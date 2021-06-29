Mercury's Diana Taurasi will stand alone in 9,000-point club for some time

NEW YORK — It may be a long time before anyone joins Diana Taurasi in the 9,000-point club.

The Phoenix Mercury star became the first WNBA player to score over 9,000 points in a triumphant return from a fractured sternum injury that sidelined her for five weeks. The next closest active player is former teammate Candice Dupree, who is more than 2,000 points behind Taurasi.

All things considered, Taurasi said it was good timing.

She said Sunday after scoring 25 points that it “was nice to do it in front of the home crowd of the first game when we have full capacity and to get it in a win. So, there was a lot of positives of getting it today. And, you know, it’s good.”

More importantly for Taurasi and the Mercury is the hope that they can get on a roll before the Olympic break next month.

The Mercury currently sit in seventh in the AP power poll this week as Las Vegas moved back into the top spot after beating Seattle in overtime on Sunday.

WNBA Power Poll

1. Las Vegas (11-4): A huge overtime win over Seattle kept the Aces in the hunt to be the West representative in the Commissioner's Cup championship. The Aces trail the Storm by a game in the standings.