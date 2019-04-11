Naturally, Conor Garland plans — not just hopes, but plans — to be in the NHL for a long, long time.
Still, he’s more than OK with another jaunt to the American Hockey League this week. This time of year, it’s playoff season. And all Garland wants to do, he said, is keep playing for as long as the hockey gods will allow.
“I love to compete. That’s why I play. This is what I’ve wanted to do since I was 4 years old,” said Garland, who parlayed his early-season offensive success with the Tucson Roadrunners into a full-time gig with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes.
That’s where he’s been since late November. But now Garland finds himself not only in another playoff hunt, but also back in Tucson, too. He rejoined the Roadrunners for Tucson’s final three regular-season games after the Coyotes’ season came to a close last weekend.
Garland made his presence felt Wednesday, notching the primary assist on a late goal by defenseman Dakota Mermis. Tucson would fall 4-3 to the first-place Bakersfield Condors.
The Roadrunners (33-25-5-3) still control their own playoff destiny heading into the regular season’s final weekend. They will host the San Diego Gulls (35-24-4-3) Friday and Saturday at Tucson Arena.
Tucson’s playoff scenarios could also hinge on what happens between the San Jose Barracuda and Colorado Eagles this weekend, but there’s one clear path in: Win both 7:05 p.m. starts this weekend, and have at least one of those victories come in regulation.
Tucson has dominated San Diego this season, posting a 5-1-1-0 record so far. Garland’s presence will help even more. He averaged more than a point per game in 18 outings with Tucson this season before getting his big NHL break. Garland then scored 13 goals in 47 NHL games, putting him third among all NHL rookies in goals per game.
The way the NHL structures its mid-season transactions is essentially what gave the Coyotes the option of sending Garland back to Tucson for a late-season push. When the Coyotes’ own season ended last weekend just barely shy of a Stanley Cup playoff berth, that’s exactly what happened.
Garland acknowledged that a situation like this — such a late-season addition or lineup change — could cause issues with team chemistry. But considering his existing rapport with his Tucson teammates and his desire to fit wherever needed, Garland is confident his return will make the Roadrunners better.
Mermis, Tucson’s captain who has scored goals in three straight games, left no doubt the team wanted Garland back for the playoff run.
“We’d certainly be open arms to him coming and helping us score more goals,” Mermis said earlier this week before the news of Garland’s return becoming official. “Any time you have a chance to add a player like (Garland) to your roster, especially in a time like this, you absolutely welcome them back.”
Added Garland: “Whether it’s the NHL or the (AHL), I feel fortunate I get to do this for a living. …If they tell me to go play, I’ll go play anywhere.”
Not that Tucson, to Garland, is just anywhere. And not that Tucson Arena is just any old barn.
“I have some lifelong friends on this team. Some guys I’ve been playing with two-plus years. It’s nice to get back with those guys for a bit,” he said.
“And I played in that rink for 2ƒ years. I’ve gotten a ton of messages online from (Tucson) fans wishing me luck, telling me they’ve been watching.
“I think they just appreciated I’ve worked hard every game … and I’m going to do that again this weekend.”