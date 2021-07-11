Max Muncy's walk-off homer hands MLB-worst D-backs another loss

“Losing stinks and nobody likes it,” Lovullo said. “We’ve got to go out and finish the job.”

Varsho homered for the first time this season — and fourth time in his big-league career — in the seventh, a two-run shot off Scott Alexander that extended Arizona’s lead to 4-1. He drove in Vogt, who singled leading off.

Arizona trailed 1-0 when Josh Rojas hit a ground-rule double to right field off Darien Núñez in the fifth. He scored on Josh VanMeter’s single to left-center, giving Arizona a 2-1 lead, before VanMeter got thrown out at second.

Vogt tied the game 1-all in the fourth with a two-out, solo shot off Tony Gonsolin. He gave up one run and four hits in four innings on 83 pitches after the Dodgers had hoped he’d reach 90. The right-hander struck out six and walked one in his sixth start since making his delayed season debut on June 9 after right shoulder inflammation.

D-backs starter Merrill Kelly was cruising along in the sixth when he gave up a double to Muncy, and then left due to cramping in his right leg in the humid, 88-degree conditions. The right-hander allowed one run and four hits, struck out three and walked one.

