Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Detroit at Michigan State 3 p.m. BTN

Kennesaw State at Creighton 3 p.m. FS1

Valparaiso at Purdue 5 p.m. BTN

Wisconsin at Marquette 5 p.m. FS1

Bellarmine at Duke 5 p.m. FSAZ

Jacksonville at Georgia 5 p.m. SEC

North Dakota at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

Troy at Texas Tech 7 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon vs. Seton Hall 7 p.m. FS1

South Alabama at Auburn 7 p.m. SEC

Basketball, women’s Colorado at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12N

DePaul vs. Louisville 4:30 p.m. ESPN

USC at Arizona State 5 p.m. Pac-12A

UCLA at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A

Golf European Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, second round (T) 3:30 p.m. Golf

NCAA football Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA hockey Wisconsin at Ohio State 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona State at Notre Dame 5 p.m. NBCS

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women’s UCLA at Arizona 7 p.m. 1400-AM

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s NC State at Connecticut 10 a.m. ESPNU

Baylor vs. Gonzaga 11 a.m. Ch 13

Eastern Washington at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Washington State at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, third round (T) 3:30 p.m. Golf

NCAA football Ohio State at Michigan State 10 a.m. Ch 9

Texas at Kansas State 10 a.m. Ch 11

Nebraska at Purdue 10 a.m. BTN

Texas A&M at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPN

Oklahoma State at TCU 10 a.m. ESPN2

Penn State at Rutgers 10 a.m. FS1

Kansas at Texas Tech 10 a.m. FS2

Arkansas at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC

Ball State at Central Michigan Noon ESPNU

Syracuse at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Indiana at Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Florida at Tennessee 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

Buffalo at Ohio 1:30 p.m. CBSS

West Virginia at Iowa State 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Tulsa at Navy 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa at Illinois 1:30 p.m. FS1

Boston College at Virginia 1:30 p.m. FSAZ

Stanford at Washington 2 p.m. Ch 11

Vanderbilt at Georgia 2 p.m. SEC

BYU at Coastal Carolina 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Colorado State at San Diego State 5 p.m. CBSS

Oregon at California 5 p.m. ESPN

Colorado at Arizona 5 p.m. FS1

Clemson at Virginia Tech 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

South Carolina at Kentucky 5:30 p.m. SEC

Baylor at Oklahoma 6 p.m. Ch 11

Alabama at LSU 6 p.m. Ch 13

Houston at SMU 7 p.m. ESPNU

Wyoming at New Mexico 8:30 p.m. CBSS

Oregon State at Utah 8:30 p.m. ESPN

UCLA at Arizona State 8:30 p.m. FS1

Fresno State at Nevada 8:30 p.m. FS2

Soccer, men’s EPL: Everton at Burnley 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Fulham at Manchester City 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Manchester United at West Ham 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

EPL: Leeds at Chelsea 1 p.m. NBCS

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s Villanova at Texas 11 a.m. ESPN

Florida A&M at Nebraska Noon BTN

Missouri at Wichita State Noon ESPN2

Grambling State at Texas Tech Noon ESPNU

Stetson at Florida Noon SEC

Stony Brook at St. John’s 12:30 p.m. FS1

Xavier at Cincinnati 1 p.m. ESPN

UCF at Michigan 2 p.m. BTN

Oklahoma at TCU 2 p.m. ESPN2

Wyoming at Oregon State 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M 2 p.m. SEC

West Virginia at Georgetown 2:30 p.m. FS1

Kentucky at Georgia Tech 3 p.m. ESPN

Western Michigan at Michigan State 4 p.m. BTN

Baylor at Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN2

DePaul at Iowa State 4 p.m. ESPNU

Louisiana Tech at LSU 4 p.m. SEC

Seton Hall at Penn State 6 p.m. BTN

California at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s South Carolina at Iowa State: 10 a.m. ESPNU

Oklahoma at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC

Utah at Oregon Noon Pac-12N

Indiana at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPNU

UCLA at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12A

Texas A&M at Texas 6 p.m. ESPN2

Golf European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 2:30 p.m. Golf

NCAA football Washington State at USC 5:30 p.m. FS1

NFL Browns at Titans 11 a.m. Ch 13

Rams at Cardinals 2 p.m. Ch 11

Eagles at Packers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Broncos at Chiefs 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona 4:25 a.m. ESPN2

MLS Playoffs: New England at Columbus 1 p.m. Ch 9

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

