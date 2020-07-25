With help from the city, Tucson's Covaughn DeBoskie-Johnson is training next generation of athletes

“The NCAA is allowing kids to go to AZ Prep Digital K-12, so we want to be a Tucson platform for any of these elite athletes that don’t want to go through the (traditional) system,” DeBoskie-Johnson said.

When he first got back to Tucson, DeBoskie-Johnson began training local athletes free of charge.

“A parent tried to offer me $100 for an hour of doing basic stuff and it hurt my soul,” he said. “That’s when I knew that doing a nonprofit was the way to go.”

The facility will start by hosting 7-on-7 tournaments, but eventually DeBoskie-Johnson wants to be able to host tournaments for other sports, including girls volleyball, soccer and softball. He plans to continue teaching however he can.

“I want to be able to go to different schools and give the kids wristbands to come to the facility,” DeBoskie-Johnson said. “I’ve lived this model for the last six years so that I can give it to the next D-I athlete that comes back to town and doesn’t know what to do.”

DeBoskie-Johnson said he’s all about athletes because, well, he was one once. Through Dig Deep, he hopes to help make the community a better place.

“I hope to help create the perfect student-athlete,” DeBoskie-Johnson said. ”If you’re getting a 4.0 and excelling at your sport, that’s perfect. If you’re a good member of the community and helping others, that’s perfect to us.”

