World Baseball Classic qualifiers postponed; Roadrunners, Sugar Skulls and FC Tucson seasons put on hold

The World Baseball Classic qualifiers, scheduled for the next two weeks at Kino Stadium, have been postponed indefinitely by Major League Baseball — the latest league severely limit or cancel events because of the coronavirus. The Tucson Roadrunners and Tucson Sugar Skulls also suspended their seasons until further notice, while FC Tucson has postponed the start of its season by a minimum of two weeks. The soccer team was scheduled to open its season March 28.

“Our team and staff remain committed to keeping Tucson strong during this time,” FC Tucson president Amanda Powers said. “We highly anticipate our return to the pitch to inspire hope with exciting, entertaining futbol for our beloved fans.”

The Indoor Football League announced that Saturday's games in Oakland and San Diego will be played in front of no fans, and that it will suspend its season indefinitely after. The Sugar Skulls were expected to open their season March 19; their preseason training camp is expected to continue.

“This is an unprecedented situation that we are taking very seriously,” IFL commissioner Todd Tryon said. “We are monitoring this on a constant basis and are working with the local municipalities and arenas in all of our markets. Our goal is to resume play as soon as possible. The health of our players, coaches, staff, fans, and sponsors is of utmost importance to our teams and to the league, and we will not compromise on those values.”

The Roadrunners, part of the minor-league American Hockey League, similarly cited "concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic." The parent Arizona Coyotes and the NHL did the same earlier Thursday.