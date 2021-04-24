Winners crowned at inaugural Conquistador Paragolf Championship in Tucson

Dozens of top-ranked adaptive golfers hit the links last week, braving windy conditions for the first annual Conquistador Paragolf Championship.
The event, held at Casino del Sol's Sewailo Golf Club, marked the start of the 2021 adaptive tournament season.
Forty-one participants from around the country played alongside members of the University of Arizona’s adaptive golf team, with proceeds benefiting the team and other adaptive golf initiatives in Southern Arizona.
Golfers were broken into 10 different categories based on impairment, and played 54 holes over three days. Despite wind gusts up to 40 mph on all three days, golfers played under sunny skies.
"This event immediately followed the Symetra Tour (LPGA) event, so the course was in optimal condition," said tournament director Jon Moore, who called the inaugural event a success.
Moore, who is also director of the UA's adaptive golf program, said that while most of the tournament's champions are world-ranked, the entire UA team competed and represented the school and Tucson "with honor and great play."
Two members of the UA team, Nick Kimmel and Chris Schmidt, were among the award winners:
- Grand Champion: Ryan Brendan (231)
- G1 (single-leg impairment) Champion: John Bell (244)
- G2 (single-leg impairment) Champion: Michael Madsen (238)
- G3 (dual-leg impairment) Champion: Michael Madsen (238)
- G4 (single-arm impairment, unassisted) Champion: Nick Kimmel (289)
- G5 (single-arm, assisted) Champion: Robert Walden (238)
- G8 (Neurological condition and coordination impairments) Champion: Vince Biser (241)
- G9/G10 (seated golfer): Billy Fryar (253)
- G12 Champion (vision impaired): Chris Schmidt (352)
- G13 Champion (vision impaired): Scott Aughtry (271)
Tournament dates and location for next April's event will be announced in the next few weeks.
