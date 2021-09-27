Mistakes were made, but Cards good enough to overcome them

Stock down

Prater. He's still one of the league's best kickers and no one is giving him a hard time for just missing a 68-yard attempt that would have been an NFL record. But Kingsbury might think twice before trotting Prater onto the field for another one of those long bombs after the Jaguars returned Sunday's for the 109-yard touchdown.

Injured

The Cardinals are banged up on the offensive line. Both guards — Justin Pugh and Justin Murray — left with back issues and their return is questionable for Week 4 against the Rams. Special teams ace Charles Washington hurt his hamstring and Kingsbury said he'll be out at least one game.

Key number

82.4%. — The completion percentage for Murray against Jacksonville after connecting on 28 of 34 passes, which was a career high. Murray had a bad interception in the third quarter but continues to do a lot of things right. He completed 80.6% of his passes in Week 2 against Minnesota and has become the first QB in franchise history to complete at least 80% of his passes in two straight games.

Next steps

The Cardinals are 3-0 despite not playing that well the past two games. Arizona probably won't have as much leeway this coming Sunday against the LA Rams, who are also undefeated and coming off a win against defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.