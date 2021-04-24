Winners crowned at inaugural Conquistador Paragolf Championship in Tucson

Golfers were broken into 10 different categories based on impairment, and played 54 holes over three days. Despite wind gusts up to 40 mph on all three days, golfers played under sunny skies.

"This event immediately followed the Symetra Tour (LPGA) event, so the course was in optimal condition," said tournament director Jon Moore, who called the inaugural event a success.

Moore, who is also director of the UA's adaptive golf program, said that while most of the tournament's champions are world-ranked, the entire UA team competed and represented the school and Tucson "with honor and great play."

Two members of the UA team, Nick Kimmel and Chris Schmidt, were among the award winners: