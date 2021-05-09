Mets lose Jacob deGrom but still sweep flailing Diamondbacks

DeGrom walked three during a 29-pitch fifth inning, just the second time in his career he’s done that.

Right-hander Miguel Castro relieved deGrom with New York ahead 2-1. He hit a batter and walked another before completing a scoreless inning.

Jacob Barnes worked a perfect seventh before allowing Asdrúbal Cabrera's solo homer in the eighth, and Edwin Díaz got five outs for his fifth save.

It was Díaz's second career five-out save and first with the Mets of more than three. He stranded Nick Ahmed in the ninth after catcher James McCann, third baseman Jonathan Villar and Díaz let Ahmed's popup fall between them for a single.

Michael Conforto had two hits, an RBI and a superb catch against the right-field wall, and New York improved to 16-13 — again achieving its season best at three games over .500.

The Mets matched their longest winning streak since August 2019. They also beat the Diamondbacks for the 10th straight time at Citi Field.

Arizona has lost six in a row overall and totaled just eight runs during this three-game sweep in Queens. Rookie right-hander Riley Smith (1-2) allowed two runs, four hits and a walk in four innings, striking out one.