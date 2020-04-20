‘We're all in the same situation’: Tucson product Levi Wallace finds unique way to connect, give back during pandemic

“Whether we have a season or not this year, it’s, it’s bigger than just football. There were a lot of Bills fans for sure. But I really just care about the wellness of people. We’re all struggling in quarantine right now.”

Did any particular conversation stand out to you?

A: “There were a couple of them, actually. I wrote down a big list of people that I needed to pray for. Not to get into a lot of specifics, but there were some crazy stories.

“People are going through a lot of hard things, way harder than what I’m going through, and it just gives me a perspective that I’m blessed (with) what I have right now.”

What do you say to people who are struggling and looking for some guidance?

A: “I honestly just pray for them. … I update them on what I’m doing and tell them that I’ll keep them in my prayers. I would like to help as much as I could. In some situations, I talked to people that had the coronavirus.

“Some in New York City stuck in their building for like four weeks.