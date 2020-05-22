Where 3 members of the Tucson sports community stand 2 months into the pandemic

“It’s kind of bothersome. But … you have to do it. We want to let these parents know that we care about your kids.”

Centerfield also has opened registration for its summer camps, which are scheduled to start June 1 and which Arias described as the business’ biggest money maker. The camps will be limited to morning baseball instruction with no aftercare program in the afternoon. Arias said registration is down about 75% for this time of year.

The facility is operating with limited hours — 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. — for the rest of May. Centerfield’s usual hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Business has been “slow” the first few days, Arias said.

“Which is probably a good thing,” he added. “We’ve got enough to where it’s spread out. It’s kind of a relief. I was kind of worried at first — maybe everyone will come all at once? If we get too many, what’s that going to look like?

“We have 13 batting cages. Maybe three or four are going, so it’s easy to monitor. I can’t see us filling up all 13.”

The fact that most Tucson Little Leagues have canceled their seasons undoubtedly has hurt attendance. Spring and summer typically are Centerfield’s most prosperous and populated periods.