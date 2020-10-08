With another big season from Jayden Daniels, Herm Edwards' Devils could be trendy pick to win Pac-12

Herm Edwards and Jayden Daniels talk every day, whether it’s about leading Arizona State’s offense or their personal lives.

Daniels isn’t a mystery like he was a year ago, when — as a true freshman — he won the starting quarterback spot. His familiarity with Edwards and the Sun Devils' attack could help ASU during the condensed 2020 season.

The Sun Devils were picked to finish second in the Pac-12 South by the conference's media after going 8-5 a year ago. Last season's success included three wins over Top-25 opponents, including a victory that essentially knocked Oregon — and the Pac-12 — out of the College Football Playoff hunt. After throwing for 2,943 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions as a freshman, Daniels is one of the top returning quarterbacks in the Pac-12,.

“The thing I can’t stress upon him enough is we can’t get involved in the outside noises and the expectations that are all of a sudden put on (him),” Edwards said Wednesday on a conference-wide Zoom call. “That doesn’t work that way … The playing part will take care of itself. I told him that I just want him to enjoy it. I want him to enjoy being a student-athlete and don’t get caught up in anything else. ‘Act like you’re a freshman again. Just go out there and have fun with it.’”