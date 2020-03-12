World Baseball Classic qualifiers, Tucson Roadrunners season suspended because of coronavirus pandemic

The World Baseball Classic qualifiers, scheduled for the next two weeks at Kino Stadium, have been postponed indefinitely by Major League Baseball — the latest league severely limit or cancel events because of the coronavirus. And the Tucson Roadrunners, Southern Arizona's professional hockey team, has suspended play until further notice.

The Roadrunners, part of the minor-league American Hockey League, cited "concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic." The parent Arizona Coyotes and the NHL did the same earlier Thursday.

The Roadrunners issued a statement at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. It read, in part: "The Arizona Coyotes and Tucson Roadrunners will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the community to take all reasonable precautions – including self-quarantine, where appropriate. The NHL and AHL’s goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete both league’s seasons. We will be communicating to our business partners, season ticket holders and other affected parties with additional information soon. We thank our season ticket members, corporate partners and fans for their cooperation, patience and understand during this unprecedented time."

The Roadrunners drew 3,600 fans for Wednesday night's game at Tucson Arena, just after the NBA announced it was suspending its season. Players and coaches admitted to feeling conflicted given the news.

“It was an awkward start to the game — just the flash news that the NBA suspended their regular season for a period of time. That’s big news,” Tucson coach Jay Varady said postgame. “I thought that was strange (to see) before the game. It just created a little awkwardness.”