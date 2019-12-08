For the final Mountain West-Sun Belt matchup in the fifth-ever Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl, the Wyoming Cowboys will face the Georgia State Panthers in Tucson New Year's Eve.
Wyoming finished the season 7-5 and fourth in the Mountain West Mountain division while Georgia State ended its regular season 7-5.
"We have worked zealously to get precisely the match up we wanted," Arizona Bowl chairman Ali Farhang told the Star. "Wyoming and Georgia State will bring tens of thousands fans to Tucson, which not only manifests in an abundance of economic impact on our economy but maximizes what the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl can do for local charities."
Wyoming is coached by Craig Bohl who's in his sixth season and will appear in his third bowl game in four years with the Cowboys. For Georgia State, it's the Panthers' third-ever bowl game since the program was founded in 2010, and are coached by Shawn Elliott who took over the reigns in 2017. Georgia State was nationally recognized at the start of the season for upsetting Tennessee in Knoxville. GSU was paid $950,000 for that game.
The Arizona Bowl is one of two college football bowl games that is a nonprofit and donates net proceeds to local charities. Since it started in 2015, the bowl has given over $3.5 million in donations to charities. Plus, the matchups have
Kickoff for the Arizona Bowl is set for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium.