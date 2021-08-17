 Skip to main content
UA will hold public tribute to Lute Olson on Sept. 12 at McKale Center
UA will hold public tribute to Lute Olson on Sept. 12 at McKale Center

Arizona coach Lute Olson holds the trophy surrounded by celebrating players after Arizona beat Kentucky 84-79 in overtime to win the NCAA college basketball national championship at the Final Four tournament in Indianapolis. 

 Eric Draper, Associated Press 1997

Arizona will hold a public tribute to legendary former basketball coach Lute Olson on Sept. 12 in McKale Center.

Olson died Aug. 27, 2020 at age 85. A tribute was postponed indefinitely because of the pandemic. The Sept. 12 ceremony is scheduled to be open to the public "pending local health and safety regulations in effect at that time," the UA said Tuesday in a news release. It will also be streamed live via arizonawildcats.com.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m., with doors opening at 10:30 a.m.

Olson led the Wildcats to four Final Fours and the 1997 NCAA Championship in 24 seasons as the Wildcats' head coach. He went 589-187 at Arizona and 781-279 in his career, which included stops at Long Beach State and Iowa.

OIson's 327 conference wins are the most in Pac-10 history, and his .764 career winning percentage in league play trails only John Wooden.

