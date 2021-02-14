Michael McDowell beats 100-1 odds for upset Daytona 500 victory

And all the way at the back of the field, 1990 Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope made what he said would be his final NASCAR start. At 62 he was the oldest driver in the field, and his upset victory 31 years ago was considered the biggest in race history.

McDowell didn't challenge Cope for that distinction because McDowell is considered a talented superspeedway racer who just needed to be in the right place to finally win.

He watched and waited as he trailed Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, and it was Keselowski who finally broke free from the parade of cars. Keselowski tried to pass Logano, but the teammates made contact, triggering a melee all over Daytona International Speedway.

“I wanted to make the pass to win the Daytona 500 and it ended up really bad,” Keselowski said. “I don’t feel like I made a mistake, but I can’t drive everybody else’s car. So frustrating.”

Logano had no explanation for the ending.

”Pandemonium, I guess. Chaos struck," he said.

It was indeed mayhem once McDowell cleared the crash. The collisions were one on top of another, flames erupting all over the track as McDowell drag-raced Elliott and Austin Dillon until NASCAR finally called a caution.