'We'll move heaven and earth': Local officials want Tucson to be part of MLB's reported 'Arizona plan'

Officials from Pima County and Visit Tucson have contacted Major League Baseball representatives in recent weeks, wanting to be part of any plan to start the season in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Whether Tucson stars in the proposed plan or simply makes a relief appearance remains undetermined.

“If they need more places to practice, if there’s a run-up to it, we’re here,” said Dan Gibson, a spokesman for Visit Tucson. “We have fields. We’re ready to go. We’ll move heaven and earth to make it happen.”

Under the “Arizona plan,” first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan earlier this month, all 30 big-league teams would relocate to the Phoenix area, quarantine themselves in nearby resorts and play games in empty stadiums. Chase Field, with its retractable roof and artificial turf, could host multiple games per day. All remaining games would be played at Cactus League stadiums or at either Arizona State’s or Grand Canyon’s home parks.

The “Arizona plan” is one of many proposals being considered by MLB and the MLB Players Association. The sides have offered few public comments about the plan, and officials in both Phoenix and Tucson have cautioned that it’s too early to talk about specifics.

Pima County, which runs Kino Sports Complex, has reached out to MLB through its contacts with the World Baseball Classic. Visit Tucson talked to Cactus League officials about the availability of both Kino Stadium and Hi Corbett Field. Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said the UA will do its part to help the community.