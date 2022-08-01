 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Wildcats will play Naranjeros on first night of this year's Mexican Baseball Fiesta

  • Updated

The Arizona Wildcats' Jacob Shaver gets the tag too late as Obregon’s Daniel Esteban Morales Zamorano gets to third from first on double during last year's exhibition at Kino Stadium. The Wildcats will play the Naranjeros de Hermosillo Oct. 6.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star 2021

The Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball will return to Tucson in October, with four Mexican Pacific League teams and the Arizona Wildcats squaring off over four days.

The Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Yaquis de Obregon, Aguilas de Mexicali, and Mayos de Navojoa will play at Kino Stadium as they prepare for the start of their seasons. The Wildcats traditionally use their Mexican Baseball Fiesta game as a way to stay sharp during fall ball.

UA coach Chip Hale called playing in the Mexican Baseball Fiesta is "an honor."  "It is a great event for our program to be associated with," he said. "The baseball passion of Tucson is on full display and our players get to be a part of it.”

Hale made his UA coaching debut in last year's Fiesta, leading the Wildcats against Obregon. This year, the Wildcats take on Hermosillo on Oct. 6, the opening night of the four-day exhibition.

People are also reading…

More matchups will be announced shortly. La Brissa, a Sonoran band, will perform following the Oct. 9 doubleheader.

“The Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta has become one of the top entertainment/baseball events on the Tucson calendar,” said Mike Feder,  president of the event. Feder called the Fiesta "the largest Hispanic sporting event in Tucson every year."

Tickets for the four-day event will go on sale starting later this month. Advance tickets are $20 for box seats, $15 for general admission, and $8 for kids, seniors and the military.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News