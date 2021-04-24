 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winners crowned at inaugural Conquistador Paragolf Championship in Tucson
editor's pick
Golf

Winners crowned at inaugural Conquistador Paragolf Championship in Tucson

Bill Fryar, the No. 1-ranked seated golfer in the nation, putts the ball on hole No. 16 during Round 2 of the Arizona Adaptive Sports Conquistador Paragolf Championship at Sewailo Golf Club. Fryar had the low score in the G9/G10 category for seated golfers.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Dozens of top-ranked adaptive golfers hit the links last week, braving windy conditions for the first annual Conquistador Paragolf Championship.

The event, held at Casino del Sol's Sewailo Golf Club, marked the start of the 2021 adaptive tournament season.

Forty-one participants from around the country played alongside members of the University of Arizona’s adaptive golf team, with proceeds benefiting the team and other adaptive golf initiatives in Southern Arizona.

Golfers were broken into 10 different categories based on impairment, and played 54 holes over three days. Despite wind gusts up to 40 mph on all three days, golfers played under sunny skies.

"This event immediately followed the Symetra Tour (LPGA) event, so the course was in optimal condition," said tournament director Jon Moore, who called the inaugural event a success.

Moore, who is also director of the UA's adaptive golf program, said that while most of the tournament's champions are world-ranked, the entire UA team competed and represented the school and Tucson "with honor and great play."

Two members of the UA team, Nick Kimmel and Chris Schmidt, were among the award winners:

  • Grand Champion: Ryan Brendan (231)
  • G1 (single-leg impairment) Champion: John Bell (244)
  • G2 (single-leg impairment) Champion: Michael Madsen (238)
  • G3 (dual-leg impairment) Champion: Michael Madsen (238)
  • G4 (single-arm impairment, unassisted) Champion: Nick Kimmel (289)
  • G5 (single-arm, assisted) Champion: Robert Walden (238)
  • G8 (Neurological condition and coordination impairments) Champion: Vince Biser (241)
  • G9/G10 (seated golfer): Billy Fryar (253)
  • G12 Champion (vision impaired): Chris Schmidt (352)
  • G13 Champion (vision impaired): Scott Aughtry (271)

Tournament dates and location for next April's event will be announced in the next few weeks.

Contact reporter Caitlin Schmidt at cschmidt@tucson.com or 573-4191


 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rob Gronkowski makes world record catch at University of Arizona

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News