiso at Purdue 5 p.m. BTN
Wisconsin at Marquette 5 p.m. FS1
Bellarmine at Duke 5 p.m. FSAZ
Jacksonville at Georgia 5 p.m. SEC
North Dakota at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN
Troy at Texas Tech 7 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon vs. Seton Hall 7 p.m. FS1
South Alabama at Auburn 7 p.m. SEC
Basketball, women’s Colorado at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12N
DePaul vs. Louisville 4:30 p.m. ESPN
USC at Arizona State 5 p.m. Pac-12A
UCLA at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A
Golf European Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, second round (T) 3:30 p.m. Golf
NCAA football Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA hockey Wisconsin at Ohio State 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona State at Notre Dame 5 p.m. NBCS
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, women’s UCLA at Arizona 7 p.m. 1400-AM
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s NC State at Connecticut 10 a.m. ESPNU
Baylor vs. Gonzaga 11 a.m. Ch 13
Eastern Washington at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Washington State at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, third round (T) 3:30 p.m. Golf
NCAA football Ohio State at Michigan State 10 a.m. Ch 9
Texas at Kansas State 10 a.m. Ch 11
Nebraska at Purdue 10 a.m. BTN
Texas A&M at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPN
Oklahoma State at TCU 10 a.m. ESPN2
Penn State at Rutgers 10 a.m. FS1
Kansas at Texas Tech 10 a.m. FS2
Arkansas at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC
Ball State at Central Michigan Noon ESPNU
Syracuse at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Indiana at Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Florida at Tennessee 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
Buffalo at Ohio 1:30 p.m. CBSS
West Virginia at Iowa State 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Tulsa at Navy 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Iowa at Illinois 1:30 p.m. FS1
Boston College at Virginia 1:30 p.m. FSAZ
Stanford at Washington 2 p.m. Ch 11
Vanderbilt at Georgia 2 p.m. SEC
BYU at Coastal Carolina 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Colorado State at San Diego State 5 p.m. CBSS
Oregon at California 5 p.m. ESPN
Colorado at Arizona 5 p.m. FS1
Clemson at Virginia Tech 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
South Carolina at Kentucky 5:30 p.m. SEC
Baylor at Oklahoma 6 p.m. Ch 11
Alabama at LSU 6 p.m. Ch 13
Houston at SMU 7 p.m. ESPNU
Wyoming at New Mexico 8:30 p.m. CBSS
Oregon State at Utah 8:30 p.m. ESPN
UCLA at Arizona State 8:30 p.m. FS1
Fresno State at Nevada 8:30 p.m. FS2
Soccer, men’s EPL: Everton at Burnley 5:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Fulham at Manchester City 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Manchester United at West Ham 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
EPL: Leeds at Chelsea 1 p.m. NBCS
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s Villanova at Texas 11 a.m. ESPN
Florida A&M at Nebraska Noon BTN
Missouri at Wichita State Noon ESPN2
Grambling State at Texas Tech Noon ESPNU
Stetson at Florida Noon SEC
Stony Brook at St. John’s 12:30 p.m. FS1
Xavier at Cincinnati 1 p.m. ESPN
UCF at Michigan 2 p.m. BTN
Oklahoma at TCU 2 p.m. ESPN2
Wyoming at Oregon State 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M 2 p.m. SEC
West Virginia at Georgetown 2:30 p.m. FS1
Kentucky at Georgia Tech 3 p.m. ESPN
Western Michigan at Michigan State 4 p.m. BTN
Baylor at Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN2
DePaul at Iowa State 4 p.m. ESPNU
Louisiana Tech at LSU 4 p.m. SEC
Seton Hall at Penn State 6 p.m. BTN
California at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women’s South Carolina at Iowa State: 10 a.m. ESPNU
Oklahoma at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC
Utah at Oregon Noon Pac-12N
Indiana at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPNU
UCLA at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A
Texas A&M at Texas 6 p.m. ESPN2
Golf European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 2:30 p.m. Golf
NCAA football Washington State at USC 5:30 p.m. FS1
NFL Browns at Titans 11 a.m. Ch 13
Rams at Cardinals 2 p.m. Ch 11
Eagles at Packers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Broncos at Chiefs 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona 4:25 a.m. ESPN2
MLS Playoffs: New England at Columbus 1 p.m. Ch 9
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
