With another big season from Jayden Daniels, Herm Edwards' Devils could be trendy pick to win Pac-12

Herm Edwards and Jayden Daniels talk every day, whether it’s about leading Arizona State’s offense or their personal lives.
Daniels isn’t a mystery like he was a year ago, when — as a true freshman — he won the starting quarterback spot. His familiarity with Edwards and the Sun Devils' attack could help ASU during the condensed 2020 season.
The Sun Devils were picked to finish second in the Pac-12 South by the conference's media after going 8-5 a year ago. Last season's success included three wins over Top-25 opponents, including a victory that essentially knocked Oregon — and the Pac-12 — out of the College Football Playoff hunt. After throwing for 2,943 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions as a freshman, Daniels is one of the top returning quarterbacks in the Pac-12,.
“The thing I can’t stress upon him enough is we can’t get involved in the outside noises and the expectations that are all of a sudden put on (him),” Edwards said Wednesday on a conference-wide Zoom call. “That doesn’t work that way … The playing part will take care of itself. I told him that I just want him to enjoy it. I want him to enjoy being a student-athlete and don’t get caught up in anything else. ‘Act like you’re a freshman again. Just go out there and have fun with it.’”
ASU will open its season Nov. 7 against USC in Los Angeles, a game that's important for a number of reasons. A large amount of ASU's roster — and members of the coaching staff, including Edwards — hail from Southern California. Daniels, who grew up in San Bernardino, did not play against USC a year ago. He missed the game with a knee injury.
Edwards called the road opener "a big home game for a lot of these kids.”
The game will start at 9 a.m., Los Angeles time — part of the league's desire to broaden its television audience beyond the West Coast. ASU plans to arrive at the Coliseum at 7 a.m.
The early morning kickoff time is no big deal for Edwards, who says ASU is "a morning team."
“We don’t practice in the afternoon, so it’s business as usual as far as the body clock," he said. "As far as playing a live football game, we haven’t done that; no one in our conference has done that.”
ASU’s season opener could be the first step in a memorable season.
After the season opener, the Sun Devils will host Cal, which was picked second to finish second in the Pac-12 North. Then ASU will play a Colorado team that lost quarterback Steven Montez, wide receiver Laviska Shenault and coach Mel Tucker. After that, it's two home games against Utah and UCLA before the Friday night Territorial Cup matchup against Arizona. Edwards is 2-0 against the Wildcats in his college coaching career.
A hot start could make ASU a trendy pick to win the league. But Edwards said there’s "no gimme game” on the schedule, especially with nonconference play eliminated.
“Teams always battle each other and that’s just the way it works,” Edwards said. “All these games are important.”
ASU may be better positioned than most for a big season. Pac-12 South foes Arizona and USC were hit with a slew of transfers when the Pac-12 initially announced plans to move its fall football season to January, and players from Stanford and Oregon have opted out entirely.
In fact, the transfer market delivered ASU two offensive linemen: former Stanford guard Henry Hattis and ex-Texas A&M tackle Kellen Deisch.
The two could help a Sun Devils offense that must replace running back Eno Benjamin and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Frank Darby, who had 616 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last year, is likely to step in as the top pass-catcher. Edwards said on Wednesday that freshmen Daniyel Ngata, who Edwards compared to Benjamin, Deamonte “Chip” Trayanum and Demetrious Flowers have all rotated in at running back.
Edwards said that "for the most part," coaches know who the starters are going to be.
Football aside, the most important objective for ASU this season is to not only remain healthy — both in terms of injuries and COVID-19. UA coach Kevin Sumlin tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, something Edwards said is “a big reminder” to be cautious.
Edwards tells his team that they're preparing for two opponents every week. One is the opponent on the schedule.
“Then there’s the one you cannot see, and you cannot let your guard down at any time," he said. "It’s an equal-opportunity virus. It doesn’t matter who you are, it just doesn’t matter. If you put yourself in a position where obviously you catch it, how many other people is it going to affect? That could be catastrophic to a football program if you don’t catch it in time.”
If ASU can avoid the coronavirus, the Sun Devils could make Edwards’ third season in Tempe the best one yet.
“Anytime something is taken away from you that you really enjoy, you realize the importance of it and I think our guys understand that,” Edwards said. “We get an opportunity now to go play football again and whether it’s six, 10, nine games, doesn’t matter, every game is important and I think they know that, too.”
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
