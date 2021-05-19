'Whirlwind year' has Tucson's Anthony Birchak deciding between fighting in UFC or retirement

“It’s been kind of a whirlwind for me over the last part of my career in the UFC. I didn’t have the timeline to get ready and be prepared as well as getting the results that I needed, but that’s just the way business goes. It’s show business, but fortunately for me, I have a bunch of things to fall back on. I don’t know if I’m done yet. I’ve talked about retirement and maybe this is a time where I can wholeheartedly step into my coaching career and businessman suit. But you know what, man, I love this sport and I’m here to foster the growth of young champions out of Tucson, Arizona. We have a hotbed of athletes. Something I love doing is bringing up that next champion out of the Old Pueblo.”

Have you worked with former Sunnyside wrestling star Roman Bravo-Young, who just won a national championship at Penn State. Do you envision him becoming a UFC star at some point after college?

A: “Absolutely. I’ve known Roman since he was little, man. He used to get brought into the Sunnyside wrestling room in his little car carrier, and he would get up and then get into a wrestling stance. To see him grow into a young man who is one of the biggest names in USA Wrestling right now is amazing to see. … This is the kind of pedigree we need. He’s someone that’s super creative, super athletic and he’s someone that I think could easily jump into the UFC. I think he’s going to win an Olympic title first, but MMA is something I definitely see on the horizon for him. … I would not be surprised if we saw someone like RBY make that jump after he’s done with the freestyle wrestling scene.”

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com . On Twitter: @JustinESports

