Women's basketball pioneer, 'Warrior Princess' Lynda Phillip appreciates game's growth

“They respected me enough and realized, ‘Lyn can play,’ and if I made a good move on a guy and scored on him, not only his team but my team would say, ‘Why did you let her do that to you?,'" she said.

“Almost like he let me do it. I knew the next time down the floor, I was getting knocked down. Sure enough, I would go down the court and he would just pummel me. I would get back up and off I go again.”

During her final season at Pima, Phillip averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds per game. She set the school's single-game scoring mark with 50 points.

Phillip briefly served as an assistant coach at Pima before accepting a scholarship to UNLV. There, she quickly discovered the discrepancies between the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The women's team traveled via buses or vans, while the Runnin’ Rebels men's team took a charter plane to every road game.

Once, both programs were scheduled to play in Hawaii in the same week. They planned to share a flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu.