Wildcats will play Naranjeros on first night of this year's Mexican Baseball Fiesta

The Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball will return to Tucson in October, with four Mexican Pacific League teams and the Arizona Wildcats squaring off over four days.

The Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Yaquis de Obregon, Aguilas de Mexicali, and Mayos de Navojoa will play at Kino Stadium as they prepare for the start of their seasons. The Wildcats traditionally use their Mexican Baseball Fiesta game as a way to stay sharp during fall ball.

UA coach Chip Hale called playing in the Mexican Baseball Fiesta is "an honor." "It is a great event for our program to be associated with," he said. "The baseball passion of Tucson is on full display and our players get to be a part of it.”

Hale made his UA coaching debut in last year's Fiesta, leading the Wildcats against Obregon. This year, the Wildcats take on Hermosillo on Oct. 6, the opening night of the four-day exhibition.

More matchups will be announced shortly. La Brissa, a Sonoran band, will perform following the Oct. 9 doubleheader.

“The Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta has become one of the top entertainment/baseball events on the Tucson calendar,” said Mike Feder, president of the event. Feder called the Fiesta "the largest Hispanic sporting event in Tucson every year."

Tickets for the four-day event will go on sale starting later this month. Advance tickets are $20 for box seats, $15 for general admission, and $8 for kids, seniors and the military.