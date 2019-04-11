AHL Pacific Division standings

The final weekend of the AHL's regular season will decide whether the Tucson Roadrunners — or as many as two other teams — will make the playoffs. Here's a look at the Pacific Division standings, each team's "magic number" — the the number of points needed to secure a playoff berth — and the weekend's schedule of games. The top four teams make the postseason:

Team/Record/Points/Magic number/Games remaining

Bakersfield Condors/40-21-3-2/85/Already clinched playoff berth/2 (vs. Ontario, at Stockton)

San Jose Barracuda/39-21-3-4/83/Already clinched playoff berth/2 (at Colorado)

San Diego Gulls/35-24-4-3/77/2/2 (at Tucson)

Colorado Eagles/35-26-4-1/75/4/2 (vs. San Jose)

Tucson Roadrunners/33-25-5-3/74/5/ 2 (vs. San Diego)

Stockton Heat/30-30-4-2/66/Eliminated/ 2 (at Ontario, vs. Bakersfield)

Ontario Reign/25-31-6-4/60/Eliminated/2 (vs. Stockton, at Bakersfield)